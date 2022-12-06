ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

seattlemedium.com

Texas Board of Education Nixes Black Studies

Houston is considered the most diverse city in the nation. Moreover, HISD, the area’s largest school district, is roughly 89% students of color (61.7% Hispanic/Latinx, 22.4% Black, 9.9% white and 4.4% Asian or Asian Pacific Islander, with 1.4% of students claiming two or more races). Yet, a recent decision...
HOUSTON, TX
tsu.edu

Texas Southern University’s Center for Justice Research Awarded $351,000 grant to launch HBCU Criminal Justice Research Hub

Texas Southern University’s Center for Justice Research has received a $351,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation through the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity to form the HBCU Criminal Justice Research Hub. The Hub will facilitate a two-year collaboration between HBCU researchers, community organizations, and community members working toward reducing mass incarceration and violent crime.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

Houston’s Black Male Summit Set for December 10

Special Tribute Planned for Slain Rapper “Takeoff”. The “Smart’n Up” Black Male Summit continues its crusade to address the unaddressed issues faced by Black men and boys on Saturday, December 10th at St. John’s Downtown. This year’s program will include a special tribute to rapper...
HOUSTON, TX
inforney.com

Demonstrators gathered outside the Harris County Courthouse in Houston

Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions of dollars meant to help renters during the pandemic. In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of mass evictions prompted the federal government to appropriate a historic amount of funding to help state and local governments keep low-income renters housed. In two installments, Texas cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for rental assistance, an unprecedented sum.
HOUSTON, TX
glasstire.com

Review: “Negative Women” at the Houston Museum of African American Culture

Negative Women: Four Photographers Questioning Boundaries, an aptly titled exhibition curated by Christopher Blay at the Houston Museum of African American Culture, celebrates the politics of both joy and pessimism, with a discerning eye towards history. There’s clarity in the negative, which exposes the world and its — at times — sinister forces. All four artists — Ciara Elle Bryant, Tanya Habjouqa, Mari Hernandez, and Letitia Huckaby — represent an international and domestic focus on correcting, challenging, and expanding the historical record.
HOUSTON, TX
texasmetronews.com

FILM: Top 10 Must-See Black documentaries

The AFRO’s October Special Edition is all about the roots of our culture, our family lineage and the return to old ways and traditions. Below you will find a list of documentaries, based on the roots of African American culture, compiled by our Word in Black partner, The Houston Defender. From I Am Not Your Negro to High on the Hog, each film offers up the origin stories of our most important activists, artists, athletes and traditions.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Darius Elam gets new hearing on recanted informant testimony

Darius Elam, the former TSU student/athlete who received a life sentence for aggravated robbery after questionable, paid HPD informant testimony in 1984, is finally getting a hearing on Dec. 7, 2022, in Judge Josh Hill’s Court. The hearing will be held take place at 232 Criminal Court, 1201 Franklin...
HOUSTON, TX
myarklamiss.com

Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
SPRING, TX
HOUSTON, TX

