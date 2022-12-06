Pensacola hit-and-run suspect turns himself in: Pensacola Police

UPDATE (8:01 p.m.): The Pensacola Police Department said Jeff Michael Werowinski turned himself into county jail Tuesday night, according to Mike Wood with the PPD.

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Pensacola Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said is wanted for a felony hit-and-run crash, according to a release from the PPD.

Jeff Michael Werowinski Jr., 51, is accused of hitting a bicyclist on Nov. 27, at Baylen and Gregory Street.

Police said the man on the bike suffered “serious injuries,” but did not offer any details in reference to the status of the victim.

Police also said Werowinski Jr. may be driving a 2003 Silver Dodge pick-up truck with a Florida tag, RNF916.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.