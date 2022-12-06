Read full article on original website
SUPERIOR, Colo. — People in Old Town Superior are feeling frustrated over the town's permitting process as they try to rebuild after the Marshall Fire. Old Town is home to many of long-standing families who have been in the area for decades, even generations. Some families have four generations living in the area, with their roots dating back to Superior's mining days.
The contractor in the major Interstate 70 reconstruction project through Denver was fined in a summer flood that stranded at least 11 people and damaged property and homes nearby.
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
The term “rockpile” is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver. What used to refer to cheap seats at Coors Field now also references piles of rocks, literally. The mounds of boulders have been placed alongside sidewalks throughout the city. The idea behind the rocks, known as “hostile architecture” to some, is to discourage people from pitching tents.
AURORA | Dilapidated neighborhood streets across Aurora are due for a facelift starting in 2023, as the city prepares to use $35 million borrowed without voter approval to catch up on a backlog of deferred road maintenance. Over the next two years, roads in 35 neighborhoods across the city will...
Denver could see near-seasonal temperatures and less windy conditions to finish the week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Friday is expected to bring sunny skies and a high near 47, with a light breeze reaching up to 7 mph. According to NWS climate data from 1990-2020, the normal maximum high for Dec. 9 is 44.
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 25 in Broomfield on Saturday morning. The Broomfield Police Department tweeted that there was a two-vehicle crash on I-25 at Northwest Parkway. Police said the highway was estimated to be closed for 3-4 hours and that Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was handling the investigation.
Police said a driver crashed into a bicyclist Friday night in Denver. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
DENVER — There are only five mobile home parks left in Denver. For many, it's the only option for affordable housing. These parks are at risk of being bought out by developers and displacing residents. People in Westwood hope to create a cooperative that would put the ownership of...
The city of Longmont released a statement that it violated a drinking water requirement when it failed to collect samples at the correct temperature in July. The city collects water samples for testing each quarter, according to a news release from the city of Longmont. Samples were collected in July and sent to the contract lab for testing. When the samples arrived, they were determined to have arrived at the wrong temperature which negated their ability to be tested properly.
Cold and quiet weather through early Friday, a slow warming trend this weekend, snow will move into Colorado early next week
LONGMONT, Colo. — There's not a single pile of dirt Mark Guttridge doesn't appreciate. "I love soil," he said with a laugh. He said healthy topsoil has always been the foundation of Ollin Farms in Longmont. "We wanted to grow the healthiest food possible for the community," said Guttridge,...
Colorado State Patrol troopers will be giving out free identification stickers Friday that help prevent catalytic converter thefts, and track them if they are stolen, according to a news release. The event, hosted by CSP along with members of the Denver Police Department, Lincoln Tech and the Colorado Auto Theft...
A bicyclist was killed in a crash at West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver Friday night.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
High-tech solar panels are increasingly common fixtures on homes now. But in the 1960s and 1970s, one Denver-based architect was ahead of his time by pioneering the design of environmentally conscious homes that maximized the use of Colorado’s very available sunshine. Richard Crowther became known for early solar architecture...
DENVER — Starting in January, every multi-family residential rental property in Denver will require a city license to operate. But about three weeks before that deadline, the city said it granted less than 1,000 of those multi-family property licenses. Denver’s City Council passed a new ordinance in 2021 creating...
Smoke is visible across Evergreen because of a fire on Thimbleberry Lane, according to Evergreen Fire Rescue.
Denver is opening an emergency shelter for "up to 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight," according to the Office of Emergency Management.
