Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Metro North Penn Station Access finally breaks ground in The Bronx with four new stations to be ready by 2027Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
darientimes.com
Crowd of 400 at business luncheon feasts on Newtown entrepreneur’s secrets, Danbury mayor’s speech
DANBURY — The passion to be her own boss started early for Newtown’s Lucie Voves, “peddling gummy bears” in elementary school and later importing African jewelry and selling it to galleries. She even made a business of taking party pictures while she attended college. “The secret...
greenwichsentinel.com
News Briefs: December 9
Greenwich Police Department Wins Battle of the Badge. The winner of the 2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive was the Greenwich Police Department. Stephanie Dunn Ashley presented Police Chief James Heavey with this year’s trophy. The goal was to see who could get the most pints of blood donated in their agency name. 62 volunteers came to the event to support Greenwich Police Department, Greenwich Emergency Medical Service, or Greenwich Fire resulting in 52 pints of blood for the American Red Cross. To find the next blood drive visit. https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html.
Shelton family developed “Ornament Anchor” and turned it into major success
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever seen your favorite Christmas tree ornament fall off the tree, breaking into tiny pieces? Many of us have, and that is why the Naqvi family in Shelton invented the “ornament anchor,” to get rid of the problem altogether. Two brothers came up with the idea while they were […]
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: Let’s put the Witherell on a Strong Foundation
Today, Greenwich has an opportunity to preserve and improve The Nathaniel Witherell (TNW) for years to come. Cost overruns and large taxpayer burden. Bringing professional management to the Witherell has been under consideration for 18 years. In 2004, a Special Committee of the Representative Town Meeting concluded that the Witherell should not be a department of Town government. The RTM did not approve the recommendations of its Committee, a decision which proved to be very expensive. During 2011-2012, the Witherell’s financial plans provided to the RTM forecast a subsidy from the Town of $1,200,000 annually. Over the subsequent eleven years 2013-2023, the actual Town subsidy has been $33,754,546, or over $20 million greater than what the RTM expected. Supporting the Witherell has been our Town’s biggest cost overrun.
greenwichsentinel.com
Impact Fairfield County Kicks Off Its 2023 Grant Year
Impact Fairfield County (Impact FFC) launched its eighth year of grant-making at an inspiring fall kickoff event attended by nearly 100 women from across Fairfield County. Impact FFC is a collective women’s giving organization which pools membership funds to provide large, transformational grants to nonprofits across Fairfield County. Since its inception, Impact Fairfield County has awarded nearly $1.6 million to local organizations. Membership in Impact FFC is open to any woman in Fairfield County and members can join for the current grant year through December 31, 2022.
darientimes.com
What's Bridgeport's plan for resolving affordable housing "crisis"?
BRIDGEPORT — From a former downtown hotel and an ex-office building nearby to a just-sold restaurant and catering facility in the North End, it may seem as if, whatever the structure, developers here now want to put housing in it. And while that recent trend, coupled with brand-new construction...
greenwichsentinel.com
Municipal Improvements plan for Greenwich Ave. and Arch Street is on the edge
There is a corner in downtown Greenwich that’s called the “soul of Greenwich” with its three war monuments honoring those from Greenwich who made the “supreme sacrifice” serving in World War I (the obelisk), including Col. Raynal Bolling whose statue relates his having “Laid the Foundation for Our Aerial Warfare,” and lastly facing Greenwich Avenue the composite statue monument honoring those lost in World War II, Korea and Vietnam Wars. The Word War I memorials are also sited within the Greenwich Municipal Center Historic District, along with some treasured trees, including an ancient Red Maple. So, understandably any changes taking place in this District are circumspect.
NBC Connecticut
Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown
People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
Cute Christmas Pop-Up Bar in Connecticut Is Full of Holiday Cheer
We might just have to make a stop.
greenwichsentinel.com
Editorial: Short Days – Long Nights
Have you noticed? Our days have gotten significantly shorter while our nights are getting longer. It is happening at the exact time when we are frantically trying to get more done during the day. The holidays are here and there is much to be done. There are parties, gatherings, Rob Mathes’ concert is next week, and it is going to be a good one! If you are a merchant in Greenwich, you are at your busiest of the year, while others – office workers – are finishing up year-end projects or putting finishing touches on next year’s budgets.
darientimes.com
Are new real estate listings in New Haven County signaling a tipping point for CT homebuyers?
After two-thirds of New Haven County cities and towns generated sufficient numbers of new home listings to replace those sold in the third quarter, the market remained balanced into December, signaling a break in the high prices that have thwarted many Connecticut buyers during the pandemic real estate market. William...
Know Them? Cops Searching For Fairfield County Smoke Shop Burglars
Police in Fairfield County are investigating a commercial burglary at a smoke shop by two men.The burglary took place in Stamford around 5:35 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Landmark Smoke Shop at 118 Broad St.According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, two suspects broke into a re…
NBC Connecticut
Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven
West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
wiltonbulletin.com
Public park atop Norwalk garage and 420 apartments center of Webster lot plan
NORWALK — A project nearly 20 years in the making broke new ground last week as plans were presented for a revamped Webster Street parking lot that include a public park. At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Common Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee, project designers outlined plans for a 650-spot parking garage and 420-unit apartment complex on the Webster lot property.
pix11.com
Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
ctexaminer.com
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
Steve Winter Resigns As Alder, Tapped As City Climate Director
Steve Winter is stepping down as Prospect Hill/Newhallville/Dixwell alder — and stepping up into the role of City Hall’s first-ever executive director of climate and sustainability. Winter, a third-term alder for Ward 21, announced his resignation in a Friday afternoon letter sent to his new boss, Mayor Justin...
Health Headlines: Conn. woman thriving after ‘life-changing’ GERD procedure at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Having heartburn or acid reflex can happen to anyone once in a while, but for some people, it gets so bad they need medical help. Now St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury is offering a high-tech non-invasive procedure for a condition that can cause reflux called GERD. 40-year-old Lauren Darrah of Southbury […]
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
'Welcoming, Trendy, Classy': Northern Westchester Eatery Draws High Marks For Steaks, Salads
A Northern Westchester restaurant that is known for its steaks and salads has been praised by a number of online reviewers as a great spot for a romantic date night.The Gramercy is located at 345 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights.The eatery offers a wide variety of appetizers and entrées, such as F…
