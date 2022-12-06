Read full article on original website
Related
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Engadget
Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
The Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds are decent for $99, but are they right for you?
We’ve been test-driving the Nothing Ear (stick) wireless earbuds for over a week, and we have some thoughts on these futuristic $99 headphones.
The Verge
How to block a phone number on Android
When a number that is obviously spam hits your phone, Android will almost always warn you and allow you to immediately block that number (and report it as spam). But what if a number is not immediately recognized as spam? Or what if you’re dealing with a harasser who won’t stop calling? You can still block the number quickly and easily.
ZDNet
What is a smart TV, and which are the best?
Technology is always evolving, especially for the top TVs on the market. It seems like everything is "smart" these days, but what does that really mean? Smart TVs employ the Internet for far greater capabilities than your old-school television, and a smart TV can be an invaluable addition to your smart home.
New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: the best 42-inch premium TVs you can buy
In January's issue of What Hi-Fi? we look at the best smaller TVs with QLED and OLED tech perfectly downsized.
Twitter Sets Relaunch of Twitter Blue With Safeguards to Prevent Blue Check-Mark Imposters
Elon Musk’s Twitter is getting ready to relaunch Twitter Blue, the subscription service that now includes the blue check-mark — and this time it’s taking new steps to prevent last month’s fiasco that led to a deluge of “verified” impersonators and parody accounts. Starting Monday, Twitter Blue will be available for $8 per month if you purchase a subscription on the web, and $11 per month if you buy it on Apple’s iOS. The higher price on iOS is to account for what Musk has termed Apple’s 30% “tax” on in-app purchases processed through the App Store. However, subscribers won’t automatically get...
Engadget
What we bought: Why I still use a $15 pair of wired Panasonic earbuds every day
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. My best headphones...
Android Authority
Google Chrome is about to get less power and memory hungry
The new controls will be available to everybody in the next several weeks. Google is implementing two new features that will help save battery and memory. The two features are rolling out for Chrome on desktop. The update will hit globally for Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS over the next several...
Android Authority
Oppo sets date for the launch of its new foldables
The event will likely announce a new chip along with the company's new phones. Oppo has announced the date for its Inno Day 2022 event. It’s expected that the company will launch its latest foldables during this event. The company has teased its new custom chip. It’s been a...
Twitter is relaunching its Twitter Blue subscription service Monday after a disastrous launch last month
Twitter Blue got off to a rough start last month and had to be suspended after trolls used the service to impersonate celebrities and companies.
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: 👀 Pixel Fold renders break cover
Plus our Reader's Choice Phone of the Year Awards winner, highlights from The Game Awards, and more weekly top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 224th edition here, with Pixel Fold renders, our Reader’s Choice Phone of the Year Awards winner, sad Noodle news, everything you missed at The Game Awards, and more…
The Audeze Maxwell is a gaming headset with planar magnetic drivers
Audio headphone knowhow meets low-latency gaming skills in the latest headset from Audeze.
AOL Corp
Apple's latest iPad Air falls to $500 at Amazon
This is your chance to get one of Apple's more powerful tablets at a much better price than usual. Amazon is selling the 2022 iPad Air with 64GB of storage and WiFi for $500 - that's a full $100 off here. That's an all-time low for all but one color variant of the tablet, and you'll see similar discounts for 256GB and cellular models. The sale makes it an easier choice if you want a wide range of features but would rather not splurge on the iPad Pro.
Android Authority
How to block or unblock someone on Snapchat
Can't find the block button? We've got you. Snapchat was the app that popularized fleeting photo messages. However, as it has evolved, more and more settings and features have been added. While we wouldn’t say the interface is exactly cluttered, some things are harder to find than before. With that in mind, let’s review how to block or unblock someone on Snapchat.
These 11 Amazon tech gift ideas all cost under $100
If you are still on the hunt for a tech gift for that special someone this holiday, you are in luck. Amazon has plenty of electronic gift ideas — many of which are on sale right now. From popular gaming headsets to wireless earphones, Amazon has several gift ideas...
Android Authority
There is now a specific date for when Apple will need to stop using Lightning
The EU is no longer giving vague dates. It's now making things official and specific. There will need to be an Apple USB-C iPhone by December 28, 2024. This is the formal date the EU has declared for all new devices to have USB-C. We will likely see a USB-C...
Apple Insider
Satechi has a new 10,000mAh Duo Wireless Power Stand
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Popular accessory maker Satechi has released a new wireless charging stand that can charge aniPhone, AirPods, and a third device of your choice. The Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is a powerful 10,000mAh power...
TechRadar
These inexpensive wooden headphones made me dump high-end audio
Given my job as an audio writer, it's hardly a rare occurrence that a pair of box-fresh contenders for our best headphones roundup arrives at my desk, are slipped over my head (by me – I don't require a servant for everything) and proceed to envelop me in a glorious sonic bubble for several hours.
Android Authority
Roku device owners: Sorry, you can't get the cheaper Disney Plus with ads plan
The new and cheaper Disney Plus Basic plan that includes ads is currently not available on Roku-based devices. There’s no word on why this situation has happened, nor when it might be corrected. Disney Plus Basic is also not available on its Windows-dedicated app. Today, Disney Plus launches its...
Comments / 0