Engadget

Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday

If you're looking...
The Verge

How to block a phone number on Android

When a number that is obviously spam hits your phone, Android will almost always warn you and allow you to immediately block that number (and report it as spam). But what if a number is not immediately recognized as spam? Or what if you’re dealing with a harasser who won’t stop calling? You can still block the number quickly and easily.
ZDNet

What is a smart TV, and which are the best?

Technology is always evolving, especially for the top TVs on the market. It seems like everything is "smart" these days, but what does that really mean? Smart TVs employ the Internet for far greater capabilities than your old-school television, and a smart TV can be an invaluable addition to your smart home.
Variety

Twitter Sets Relaunch of Twitter Blue With Safeguards to Prevent Blue Check-Mark Imposters

Elon Musk’s Twitter is getting ready to relaunch Twitter Blue, the subscription service that now includes the blue check-mark — and this time it’s taking new steps to prevent last month’s fiasco that led to a deluge of “verified” impersonators and parody accounts. Starting Monday, Twitter Blue will be available for $8 per month if you purchase a subscription on the web, and $11 per month if you buy it on Apple’s iOS. The higher price on iOS is to account for what Musk has termed Apple’s 30% “tax” on in-app purchases processed through the App Store. However, subscribers won’t automatically get...
Engadget

What we bought: Why I still use a $15 pair of wired Panasonic earbuds every day

My best headphones...
Android Authority

Google Chrome is about to get less power and memory hungry

The new controls will be available to everybody in the next several weeks. Google is implementing two new features that will help save battery and memory. The two features are rolling out for Chrome on desktop. The update will hit globally for Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS over the next several...
Android Authority

Oppo sets date for the launch of its new foldables

The event will likely announce a new chip along with the company's new phones. Oppo has announced the date for its Inno Day 2022 event. It’s expected that the company will launch its latest foldables during this event. The company has teased its new custom chip. It’s been a...
Android Authority

The Weekly Authority: 👀 Pixel Fold renders break cover

Plus our Reader's Choice Phone of the Year Awards winner, highlights from The Game Awards, and more weekly top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 224th edition here, with Pixel Fold renders, our Reader’s Choice Phone of the Year Awards winner, sad Noodle news, everything you missed at The Game Awards, and more…
AOL Corp

Apple's latest iPad Air falls to $500 at Amazon

This is your chance to get one of Apple's more powerful tablets at a much better price than usual. Amazon is selling the 2022 iPad Air with 64GB of storage and WiFi for $500 - that's a full $100 off here. That's an all-time low for all but one color variant of the tablet, and you'll see similar discounts for 256GB and cellular models. The sale makes it an easier choice if you want a wide range of features but would rather not splurge on the iPad Pro.
Android Authority

How to block or unblock someone on Snapchat

Can't find the block button? We've got you. Snapchat was the app that popularized fleeting photo messages. However, as it has evolved, more and more settings and features have been added. While we wouldn’t say the interface is exactly cluttered, some things are harder to find than before. With that in mind, let’s review how to block or unblock someone on Snapchat.
LehighValleyLive.com

These 11 Amazon tech gift ideas all cost under $100

If you are still on the hunt for a tech gift for that special someone this holiday, you are in luck. Amazon has plenty of electronic gift ideas — many of which are on sale right now. From popular gaming headsets to wireless earphones, Amazon has several gift ideas...
Apple Insider

Satechi has a new 10,000mAh Duo Wireless Power Stand

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Popular accessory maker Satechi has released a new wireless charging stand that can charge aniPhone, AirPods, and a third device of your choice. The Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is a powerful 10,000mAh power...
TechRadar

These inexpensive wooden headphones made me dump high-end audio

Given my job as an audio writer, it's hardly a rare occurrence that a pair of box-fresh contenders for our best headphones roundup arrives at my desk, are slipped over my head (by me – I don't require a servant for everything) and proceed to envelop me in a glorious sonic bubble for several hours.
Android Authority

Roku device owners: Sorry, you can't get the cheaper Disney Plus with ads plan

The new and cheaper Disney Plus Basic plan that includes ads is currently not available on Roku-based devices. There’s no word on why this situation has happened, nor when it might be corrected. Disney Plus Basic is also not available on its Windows-dedicated app. Today, Disney Plus launches its...

