Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Fulshear School to be named for the city's first and only African American mayorCovering KatyFulshear, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
seattlemedium.com
Texas Board of Education Nixes Black Studies
Houston is considered the most diverse city in the nation. Moreover, HISD, the area’s largest school district, is roughly 89% students of color (61.7% Hispanic/Latinx, 22.4% Black, 9.9% white and 4.4% Asian or Asian Pacific Islander, with 1.4% of students claiming two or more races). Yet, a recent decision...
tsu.edu
Texas Southern University’s Center for Justice Research Awarded $351,000 grant to launch HBCU Criminal Justice Research Hub
Texas Southern University’s Center for Justice Research has received a $351,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation through the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity to form the HBCU Criminal Justice Research Hub. The Hub will facilitate a two-year collaboration between HBCU researchers, community organizations, and community members working toward reducing mass incarceration and violent crime.
forwardtimes.com
Houston’s Black Male Summit Set for December 10
Special Tribute Planned for Slain Rapper “Takeoff”. The “Smart’n Up” Black Male Summit continues its crusade to address the unaddressed issues faced by Black men and boys on Saturday, December 10th at St. John’s Downtown. This year’s program will include a special tribute to rapper...
inforney.com
Demonstrators gathered outside the Harris County Courthouse in Houston
Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions of dollars meant to help renters during the pandemic. In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of mass evictions prompted the federal government to appropriate a historic amount of funding to help state and local governments keep low-income renters housed. In two installments, Texas cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for rental assistance, an unprecedented sum.
glasstire.com
Review: “Negative Women” at the Houston Museum of African American Culture
Negative Women: Four Photographers Questioning Boundaries, an aptly titled exhibition curated by Christopher Blay at the Houston Museum of African American Culture, celebrates the politics of both joy and pessimism, with a discerning eye towards history. There’s clarity in the negative, which exposes the world and its — at times — sinister forces. All four artists — Ciara Elle Bryant, Tanya Habjouqa, Mari Hernandez, and Letitia Huckaby — represent an international and domestic focus on correcting, challenging, and expanding the historical record.
texasmetronews.com
FILM: Top 10 Must-See Black documentaries
The AFRO’s October Special Edition is all about the roots of our culture, our family lineage and the return to old ways and traditions. Below you will find a list of documentaries, based on the roots of African American culture, compiled by our Word in Black partner, The Houston Defender. From I Am Not Your Negro to High on the Hog, each film offers up the origin stories of our most important activists, artists, athletes and traditions.
defendernetwork.com
Darius Elam gets new hearing on recanted informant testimony
Darius Elam, the former TSU student/athlete who received a life sentence for aggravated robbery after questionable, paid HPD informant testimony in 1984, is finally getting a hearing on Dec. 7, 2022, in Judge Josh Hill’s Court. The hearing will be held take place at 232 Criminal Court, 1201 Franklin...
myarklamiss.com
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
3 claiming to be defunct church's pastors plead guilty of getting fraudulent loans, prosecutors say
One of the three co-conspirators who pleaded guilty in this case called a bank "Minions of Satan," on the church's website after not approving a fraudulent loan in time.
Ted Cruz's daughter OK after HPD called to senator's home, rep says
The Texas Republican's representatives told ABC13 that what happened Tuesday night was a family matter.
KHOU
Transform your smile with help from Amazing Dental Solutions
HOUSTON — A trip to Amazing Dental Solutions can result in a better quality of life! Right now they have a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers like you! Schedule an appointment today and get 15% off your dental implants. This special offer is good through the end of the month. You will also receive a free implant consultation when you call right now!
fox26houston.com
Ex-con serving probated sentence for assault gets bond set at $15,000 after he allegedly kills someone
HOUSTON - 39-year-old Oscar Mario Soto has a criminal history that dates to 2004. After being released from jail on such a low bond, Soto doesn't bother to show back up to court. Photos show 39-year-old Arthur Montemayor dancing with his niece last Christmas. "He was the cool uncle that...
5 young suspects beat, rob man after he refused to buy them cigars in Briarforest area, HPD says
Police are now looking for five suspects between 16 and 18 years old. One of them reportedly displayed a gun similar to a "TEC-9" before the robbery.
HPD: 15-year-old girl shot woman in the neck during robbery, carjacking
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old girl has been charged in a robbery and carjacking in southwest Houston on Monday, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the girl shot a woman in the neck during the robbery and took off with her money and her vehicle. Editor's note: The...
Click2Houston.com
‘It makes my blood boil’: Woman claims hospital staff is negligent towards her 43-year-old father, says staffers have left him in his own waste
HOUSTON – It’s been about a month since family members say Carlos Aviles was moved to Kindred Hospital Houston Northwest following an accident in October, but they say because of neglect, he’s almost worse off than when he first got there. “It makes my blood boil,” said...
