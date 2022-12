MISSING INDIGENOUS PERSON: Yamilery Perez-Devereaux, 12, was last seen in Burien Dec. 5

Missing Indigenous Person Alert: Yamilery Perez-Devereau, 12-years-old, is missing, and was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. near 14th Ave SW in Burien.

There is no associated vehicle.

Yamilery Perez-Devereaux

Age: 12

Height: 5’2

Weight: 95

Hair: Red

Eyes: Brown

THIS MISSING INDIGENOUS PERSON ALERT HAS BEEN ACTIVATED BY THE WASHINGTON STATE PATROL ON BEHALF OF THE KING COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

YAMILERY WAS LAST SEEN NEAR 14TH AVE SW IN BURIEN ON 12/5/22 AT APPROXIMATELY 2:30 P.M.

SHE WAS WEARING RED SWEATPANTS, A SWEATER, AND JORDAN NIKES.

SHE IS BELIEVED TO BE ON FOOT.

IF SEEN PLEASE CALL 9-1-1.