Pensacola hit-and-run suspect turns himself in: Pensacola Police

By Brett Greenberg
 3 days ago

UPDATE (8:01 p.m.): The Pensacola Police Department said Jeff Michael Werowinski turned himself into county jail Tuesday night, according to Mike Wood with the PPD.

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Pensacola Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said is wanted for a felony hit-and-run crash, according to a release from the PPD.

Jeff Michael Werowinski Jr., 51, is accused of hitting a bicyclist on Nov. 27, at Baylen and Gregory Street.

8 time convicted Pensacola felon arrested for armed burglary after kicking front door down: ECSO reports

Police said the man on the bike suffered “serious injuries,” but did not offer any details in reference to the status of the victim.

Police also said Werowinski Jr. may be driving a 2003 Silver Dodge pick-up truck with a Florida tag, RNF916.

