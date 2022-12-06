Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Karen Sue Cegielski
Graveside services to celebrate the life of Karen Sue Cegielski, age 69, of Jasper, Texas, will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Jasper, Texas. Karen Sue Cegielski was born on August 3, 1953 and following a lengthy illness, took her last breath on Earth and...
kjas.com
Reverend Eugene Monroe
Reverend Eugene Monroe “Hammie”, age 81, native and resident of Jasper, TX, transitioned on November 29, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Greater New Bethel Baptist Church, 1288 E MLK in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Coldsprings Cemetery under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
kjas.com
FLETCHER2.jpg
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to a duplex home at the corner …
kjas.com
Patsy Stephenson & Susan DuBois retire from City of Jasper
Family, friends, and colleagues of two City of Jasper employees gathered on Friday to wish them well as they head off into retirement. Patsy Stephenson served as Municipal Court Clerk for thirty-four years, and Susan DuBois has been a Jasper Police/Fire Dispatcher for over three years, but she has a total of nineteen years of experience.
kjas.com
Taylor Lott receives Newton VFD Firefighter of the Year Award
The Newton Volunteer Fire Department has named Taylor Lott as their Firefighter of the Year. The award came during the department’s annual Christmas Party earlier this week. Lott was presented with the award by Fire Chief Herb Kelley, who said “Taylor has went above and beyond the call of duty this year and is very deserving of the award.”
kjas.com
NWS Lake Charles welcomes new Warning Coordination Meteorologist Doug Cramer
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles is welcoming a new Warning Coordination Meteorologist. That position was most recently held by Roger Erickson who is now the Meteorologist in Charge at the Lake Charles office. According to Erickson, Doug Cramer is taking the position after serving for more than 20...
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Dec 8th, 2022
Deaths – 200 (Was 199 on 12/01/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Dec 8th, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 1 on 12/01/22) Jasper – 6 (Was 2 on 12/01/22) Kirbyville – 0 (Was 1 on 12/01/22) Buna – 0 (Was 2 on 12/01/22)
kjas.com
Missing Vidor girl found, man charged in relation to her disappearance
A missing Vidor girl has been found safe and police say a man has been charged in relation to her disappearance. According to Vidor Police, 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart, who has been missing since November 21st, was found on Thursday in the home of 44-year-old John Allen in the 3500 block of 10th Street in Nederland.
kjas.com
Tyler Co residents have the highest chance of getting C-19 and lowest chance of dying from it
KJAS News has taken a close look at the Jasper-Newton County Public Health Department’s four-county region and, based on numbers provided by the health district, has calculated which counties you would have a higher and lower chance of getting Covid-19 (Coronavirus), and which counties you would have a higher and lower chance of dying with the illness.
kjas.com
Sabine Parish woman died following a DeSoto Parish accident
Louisiana State Police say a woman from nearby Sabine Parish has died following an accident that occurred at about 8:00 Tuesday morning in DeSoto Parish. According to troopers, 28-year-old Jessican Farris was driving a 2020 Chevrolet SUV when she hit the back of an 18-wheeler. Troopers say Farris later died...
kjas.com
Kirbyville gets ready for the parade to take place on Friday
The members of the Kirbyville Area Chamber of Commerce are getting ready for the Christmas Parade to take place on Friday. The parade which will feature floats and entries from Kirbyville and the surrounding area will begin at 6:00 pm. Anyone wanting to be in the parade or know more...
kjas.com
Newton Co Sheriff Robert Burby gives update on Burkeville dog problem
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby has given an update on a dog problem in Burkeville. This follows an incident on Sunday, December 4th in which 19-year-old Shelly Engel was attacked by a pack of sixteen dogs. According to Burby, the owner of the dogs, Alicia Ferguson, has been issued a...
kjas.com
Beaumont Police find cocaine, marijuana, and cash during traffic stop
Beaumont Police say a Louisiana man is jailed following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in which officers discovered him transporting 6.6 pounds of cocaine, along with marijuana and approximately $5,500.00 in cash. Police say they arrested Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana (about 40 miles southeast of Lafayette) following the...
kjas.com
Fire breaks out at home on North Fletcher Street
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to a duplex home at the corner of North Fletcher and Calvert Streets shortly after 7:00 on Friday evening when it was reported that smoke was coming from the wood and brick structure. The firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the fire...
kjas.com
Burkeville dog attack victim recovering as sheriff says action taken against dog owner
Burkeville dog attack victim Shelly Engel is continuing to recover as Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says action has been taken against the owner of the dogs. The 19-year-old was attacked by a pack of sixteen dogs on Sunday morning at the intersection of Highways 63 & 87 in Burkeville.
kjas.com
Beaumont mother charged with injuring infant child who later died
Beaumont Police say a mother is charged with causing injuries that led to the death of her infant child. According to Police, 27-year-old Quenisha Hawkins is accused of causing the death of 5-month old JaKaiden Shaw after the child suffered injuries such as shaking, multiple fractures, severe eye injury, and brain injury.
Comments / 0