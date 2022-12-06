ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named

 3 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department provided an update to a homicide investigation from November.

On Nov. 23, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. on reports of a dead body. According to the PPD, there were "suspicious circumstances about the scene." Detectives began investigating this as a homicide.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Melissa Carbajal.

Police later named Stephanie Lopez as a "person of interest" in this case. On Nov. 25, 2022, the PPD said Lopez had been located.

KRDO confirmed with police that Lopez is still a person of interest, however, no arrests have been made at this time.

The department said this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-240-0130. To remain anonymous, contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

