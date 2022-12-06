Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Lawrence OT Clements picks Kansas
(Lawrence) -- Lawrence, Kansas offensive tackle Calvin Clements committed to Kansas on Wednesday. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound Lawrence Free State standout picked the Jayhawks over a number of other Power Five offers, including from Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa State and Minnesota. Clements is ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 7...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Former Kansas Guard Clint Johnson Dies
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas men’s basketball guard Clint Johnson died Nov. 16, 2022 at his home in Livermore, California. Johnson was 66 years old. A native of Leavenworth, Kansas, Johnson played at Kansas from 1974-75 to 1977-78 and started 87 of 108 games played under head coach Ted Owens. While at KU, Johnson’s teams won two Big Eight Holiday Tournaments, in 1974 and 1977, and one Big Eight regular-season title in 1978. The 1978 squad was later inducted into the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame.
rockmnation.com
How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?
Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (12/8): Kansas rolls to 8-0
(Tucson) – Kansas rolled to a 77-50 win over Arizona in women’s college basketball action on Thursday. Taiyanna Jackson and Chandler Prater led the Jayhawks (8-0) with 19 points while Jackson also had 15 points. Zakiyah Franklin also registered a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and...
kuathletics.com
⚾️ Perfect Game Ranks Kansas’ JUCO Recruiting Class No. 1 in the Nation
"The No. 1 ranking is a great accomplishment and shows the outstanding efforts of our entire staff. Jon Coyne is an incredibly gifted recruiter and did an amazing job coordinating all aspects of the class. The University of Kansas is an incredible institution, and we have quickly seen the desire that recruits have to be a Jayhawk. We are going to continue recruiting the best people and student-athletes to build our program into a group that competes at the highest level."
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball blown out by Kansas in first real test of the season
Arizona had not been tested in the early season. The Wildcats’ game against Kansas was the first team ranked above No. 129 in the NET that Arizona faced in the early going. With a majority of the Wildcats having never played as a ranked team against another team that should be ranked, it was a new experience for almost the whole roster. It didn’t turn out to be a good experience, as the Jayhawks blew out the Wildcats 77-50 in McKale Center.
KWCH.com
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The principals of Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement on Friday following the fallout after reports of inappropriate behavior by students during a basketball game. According to the statement, game footage was reviewed and statements were collected and then shared between the...
KCTV 5
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces groundbreaking for sports complex in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The groundbreaking of a 420,000 square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park was announced Wednesday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. The facility is part of the $400 million-plus, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR bonds. The Bluhawk development is in...
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
WIBW
Kansas woman, three Florida residents indicted on Medicare fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas. Court documents say that a federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment -- charging Fawn...
jimmycsays.com
Brian Platt must go. Now.
I am writing this post against my best interests as far as my major civic activity is concerned. As president of the City of Fountains Foundation, a partner organization to the Parks and Recreation Department, I lobby city officials, including City Manager Brian Platt, to keep Kansas City’s publicly owned fountains, monuments and sculptures in good shape so we can continue living up to our reputation as.
Columbia Missourian
Taylor's shot, a court storm and Missouri's last win over defending national champion Kansas
Jarrett Sutton couldn’t keep his emotions in check when the final buzzer sounded Feb. 9, 2009, at Mizzou Arena. Sutton sprinted onto the court, mobbed by the rest of the 2008-09 Missouri men’s basketball team. Fans stormed the floor after the Tigers’ 62-60 win over archrival and defending national champion Kansas.
New barber shop to open in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend. On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a […]
WIBW
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
WIBW
Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game
Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home. Shawnee Co. Commissioner explains issues surrounding future of curbside recycling service. Three people were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar.
Wrecks cause traffic backup on SB 75
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple wrecks in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 caused traffic to come to a standstill coming into Topeka Wednesday morning. Battling with foggy conditions, emergency crews reduced southbound traffic down to one lane ahead of the U.S. Highway 24 interchange. At least one truck was off the road as part […]
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Kansas
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Kansas this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Kansas location in Overland Park.
lawrencekstimes.com
At Nostalgia Room, Lawrence’s new nonalcoholic bar, sobriety and sentimentality mix together
Memory and feelings of family pervade the Nostalgia Room’s walls, shelves, trinkets and vintage furniture. The pieces converge to tell the story that led to Emily Kate Johnson’s sobriety and, soon after, her sober bar’s origin. A wall of family photos across the intimate lounge grabs your...
