For 106 straight years the Kansas Jayhawks played basketball in Columbia, Mo. From 1907 to 2012, the Jayhawk basketball team would make the two-and-a-half hour trip East. Some years they did it twice. But through two World Wars and five different conferences, the Jayhawks and the Tigers always played a game in Columbia. They played 268 times, 121 of them on Mizzou’s campus.
Adia Barnes’ Wildcats (7-0) will prepare to take on the Kansas Jayhawks this Thursday night at McKale Center. Arizona and Kansas have split wins 3-3 in the two team’s history against each other. The last time the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks at home was Dec. 29 2000, defeating them 81-73 under head coach Joan Bonvicini.
