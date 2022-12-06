ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kusi.com

Father Joe’s Villages comments on record number of homeless in Downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is on the front lines, fighting the impacts of homelessness by providing shelter and rehabilitative services to the unsheltered. Encampments, increased crime, and street overdoses are just some of the negative impacts of widespread transiency. Father Joe’s villages has methods of combatting each of these issues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Old Poway Park hosts Christmas in the Park, Dec. 9 & 10

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The popular, old fashioned holiday tradition “Christmas in the Park” has been expanded to two nights this year. From Dec. 9 (5:30 – 8:30 p.m.) through Dec. 10 (3:30 – 8:30 p.m.) the Old Poway Park will hosts Christmas in the Park featuring music, caroling, tree-lighting ceremony, and horse drawn hayrides.
POWAY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Free Dump Day City of Oceanside this Saturday

Join Green Oceanside, Neighborhood Services and Code Enforcement for a FREE dump day in Oceanside. Drive up and dump your large items and e-water. Event Flyer. Please keep in mind – No household hazardous waste will be accepted, BUT you can always schedule a household hazardous waste drop off appointment with Waste Management (760) 439-2824.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Silvergate San Marcos wins 2023 Caring Star Award

SAN MARCOS — December 23, 2022 — Silvergate San Marcos proudly announces the retirement community’s received the prestigious 2023 Caring Star Award for outstanding care in senior living by Caring.com, a leading senior living referral service and the nation’s top site for retirement community reviews. This is the third award for excellence that Silvergate has garnered in the last year, including one from SeniorAdvisor.com and San Diego Union Tribune whose readers cast their votes for “Favorite” in the region.
SAN MARCOS, CA
KPBS

New South Bay leaders want a louder voice in regional issues

From housing to transportation infrastructure, the newly elected mayors of National City, Chula Vista and Imperial Beach want the South Bay to have a bigger voice in regional politics. National City Mayor-elect Ron Morrison won his race by only 68 votes, according to Thursday's final certification of votes in the...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
Coast News

Vista approves controversial development in heated meeting

VISTA — The Vista City Council approved a controversial housing development during a Dec. 6 special meeting. Mayor Judy Ritter and council members John Franklin and Joe Green supported California West Communities’ proposal, known as the Camino Largo project, to build 46 single-family homes at 2123 N. Santa Fe Avenue.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Clairemont Christmas Park has been a holiday tradition since 1977

CLAIREMONT (KUSI) – Christmas is quickly approaching!. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spent the night showcasing the Clairemont Christmas Park, which has been a neighborhood Christmas tradition since 1977. Don & Donna Park were the original creators of the tradition, but Don lost his life to cancer in 2017. His...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

John McCann celebrates victory in Chula Vista mayoral race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John McCann won the 2022 Chula Vista mayoral race by roughly 5% of the votes. The Chula Vista mayoral race was closely watched by San Diegans during the 2022 Midterms due to controversy and drama between McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar, his opponent. John McCann joined...
CHULA VISTA, CA
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $13 Million, This Resort Like Estate in Rancho Santa Fe, California comes with Numerous Outdoor Venues for Entertaining

17020 El Vuelo Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 17020 El Vuelo, Rancho Santa Fe, California is an impressive custom estate with seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout with 5 bedroom suites, resort-like setting offering privacy, numerous outdoor venues for entertaining or relaxing. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17020 El Vuelo, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 619-913-3879) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Couple Camping In California Woods Rescue Man Lost For Weeks

An Oceanside, California, man who was lost in the Southern California backcountry for two weeks is rescued by a couple after they heard him calling out for help. On Black Friday, Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping in the San Bernardino National Forest when they found a man in distress. "We were underneath a flight path and an airplane went by pretty low and we heard someone yelling for help," she explains.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Escondido High’s Winter Wonderland hosts holiday fun on the farm

ESCONDIDO — Escondido High School’s Winter Wonderland returned with Santa, goats and lots of goodies for sale at the school’s farm over the weekend. Winter Wonderland is one of several events the agricultural department students organize throughout the school year to raise money and interest in the work they do on the six-acre farmstead.
ESCONDIDO, CA

