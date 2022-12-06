House Republicans seek testimony from Twitter employees who oversaw handling of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story

Elton John has become the latest celebrity to say they are leaving Twitter, following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform. The 75-year-old star announced his departure from the social media platform on Friday, telling his 1.1 million Twitter followers: "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world."

1 DAY AGO