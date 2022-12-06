ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

‘The Holiday’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, More

By Olivia Jakiel
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47i0dr_0jZcjYh800

A heartwarming classic. The Holiday won over the hearts of moviegoers around the globe after it hit theaters in 2006. Starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black and Eli Wallach with appearances by Kathryn Hanh and John Krasinski, the Nancy Meyers-directed film rightfully earned its place in the beloved holiday movies lineup, right alongside other festive staples like Elf, The Family Stone, The Santa Clause, Almost Christmas and more.

Though The Holiday has stood as its own entity for more than 15 years, rumors of a sequel began to swirl in December 2022, sending fans into a complete frenzy over the speculation. However, Nancy shot the rumors down in a simple Instagram post, captioning a screenshot of a headline that alleged Cameron, Jude and the rest of the original cast were returning for a second installment, “So many DMs about this – sorry but it’s not true.”

While speaking to Collider in 2006, Kate got candid about portraying Iris, telling the outlet she “genuinely adored” playing the role.

“I think the thing I loved the most about Iris is that it was an opportunity for me to play somebody who was emotionally complex, because I do believe that she is,” the Titanic alum said. “But at the same time she’s such a good person, she really is. She’s a very decent, honest, English girl, you know, she has quite traditional values and I’m like that myself also. And it was really a pleasure to play somebody who I was able to fully embrace and really adore.”

Cameron, for her part, couldn’t stop gushing about Nancy – who also wrote the screenplay – in an interview. “She had written the script with me in mind, so I thought that was incredibly flattering. I just love her words – I love the way she puts them together … I just love her as a filmmaker. I think her keen sense of detail and the way she creates a film that just feels like … being lost in movie land is wonderful.”

Though Nancy’s confirmation that a sequel isn’t in the works disappointed fans – including celebs like Kris Jenner and Katie Couric, both of whom expressed their sadness in the comment section of the director’s post – the film still lives on as one of the most cherished romantic comedies of all time.

Keep scrolling to find out where the cast of The Holiday is today!

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

The Holiday director Nancy Meyers shoots down sequel rumors with Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet were previously rumored to return for a sequel, though Meyers has said that those reports aren't true. Fans of The Holiday are getting a lump of coal this Christmas season. Producer-writer-director Nancy Meyers, who helmed the 2006 rom-com starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law,...
HollywoodLife

‘The Holiday’ Director Reveals The Truth About A Sequel With Cameron Diaz & Kate Winslet

Any way you look at it, the Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet flick The Holiday represents the very most appealing in romcoms. Unfortunately, however, it doesn’t appear to be getting a sequel anytime soon. The director of the 2006 Christmas movie, Nancy Meyers, handily put a stop to rumors that a second film was on the horizon, 16 years after the first premiered. “So many DM’s about this — sorry but it’s not true,” the 72-year-old director wrote via Instagram on December 6, directly responding to a screenshot of a recent report. She concluded the post with a red heart emoji.
Primetimer

Hugh Grant Joins Kate Winslet in HBO's The Palace

Hugh Grant has joined the cast of The Palace. The HBO miniseries, helmed by Succession writer and executive producer Will Tracy, is set to star Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Andrea Riseborough. Grant will appear in a guest capacity, and details for his character are currently being kept quiet. The...
The Hollywood Reporter

Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70

Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
People

90 Day Fiance's Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Welcome 'Perfectly Sweet' Baby Boy: 'In Awe'

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer have welcomed a baby boy after tying the knot in July 2019 The 90 Day Fiancé family has a brand new member. Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are officially parents after welcoming their baby, Bass confirmed on her Instagram Sunday. Sharing a photo of their newborn son's feet, she introduced the world to son Nicolas Antonio Rojer. "We are so thrilled to introduce our sweet baby boy Nicolas Antonio. 🧸💙We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery

Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Women's Health

The 'Love Actually' Cast Then & Now: See Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, And More

Love Actually ranks right up there with the best holiday films of all time. This cult-favorite Christmas classic follows a cast of very different characters as they fall in and out of love. It then connects them all through their common bonds (a.k.a. love). It's a film that has been put in regular rotation during the holiday season for almost 20 years now—and for good reason.
ABC News

Jennifer Lopez wants to make a 'Gigli' sequel with husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has starred in so many memorable films throughout her career but there's one in particular she hopes will get a sequel. The "Jenny from the Block" singer told Vogue during her "73 Questions" interview that she hopes to make a follow-up to "Gigli," which she starred in alongside now-husband Ben Affleck in 2003 during their former engagement.
In Touch Weekly

Was Kirstie Alley Married? Details on the Late Actress’ 2 Husbands, Wedding History, Divorces

Before her death, Kirstie Alley had two marriages in the public eye. The Cheers actress died on December 5, 2022, at age 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the late star’s children, True and Lillie Parker, shared in a statement. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”
KANSAS STATE
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy