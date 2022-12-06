ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

9NEWS

Old Town Superior residents frustrated by delays with building permits

SUPERIOR, Colo. — People in Old Town Superior are feeling frustrated over the town's permitting process as they try to rebuild after the Marshall Fire. Old Town is home to many of long-standing families who have been in the area for decades, even generations. Some families have four generations living in the area, with their roots dating back to Superior's mining days.
SUPERIOR, CO
David Heitz

'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removed

The term “rockpile” is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver. What used to refer to cheap seats at Coors Field now also references piles of rocks, literally. The mounds of boulders have been placed alongside sidewalks throughout the city. The idea behind the rocks, known as “hostile architecture” to some, is to discourage people from pitching tents.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Mild weekend precedes 'potent' storm

Denver could see near-seasonal temperatures and less windy conditions to finish the week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Friday is expected to bring sunny skies and a high near 47, with a light breeze reaching up to 7 mph. According to NWS climate data from 1990-2020, the normal maximum high for Dec. 9 is 44.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

One dead in crash in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 25 in Broomfield on Saturday morning. The Broomfield Police Department tweeted that there was a two-vehicle crash on I-25 at Northwest Parkway. Police said the highway was estimated to be closed for 3-4 hours and that Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was handling the investigation.
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

Westwood mobile home park could turn into a co-op

DENVER — There are only five mobile home parks left in Denver. For many, it's the only option for affordable housing. These parks are at risk of being bought out by developers and displacing residents. People in Westwood hope to create a cooperative that would put the ownership of...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: City violates drinking water requirement

The city of Longmont released a statement that it violated a drinking water requirement when it failed to collect samples at the correct temperature in July. The city collects water samples for testing each quarter, according to a news release from the city of Longmont. Samples were collected in July and sent to the contract lab for testing. When the samples arrived, they were determined to have arrived at the wrong temperature which negated their ability to be tested properly.
LONGMONT, CO
denverite.com

Is this Cherry Creek house an eyesore or a historic gem? It depends who you ask.

High-tech solar panels are increasingly common fixtures on homes now. But in the 1960s and 1970s, one Denver-based architect was ahead of his time by pioneering the design of environmentally conscious homes that maximized the use of Colorado’s very available sunshine. Richard Crowther became known for early solar architecture...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Rental property owners have 3 weeks left to receive a rental license

DENVER — Starting in January, every multi-family residential rental property in Denver will require a city license to operate. But about three weeks before that deadline, the city said it granted less than 1,000 of those multi-family property licenses. Denver’s City Council passed a new ordinance in 2021 creating...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

