Yuma, AZ

Holiday season blood drives in Yuma

By Abraham Retana
 3 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona first responders need our help to continue meeting the blood supply need in Yuma.

Community blood provider "Vitalant" will have a couple of blood drives at the Yuma Regional Medical Center this month.

All blood types are needed, especially type 'O.'

"We typically need 750 pints of blood every month in order to meet those needs so the blood drives that we have coming up are to continue to meet the needs of Yuma regional medical center as well the needs of hospitals around Arizona," says Vitalant Account Manager Marybeth Maselbas.

The blood drives will be on December 21 and 23.

You can register HERE .

