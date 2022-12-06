‘The Holiday’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, More

A heartwarming classic. The Holiday won over the hearts of moviegoers around the globe after it hit theaters in 2006. Starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black and Eli Wallach with appearances by Kathryn Hanh and John Krasinski, the Nancy Meyers-directed film rightfully earned its place in the beloved holiday movies lineup, right alongside other festive staples like Elf, The Family Stone, The Santa Clause, Almost Christmas and more.

Though The Holiday has stood as its own entity for more than 15 years, rumors of a sequel began to swirl in December 2022, sending fans into a complete frenzy over the speculation. However, Nancy shot the rumors down in a simple Instagram post, captioning a screenshot of a headline that alleged Cameron, Jude and the rest of the original cast were returning for a second installment, “So many DMs about this – sorry but it’s not true.”

While speaking to Collider in 2006, Kate got candid about portraying Iris, telling the outlet she “genuinely adored” playing the role.

“I think the thing I loved the most about Iris is that it was an opportunity for me to play somebody who was emotionally complex, because I do believe that she is,” the Titanic alum said. “But at the same time she’s such a good person, she really is. She’s a very decent, honest, English girl, you know, she has quite traditional values and I’m like that myself also. And it was really a pleasure to play somebody who I was able to fully embrace and really adore.”

Cameron, for her part, couldn’t stop gushing about Nancy – who also wrote the screenplay – in an interview. “She had written the script with me in mind, so I thought that was incredibly flattering. I just love her words – I love the way she puts them together … I just love her as a filmmaker. I think her keen sense of detail and the way she creates a film that just feels like … being lost in movie land is wonderful.”

Though Nancy’s confirmation that a sequel isn’t in the works disappointed fans – including celebs like Kris Jenner and Katie Couric, both of whom expressed their sadness in the comment section of the director’s post – the film still lives on as one of the most cherished romantic comedies of all time.

