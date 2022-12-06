Read full article on original website
Salvation Army kettles aren't fillingMike BerryKewanee, IL
Christmas lights go on in Kewanee parksMike BerryKewanee, IL
Police offer high-tech business checksMike BerryKewanee, IL
It's Christmas Time And Time To Win Some Holiday CashJason MortonGalesburg, IL
'Season of Giving' kicks off in Kewanee with two fundraisersSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
25newsnow.com
21-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County
Woodford Co. (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a young woman with a warrant out for her arrest. In the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s office says Gabrielle L. Sturdivant is wanted for attempted murder. They say her last...
Central Illinois Proud
Student arrested after threatening Knoxville School District with firearms
KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A male juvenile in Knox County was arrested Monday after threatening students in the Knoxville School District within firearms. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of harassment and threats to a school and subsequently learned that the subject, who attends school in another district, was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Coal Valley police investigate home invasion, robbery
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Coal Valley police are investigating a home invasion and robbery. Coal Valley police responded about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 28 to the 100 block of West 8th Street for a report of a home invasion. Officers said a man told police two men with women’s...
ourquadcities.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Department handles school threat before anyone harmed
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint of harassment and threats to a school December 5. Upon investigation, deputies learned that a teenager from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department intervened before anyone was harmed.
1470 WMBD
Woman not facing Drug Induced Homicide charge following arrest Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria County Circuit Court records indicate a Peoria woman is so far not facing the charge of Drug-Induced Homicide she was booked on, but officials remain concerned nonetheless. Sharon Lucy, 58 and who has a lengthy arrest history in Peoria County, was booked Tuesday on that...
25newsnow.com
Whittier Primary staffer blessed with new car
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A staff member at Whittier Primary School received a new ride at school Thursday. Shakyra Smith received the keys to her new car, a donation from Nu Gees Auto Sales in Peoria. The donation was made in memory of Quadreka Payne, shot and killed in...
KWQC
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman is wanted in connection to the stabbing of a 15-year-old Tuesday morning, police say. Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, is wanted on the charges of two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. Bond is set at $250,000, according to police. Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday.
KWQC
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher has been found guilty of secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of privacy, one count each of preventing...
25newsnow.com
15-year-old arrested, attempted carjacking while fleeing from Peoria Police
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old woman wanted in connection with two separate incidents was arrested after fleeing police Tuesday night. Police spokesperson Sgt. Amy Dotson says the 15-year-old was identified at around 6:27 p.m. walking in the area of Kansas and Wisconsin and fled police on foot. The...
25newsnow.com
Almost 5,000 shots fired this year in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 24 people so far, this year have lost their lives to gun violence in Peoria. Often not talked about is how many times shots are fired in the River City. Technology like ShotSpotter alerts have allowed police to learn more about violence in the community.
977wmoi.com
Seven Arrested Following Conducted Search Warrants Related to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine in McDonough County
On December 5, 2022 the Macomb Police Department with the assistance of the Strategic Response Team, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Illinois Task Force, FBI TOC-West Task Force, and WIU Office of Public Safety conducted search warrants in regards to the unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and controlled substances at numerous residences within the community. The following individuals were arrested and charged by the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office during the course of this investigation and are being held at the McDonough County Jail awaiting bond:
Men accused of Davenport 17-year-old's murder extradited to RICO, one given additional charges
A pair of suspects are back in the Quad Cities, and one faces additional charges after they were arrested and extradited following the Sept. 18 homicide of a Davenport teenager. 17-year-old Corion Thomas of East Moline and 22-year-old Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson of Rock Island were extradited back to the...
ourquadcities.com
No charges in hit-and-run that injured 6-year-old boy
A woman in Rock Island is upset after finding out no charges will be filed in the case of a hit and run that sent her six-year-old son to the hospital. Video from June shows the moments before Jonas Keel got hit by a car while riding his bike. He...
25newsnow.com
3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after SUV hits parked vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 adult and three other juveniles were arrested when Peoria Police say the SUV they were in hit a parked vehicle Tuesday. Police say Lerone C. Allen, 19, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, not wearing his seatbelt and not having insurance.
25newsnow.com
Drug-induced homicide arrest comes as Peoria County sees jump in fatal drug overdoses
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Peoria woman is in jail, accused of providing drugs that killed. It happens as one key stakeholder says the deadly drug overdose problem has “skyrocketed” this year. Tuesday, Sharon Lucy, 58, was booked into the Peoria County Jail for investigation of...
Police: 15-year-old girl stabbed outside Maple Ridge Apartments early Tuesday morning
ROCK ISLAND, Ill — A 15-year-old girl is in stable condition after being stabbed overnight in Rock Island Tuesday, according to police. Now investigators are searching for the suspect. Officers with the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street near the Maple Ridge Apartments...
KWQC
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island, police say
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teenage girl with a life-threatening injury. At 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street, for a report of an injured person and found a 15-year-old girl. She was...
25newsnow.com
Second victim of Nov. fatal Tazewell County crash identified
MORTON (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying a husband and wife killed in a crash in rural Morton on November 29. Harwood says the driver and husband, Harold J. Mitchell, 84, of Tanglewood Drive in Pekin, was transported to St. Francis in critical condition but was pronounced deceased Saturday, December 3 at 5:40 p.m.
indherald.com
Grand jury indicts three people for introducing drugs into county jail
HUNTSVILLE | Three people have been indicted for introducing drugs into the detention facility at the Scott County Justice Center. The indictment was part of a light December term for a Scott County grand jury, which returned a total of four indictments on Thursday, Dec. 1. Felicia Nicole Hawkins, 23;...
25newsnow.com
Canton man arrested, accused of indecent solicitation of a minor
CANTON (25 News Now) - Canton Police say a local man has been arrested on a charge of indecent solicitation of a minor and grooming. Zachary Taylor, 29, is accused of allegedly soliciting sexual acts via phone and internet conversations from a person he believed to be a 13-year-old female.
