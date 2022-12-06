ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Missouri players and fans celebrate their win

Taylor's shot, a court storm and Missouri's last win over defending national champion Kansas. Missouri took down Kansas 62-60 on Feb. 9, 2009, at Mizzou Arena, the season after Kansas won the national championship. Now the Tigers welcome a defending national champion Kansas squad back to Columbia on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, MO
southeasthoops.com

Missouri vs. Kansas Prediction: Border War Returns To Columbia

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Missouri vs. Kansas prediction for the December 10 matchup. The Tigers are 9-0 in Dennis Gates’ first season on the job, and they currently lead the nation in scoring at 93.0 points per game. As for the Jayhawks, they’ve compiled a solid group of wins with victories over Duke, Wisconsin, NC State, Seton Hall, and more.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?

Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.
COLUMBIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, Missouri

The Merritt Violette House in Florida, Missouri.Photo byTheCatalyst31, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Merrit Violette House (aka Merritt “Dad” Violette House) was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. This one-story house is located in Florida, Missouri. The architectural description is an eclectic vernacular Queen Anne style. It has an attic and it’s sheathed in clapboard and has a lot of fish scale shingles.
FLORIDA, MO
FOX2now.com

Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of Missouri campuses

Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of federal law, it's not allowed in places like universities and colleges. Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of …. Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rockmnation.com

Border War Roundtable: Re-assessing Mizzou’s chances after a 9-0 start

It’s one of the most overused gifs in the sports internet jargon. It’s a hacky joke from a sophomoric film. You know it. You may have used it very recently... But come on. How can you hate on it? It’s a perfect puzzle piece to fit the emotions of many a dejected fan. Let’s face it — most of our teams won’t win championships. What’s the adage, that 99 percent of teams end the season with a loss? But until that final horn sounds, out is made or whistle is blown, there’s almost always a chance for [insert your favorite sports team here.]
LAWRENCE, KS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Photographer sues Gannett over use of photo; lawsuit lists more than 220 affiliated papers, including Columbia Daily Tribune

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Missouri photographer is suing a major media company over the use of her photo. Stephanie Campbell sued Gannett Media and more than 220 of its affiliated newspapers – including the Columbia Daily Tribune – Friday in Federal Court. The lawsuit is over Gannett's use of a photo Campbell took of The post Photographer sues Gannett over use of photo; lawsuit lists more than 220 affiliated papers, including Columbia Daily Tribune appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Jaime Mari Wright (August 9, 1985 - December 2, 2022)

Jaime Mari Wright, age 37, of Kirksville, formerly of Versailles, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Jaime was born on August 9, 1985, to Jim and Erlene Wright in Jefferson City, MO. After spending her early years at Versailles schools, Jaime went on to attend and graduate from Eldon High School. She earned her degree from the University of Central Missouri.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri cities consider local sales taxes on recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two prominent Mid-Missouri cities, Columbia and Jefferson City, are planning to discuss the possibility of adding a 3% local sales tax for recreational marijuana at their next City Council meetings. Amendment 3 was approved by Missouri voters during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. Missouri residents The post Mid-Missouri cities consider local sales taxes on recreational marijuana appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus closed early Thursday due to a possible threat. MACC Vice President Todd Martin told ABC17 News that classes will go on as regularly scheduled Friday. "We were aware of an individual near campus who had threatened harm to themselves and others, (we) locked down campus to The post MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
myozarksonline.com

Body Located in Miller County

Miller County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies were led to human remains that had been found in a wooded area. The remains were those of a white male, with no apparent injuries or obvious cause of death. During their investigation, deputies were able to identify the remains as those of 58-year-old, Ralph Toby Pannier, of Osage Beach. His body will be taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says foul play is not suspected in Mr. Pannier’s death, but the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Restaurant known for its Louisiana shrimp and Cajun ribeye heading to Columbia

Columbia’s city council has given the green light to a popular new Cajun restaurant that’s co-owned by former New Orleans star quarterback Drew Brees. The city council has approved a plan for Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar to build in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. It will be located in the former Houlihan’s restaurant location, and will include a patio. Walk-On’s is known for its Louisiana shrimp and catfish, along with Cajun ribeye. It’s also known for its other seafood and burgers so large that you need two hands to eat them.
COLUMBIA, MO

