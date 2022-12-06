ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107.9 Jack FM

Casper Man Charged in Garage Burglary Bound Over for Trial

A Casper man charged with multiple burglary counts, including allegedly stealing $35,000 in cash -- was bound over for trial after waving his preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, is charged with grand theft by stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/7/22 – 12/8/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Cars Collide at Second and Jackson Streets; Avoid the Area

Please avoid the area of East Second and South Jackson streets where first responders are working the scene of a two-car crash shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. A Casper Police officer said one person was taken to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for injuries, but the severity of the injuries is not know.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Casper’s Attorney Gets Send Off at Tuesday Meeting

On Tuesday, mayor Ray Pacheco presented outgoing city attorney John Henley with a plaque for his years of service and received a standing ovation from those present at the meeting. Henley will retire from his work as the city's attorney on Dec. 9 after working for the city for around...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Illegally Dumped Concrete Slurry Pollutes North Platte River

Chemicals in concrete slurry recently and illegally dumped in the North Platte River in Central Casper have turned water, rocks and moss red, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The slurry dumped near the First Street Bridge will affect future vegetative growth and could harm animals...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Natrona County High School on Lockdown Tuesday a.m.

NCHS is no longer in lockdown. They will be moving into a heightened awareness, and normal school operations will resume. Students and staff are safe. Law enforcement will remain on campus to continue the next steps of investigation of the report. More information will be coming soon regarding the report received, according to a news release from the Natrona County School District.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats

On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued

A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?

If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Downtown Casper Eatery ‘Crav-A-bowl’ Is Closing

Casper is losing one of its favorite downtown restaurants. Crav-A-bowl is closing their doors this Saturday afternoon (December 10th, 2022). The official Crav-A-bowl Facebook shared a heartfelt message along with a caption that read:. Thank you Casper for all your support, we hope to be back this spring. This is...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?

It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy