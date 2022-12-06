ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichsentinel.com

News Briefs: December 9

Greenwich Police Department Wins Battle of the Badge. The winner of the 2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive was the Greenwich Police Department. Stephanie Dunn Ashley presented Police Chief James Heavey with this year’s trophy. The goal was to see who could get the most pints of blood donated in their agency name. 62 volunteers came to the event to support Greenwich Police Department, Greenwich Emergency Medical Service, or Greenwich Fire resulting in 52 pints of blood for the American Red Cross. To find the next blood drive visit. https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Column: Let’s put the Witherell on a Strong Foundation

Today, Greenwich has an opportunity to preserve and improve The Nathaniel Witherell (TNW) for years to come. Cost overruns and large taxpayer burden. Bringing professional management to the Witherell has been under consideration for 18 years. In 2004, a Special Committee of the Representative Town Meeting concluded that the Witherell should not be a department of Town government. The RTM did not approve the recommendations of its Committee, a decision which proved to be very expensive. During 2011-2012, the Witherell’s financial plans provided to the RTM forecast a subsidy from the Town of $1,200,000 annually. Over the subsequent eleven years 2013-2023, the actual Town subsidy has been $33,754,546, or over $20 million greater than what the RTM expected. Supporting the Witherell has been our Town’s biggest cost overrun.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Impact Fairfield County Kicks Off Its 2023 Grant Year

Impact Fairfield County (Impact FFC) launched its eighth year of grant-making at an inspiring fall kickoff event attended by nearly 100 women from across Fairfield County. Impact FFC is a collective women’s giving organization which pools membership funds to provide large, transformational grants to nonprofits across Fairfield County. Since its inception, Impact Fairfield County has awarded nearly $1.6 million to local organizations. Membership in Impact FFC is open to any woman in Fairfield County and members can join for the current grant year through December 31, 2022.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
darientimes.com

What's Bridgeport's plan for resolving affordable housing "crisis"?

BRIDGEPORT — From a former downtown hotel and an ex-office building nearby to a just-sold restaurant and catering facility in the North End, it may seem as if, whatever the structure, developers here now want to put housing in it. And while that recent trend, coupled with brand-new construction...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Municipal Improvements plan for Greenwich Ave. and Arch Street is on the edge

There is a corner in downtown Greenwich that’s called the “soul of Greenwich” with its three war monuments honoring those from Greenwich who made the “supreme sacrifice” serving in World War I (the obelisk), including Col. Raynal Bolling whose statue relates his having “Laid the Foundation for Our Aerial Warfare,” and lastly facing Greenwich Avenue the composite statue monument honoring those lost in World War II, Korea and Vietnam Wars. The Word War I memorials are also sited within the Greenwich Municipal Center Historic District, along with some treasured trees, including an ancient Red Maple. So, understandably any changes taking place in this District are circumspect.
GREENWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown

People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
WATERTOWN, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Editorial: Short Days – Long Nights

Have you noticed? Our days have gotten significantly shorter while our nights are getting longer. It is happening at the exact time when we are frantically trying to get more done during the day. The holidays are here and there is much to be done. There are parties, gatherings, Rob Mathes’ concert is next week, and it is going to be a good one! If you are a merchant in Greenwich, you are at your busiest of the year, while others – office workers – are finishing up year-end projects or putting finishing touches on next year’s budgets.
GREENWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven

West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
WEST HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Public park atop Norwalk garage and 420 apartments center of Webster lot plan

NORWALK — A project nearly 20 years in the making broke new ground last week as plans were presented for a revamped Webster Street parking lot that include a public park. At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Common Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee, project designers outlined plans for a 650-spot parking garage and 420-unit apartment complex on the Webster lot property.
NORWALK, CT
pix11.com

Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy