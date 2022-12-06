ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Looking back at the last basketball Border War in Columbia

For 106 straight years the Kansas Jayhawks played basketball in Columbia, Mo. From 1907 to 2012, the Jayhawk basketball team would make the two-and-a-half hour trip East. Some years they did it twice. But through two World Wars and five different conferences, the Jayhawks and the Tigers always played a game in Columbia. They played 268 times, 121 of them on Mizzou’s campus.
Top Takeaways: Adia Barnes and Cate Reese preview Arizona's Kansas matchup

Adia Barnes’ Wildcats (7-0) will prepare to take on the Kansas Jayhawks this Thursday night at McKale Center. Arizona and Kansas have split wins 3-3 in the two team’s history against each other. The last time the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks at home was Dec. 29 2000, defeating them 81-73 under head coach Joan Bonvicini.
