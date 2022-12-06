Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dozens of huskies up for adoption at Chula Vista Animal Facility
“Meet Oso and Kira; they are both available for adoption,” Chula Vista Animal Care Facility shared in a Facebook post. Chula Vista Animal Care Facility shared a few details about some of their huskies available for adoption:. Bullet: 4 years, neutered male, a high-energy dog that would like lots...
San Diego Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays 2022
Here are all of the neighborhoods who deck their halls, driveways and yards for the holidays throughout San Diego County!
kusi.com
Father Joe’s Villages comments on record number of homeless in Downtown
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is on the front lines, fighting the impacts of homelessness by providing shelter and rehabilitative services to the unsheltered. Encampments, increased crime, and street overdoses are just some of the negative impacts of widespread transiency. Father Joe’s villages has methods of combatting each of these issues.
kusi.com
Old Poway Park hosts Christmas in the Park, Dec. 9 & 10
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The popular, old fashioned holiday tradition “Christmas in the Park” has been expanded to two nights this year. From Dec. 9 (5:30 – 8:30 p.m.) through Dec. 10 (3:30 – 8:30 p.m.) the Old Poway Park will hosts Christmas in the Park featuring music, caroling, tree-lighting ceremony, and horse drawn hayrides.
northcountydailystar.com
Free Dump Day City of Oceanside this Saturday
Join Green Oceanside, Neighborhood Services and Code Enforcement for a FREE dump day in Oceanside. Drive up and dump your large items and e-water. Event Flyer. Please keep in mind – No household hazardous waste will be accepted, BUT you can always schedule a household hazardous waste drop off appointment with Waste Management (760) 439-2824.
Coast News
Silvergate San Marcos wins 2023 Caring Star Award
SAN MARCOS — December 23, 2022 — Silvergate San Marcos proudly announces the retirement community’s received the prestigious 2023 Caring Star Award for outstanding care in senior living by Caring.com, a leading senior living referral service and the nation’s top site for retirement community reviews. This is the third award for excellence that Silvergate has garnered in the last year, including one from SeniorAdvisor.com and San Diego Union Tribune whose readers cast their votes for “Favorite” in the region.
KPBS
New South Bay leaders want a louder voice in regional issues
From housing to transportation infrastructure, the newly elected mayors of National City, Chula Vista and Imperial Beach want the South Bay to have a bigger voice in regional politics. National City Mayor-elect Ron Morrison won his race by only 68 votes, according to Thursday's final certification of votes in the...
Graze Craze Planning First San Diego Location
Charcuterie Chain Breaking Into California
Downtown San Diego residents: rat population is 'exploding'
SAN DIEGO — Residents living in Downtown San Diego told CBS 8 they've seen a major uptick in rats in recent months. "You'll see like 10 of them running up the sidewalk," said Deborah Assadzadeh, an East Village resident. Jone Rodley, who also lives in East Village, said she...
Coast News
Vista approves controversial development in heated meeting
VISTA — The Vista City Council approved a controversial housing development during a Dec. 6 special meeting. Mayor Judy Ritter and council members John Franklin and Joe Green supported California West Communities’ proposal, known as the Camino Largo project, to build 46 single-family homes at 2123 N. Santa Fe Avenue.
kusi.com
Clairemont Christmas Park has been a holiday tradition since 1977
CLAIREMONT (KUSI) – Christmas is quickly approaching!. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spent the night showcasing the Clairemont Christmas Park, which has been a neighborhood Christmas tradition since 1977. Don & Donna Park were the original creators of the tradition, but Don lost his life to cancer in 2017. His...
San Diego County assists with sound-insulation for homes impacted by aircraft noise
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's Quieter Home Program helped 5,000 homeowners living near the airport reduce airplane noise inside their homes. Wendi Zubillaga, a Point Loma homeowner, received retrofitted exterior doors and windows in 2021 to drown out the constant sound of airplanes that take off every few minutes.
Inside the Mira Mesa plan that will guide neighborhood development for decades
SAN DIEGO — A plan that will add thousands of jobs and tens-of-thousands of homes in Mira Mesa was unanimously approved by the San Diego City Council Monday. The plan will create more housing and promote sustainability. It will guide neighborhood development for the next few decades. Many of...
times-advocate.com
Property once proposed for huge project bought by Golden Door spa that opposed it
The land formerly known as Newland Sierra, and Merriam Mountains, where county voters two years ago defeated an effort to build a huge development of 2,100 homes between I-15, Deer Springs Road and Hwy 78, has been taken out of play permanently. It will become protected, preserving open space, wildlife and habitat areas.
Angry Chickz Reopening in Oceanside
Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Has Been Closed Since Devastating Fire Last Year
kusi.com
John McCann celebrates victory in Chula Vista mayoral race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John McCann won the 2022 Chula Vista mayoral race by roughly 5% of the votes. The Chula Vista mayoral race was closely watched by San Diegans during the 2022 Midterms due to controversy and drama between McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar, his opponent. John McCann joined...
An Overwhelmed Building Department Leaves San Diego ‘Woefully’ Behind on Housing Construction
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $13 Million, This Resort Like Estate in Rancho Santa Fe, California comes with Numerous Outdoor Venues for Entertaining
17020 El Vuelo Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 17020 El Vuelo, Rancho Santa Fe, California is an impressive custom estate with seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout with 5 bedroom suites, resort-like setting offering privacy, numerous outdoor venues for entertaining or relaxing. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17020 El Vuelo, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 619-913-3879) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Couple Camping In California Woods Rescue Man Lost For Weeks
An Oceanside, California, man who was lost in the Southern California backcountry for two weeks is rescued by a couple after they heard him calling out for help. On Black Friday, Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping in the San Bernardino National Forest when they found a man in distress. "We were underneath a flight path and an airplane went by pretty low and we heard someone yelling for help," she explains.
Coast News
Escondido High’s Winter Wonderland hosts holiday fun on the farm
ESCONDIDO — Escondido High School’s Winter Wonderland returned with Santa, goats and lots of goodies for sale at the school’s farm over the weekend. Winter Wonderland is one of several events the agricultural department students organize throughout the school year to raise money and interest in the work they do on the six-acre farmstead.
