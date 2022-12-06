House Republicans seek testimony from Twitter employees who oversaw handling of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story

Read full article on original website
House Republicans brace for doomsday scenario if McCarthy falls short of 218 votes for speaker
As a right-wing faction threatens to tank his speakership ambitions, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a promise: "I'll never leave," making clear he has no plans to drop out of the race even if the fight goes to many ballots on the floor. "I'll get 218," McCarthy told CNN,...
Ex-congressman indicted in probe of Venezuelan influence
Former Republican Rep. David Rivera of Florida was arrested in Atlanta on Monday on federal charges that include failing to register as a foreign agent and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the Department of Justice. The eight-count indictment alleges that Rivera and a co-defendant, Esther Nuhfer, met with...
'Trump obsession is very bad': Senate Republicans confront their problems after poor election showing
Donald Trump is facing a flurry of criticism on Capitol Hill, with Republican fury growing over their failure to take back the Senate and GOP leaders at odds over their strategy with the former president still maintaining a dominant hold on the party. The GOP reckoning comes in the wake...
Elton John is quitting Twitter, saying platform's policy shift will let misinformation flourish
Elton John has become the latest celebrity to say they are leaving Twitter, following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform. The 75-year-old star announced his departure from the social media platform on Friday, telling his 1.1 million Twitter followers: "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world."
Exclusive: Paul Whelan tells CNN he is 'disappointed' that more has not been done to secure his release
Detained American Paul Whelan expressed his frustration that more has not been done to secure his release in an exclusive CNN interview hours after another detained American, Brittney Griner, was freed. Whelan said he was happy that Griner was released, but told CNN, "I am greatly disappointed that more has...
Trump Org. fraud trial juror tells CNN the panel was 'serious' and didn't focus on Donald Trump
The jury who convicted Donald Trump's namesake companies earlier this week was "serious" and tried to focus on the law -- not the former president, one of the jurors said in an interview with CNN. Jurors saw a "culture of fraud," at the Trump Organization, but referred to Trump as...
Justice Department demanding Trump team attest all documents marked classified have been returned
The Justice Department is still demanding the Trump team designate a custodian of records to attest that all documents marked classified have been returned to the government, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. The Trump team has not named anyone to serve as a custodian of records in...
Justice Department seeking to hold Trump in contempt over classified documents
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering the former president to turn over records marked classified, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The development comes after Trump's legal...
The notable legal clouds that continue to hang over Donald Trump
All eyes are on former President Donald Trump, whose third White House bid has already become mired in controversy. Prosecutors, investigators and lawmakers in Washington, DC, New York, Georgia, Florida and across the United States are among those interested in what Trump has to say about the myriad legal issues facing the former president, his business and his allies.
First on CNN: January 6 committee considers criminal referrals for at least 4 others besides Trump
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is considering criminal referrals for at least four individuals in addition to former President Donald Trump, multiple sources told CNN. The panel is weighing criminal referrals for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, right wing lawyer John Eastman,...
New York attorney general defends office's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday defended her office's handling of allegations of sexual harassment against her former chief of staff, saying she believes it treated the claims "aggressively." "I thank the women who came forward, and I want to assure them that they were heard and that...
Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt of court
A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The sources also told CNN that Chief Judge Beryl Howell instead pressed the Trump team and the Justice Department to work together to find a mutually agreeable resolution.
House passes defense bill that rescinds military Covid vaccine mandate
The House voted on Thursday to pass sweeping legislation that would authorize $858 billion in national defense funding and rescind the US military's Covid vaccine mandate. The measure passed with wide bipartisan support with a tally of 350 to 80. House lawmakers approved a final negotiated version of the National...
Trump poses with QAnon, Pizzagate conspiracy theorist at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump posed for photos at his waterfront club on Tuesday with a prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist, in the latest in a string of incidents that highlight the GOP candidate's proximity to fringe figures on the far right. Liz Crokin, an avid supporter of the far-right conspiracy theory,...
Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border
The Biden administration has decided to appeal a federal court decision that blocked the use of a controversial Trump-era policy allowing for the swift removal of migrants at the US-Mexico border. Last month, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked the authority, known as Title 42, but agreed to a Biden...
US lawmakers want answers from FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried
Lawmakers are demanding that Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the failed crypto exchange FTX, appear before the Senate Banking Committee next week over "significant unanswered questions " surrounding the collapse of his companies. In a letter to Bankman-Fried and his lawyer, the committee's Democratic chairman, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio,...
CNN Poll: Views of the state of the country are slightly improved, but Americans' economic concerns remain
Americans' views of the state of the nation have bounced back slightly since earlier this year, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, but public perception of the economy remains grim. Nearly half of Americans say they're financially worse off than they were a year ago, the survey finds, with more than 90% expressing concerns about the cost of living and the majority cutting expenses in response.
Yellen sees her signature printed on US bills for the first time
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to Texas Thursday to mark an important and historic milestone, touring the Fort Worth Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility to observe firsthand the printing of $1 and $5 bills with her signature for the first time. Yellen became the latest Treasury secretary to...
Paul Pelosi seen on Capitol Hill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen leaving her office Wednesday with her husband, Paul Pelosi. The pair greeted children waiting outside the speaker's office and are attending a holiday party Wednesday for members. In October, Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer at the couple's home in San Francisco by...
White House Security Breaches Fast Facts
Here's a selected list of White House intrusions and security breaches. The White House grounds include 18 acres of land. That and the adjacent 52-acre Ellipse to the south belong to President's Park, a national park. The Secret Service is in charge of White House security. According to the White...
