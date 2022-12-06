ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

21-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County

Woodford Co. (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a young woman with a warrant out for her arrest. In the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s office says Gabrielle L. Sturdivant is wanted for attempted murder. They say her last...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Student arrested after threatening Knoxville School District with firearms

KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A male juvenile in Knox County was arrested Monday after threatening students in the Knoxville School District within firearms. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of harassment and threats to a school and subsequently learned that the subject, who attends school in another district, was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students.
KNOXVILLE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Knox County Sheriff’s Department handles school threat before anyone harmed

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint of harassment and threats to a school December 5. Upon investigation, deputies learned that a teenager from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department intervened before anyone was harmed.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Whittier Primary staffer blessed with new car

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A staff member at Whittier Primary School received a new ride at school Thursday. Shakyra Smith received the keys to her new car, a donation from Nu Gees Auto Sales in Peoria. The donation was made in memory of Quadreka Payne, shot and killed in...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman is wanted in connection to the stabbing of a 15-year-old Tuesday morning, police say. Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, is wanted on the charges of two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. Bond is set at $250,000, according to police. Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
25newsnow.com

15-year-old arrested, attempted carjacking while fleeing from Peoria Police

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old woman wanted in connection with two separate incidents was arrested after fleeing police Tuesday night. Police spokesperson Sgt. Amy Dotson says the 15-year-old was identified at around 6:27 p.m. walking in the area of Kansas and Wisconsin and fled police on foot. The...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Almost 5,000 shots fired this year in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 24 people so far, this year have lost their lives to gun violence in Peoria. Often not talked about is how many times shots are fired in the River City. Technology like ShotSpotter alerts have allowed police to learn more about violence in the community.
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Seven Arrested Following Conducted Search Warrants Related to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine in McDonough County

On December 5, 2022 the Macomb Police Department with the assistance of the Strategic Response Team, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Illinois Task Force, FBI TOC-West Task Force, and WIU Office of Public Safety conducted search warrants in regards to the unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and controlled substances at numerous residences within the community. The following individuals were arrested and charged by the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office during the course of this investigation and are being held at the McDonough County Jail awaiting bond:
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after SUV hits parked vehicle

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 adult and three other juveniles were arrested when Peoria Police say the SUV they were in hit a parked vehicle Tuesday. Police say Lerone C. Allen, 19, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, not wearing his seatbelt and not having insurance.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island, police say

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teenage girl with a life-threatening injury. At 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street, for a report of an injured person and found a 15-year-old girl. She was...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
25newsnow.com

Second victim of Nov. fatal Tazewell County crash identified

MORTON (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying a husband and wife killed in a crash in rural Morton on November 29. Harwood says the driver and husband, Harold J. Mitchell, 84, of Tanglewood Drive in Pekin, was transported to St. Francis in critical condition but was pronounced deceased Saturday, December 3 at 5:40 p.m.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Canton man arrested, accused of indecent solicitation of a minor

CANTON (25 News Now) - Canton Police say a local man has been arrested on a charge of indecent solicitation of a minor and grooming. Zachary Taylor, 29, is accused of allegedly soliciting sexual acts via phone and internet conversations from a person he believed to be a 13-year-old female.
CANTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy