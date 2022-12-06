ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

House Republicans seek testimony from Twitter employees who oversaw handling of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 4 days ago
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ex-congressman indicted in probe of Venezuelan influence

Former Republican Rep. David Rivera of Florida was arrested in Atlanta on Monday on federal charges that include failing to register as a foreign agent and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the Department of Justice. The eight-count indictment alleges that Rivera and a co-defendant, Esther Nuhfer, met with...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Elton John is quitting Twitter, saying platform's policy shift will let misinformation flourish

Elton John has become the latest celebrity to say they are leaving Twitter, following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform. The 75-year-old star announced his departure from the social media platform on Friday, telling his 1.1 million Twitter followers: "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The notable legal clouds that continue to hang over Donald Trump

All eyes are on former President Donald Trump, whose third White House bid has already become mired in controversy. Prosecutors, investigators and lawmakers in Washington, DC, New York, Georgia, Florida and across the United States are among those interested in what Trump has to say about the myriad legal issues facing the former president, his business and his allies.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: January 6 committee considers criminal referrals for at least 4 others besides Trump

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is considering criminal referrals for at least four individuals in addition to former President Donald Trump, multiple sources told CNN. The panel is weighing criminal referrals for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, right wing lawyer John Eastman,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt of court

A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The sources also told CNN that Chief Judge Beryl Howell instead pressed the Trump team and the Justice Department to work together to find a mutually agreeable resolution.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House passes defense bill that rescinds military Covid vaccine mandate

The House voted on Thursday to pass sweeping legislation that would authorize $858 billion in national defense funding and rescind the US military's Covid vaccine mandate. The measure passed with wide bipartisan support with a tally of 350 to 80. House lawmakers approved a final negotiated version of the National...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump poses with QAnon, Pizzagate conspiracy theorist at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump posed for photos at his waterfront club on Tuesday with a prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist, in the latest in a string of incidents that highlight the GOP candidate's proximity to fringe figures on the far right. Liz Crokin, an avid supporter of the far-right conspiracy theory,...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border

The Biden administration has decided to appeal a federal court decision that blocked the use of a controversial Trump-era policy allowing for the swift removal of migrants at the US-Mexico border. Last month, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked the authority, known as Title 42, but agreed to a Biden...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US lawmakers want answers from FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried

Lawmakers are demanding that Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the failed crypto exchange FTX, appear before the Senate Banking Committee next week over "significant unanswered questions " surrounding the collapse of his companies. In a letter to Bankman-Fried and his lawyer, the committee's Democratic chairman, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CNN Poll: Views of the state of the country are slightly improved, but Americans' economic concerns remain

Americans' views of the state of the nation have bounced back slightly since earlier this year, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, but public perception of the economy remains grim. Nearly half of Americans say they're financially worse off than they were a year ago, the survey finds, with more than 90% expressing concerns about the cost of living and the majority cutting expenses in response.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Yellen sees her signature printed on US bills for the first time

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to Texas Thursday to mark an important and historic milestone, touring the Fort Worth Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility to observe firsthand the printing of $1 and $5 bills with her signature for the first time. Yellen became the latest Treasury secretary to...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Paul Pelosi seen on Capitol Hill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen leaving her office Wednesday with her husband, Paul Pelosi. The pair greeted children waiting outside the speaker's office and are attending a holiday party Wednesday for members. In October, Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer at the couple's home in San Francisco by...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

White House Security Breaches Fast Facts

Here's a selected list of White House intrusions and security breaches. The White House grounds include 18 acres of land. That and the adjacent 52-acre Ellipse to the south belong to President's Park, a national park. The Secret Service is in charge of White House security. According to the White...
MARYLAND STATE

