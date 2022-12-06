ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's College Basketball (12/7): Iowa takes down ISU, Shelley stays hot in Nebraska win

(KMAland) -- Iowa downed Iowa State, Nebraska rolled Wisconsin and K-State took care of UMKC in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday. Iowa (7-3) & Iowa State (6-2): No. 16 Iowa used a big third period to pull away from No. 10 Iowa State for a 70-57 win. Caitlin Clark had 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals, and Monika Czinano pitched in 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kate Martin also had a strong evening with 13 points and five rebounds. Emily Ryan and Ashley Joens both scored 15 points to lead Iowa State in the defeat. Lexi Donarski scored 10 and Stephanie Soares added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Raiola, White officially named to Nebraska coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two new coaches have been officially named to the Nebraska football coaching staff. Previous reports have stated Tony White would take over as defensive coordinator and Donovan Raiola will be retained as offensive line coach under new head coach Matt Rhule. White’s hire is pending the...
Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces two more coaching staff additions

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football's head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday two more coaching staff additions. The Huskers' new defensive coordinator will be Tony White and the offensive line coach will be Donovan Raiola. This comes after Rhule's first six hires: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, E.J. Barthel, running backs;...
Huskers Continue Stand with Bulldogs

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Samford Bulldogs (4-7, 0-0 SoCon) Saturday, December 10, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Doors Open: 60 Minutes Prior to Tip (Double-Header with MBB, 1:15 p.m. tip) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media. Larry Punteney (PBP), Jami Hagedorn (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio...
Crouse reaches career milestone as East Mills holds off Stanton

(Malvern) -- The early-season unbeaten streak for the East Mills Wolverines (5-0) continued Friday in a 66-61 victory over Stanton (2-2). What appeared to be another easy victory for the Wolverines quickly turned into a dogfight. “We came out and stomped on [Stanton’s] throats and they started hitting their shots,...
Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims

Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
The 25 best players in Nebraska football history

Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
Georgia Tech QB, juco edge rusher among Nebraska’s transfer visitors this weekend

While Nebraska awaits a final decision from its current starting quarterback, a three-year starter at Georgia Tech appears headed to NU this weekend for a visit. If Jeff Sims — soon to tour campus, according to multiple recruiting reports — were to land with the Huskers, it would offer some hint as to which direction coach Matt Rhule wants to take the offense.
Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Lewis, Iowa

Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 16, 2022 (prior to Service) Visitation Start:. 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:
Loaded Lewis Central girls wrestling stressing daily improvement

(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central looks to have a powerhouse lineup in the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling. The Titans' program is rolling under former Thomas Jefferson head coach August Manz, and big things may soon be in store. "The girls have come out blazing," Manz said. "We've exceeded...
Sterling girls hoops 'focused on the process' after strong start

(Sterling) -- The Sterling girls basketball team has been focused, tough and efficient in their 2-0 start. Sterling opened the year with a 47-43 win over defending Class D2 state champion Falls City Sacred Heart on Friday and followed with a victory over Friend on Tuesday. "We're tough and focused...
Nebraska men’s basketball served reality check in loss to No. 14 Indiana

Fresh off its biggest win in recent memory, over then-No. 7 Creighton, Nebraska came back down to earth on Wednesday with a sobering 81-65 loss at No. 14 Indiana. The loss snapped the Huskers’ three-game winning streak over ranked opponents dating back to last season. It came at the hands of both a triple-double outing from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and an exceptional team shooting performance. Despite what the 16-point final deficit might suggest, the Huskers never ceded but couldn't overcome an ugly start.
