Glenwood alum Sanders, Maryville grad Sundell honored on Phil Steele All-MVFC teams
(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders were honored by Phil Steele with the release of the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference teams. Glenwood alum and South Dakota State senior Caleb Sanders (DL) was a first team pick while Maryville alum and North Dakota State senior Jalen Sundell (OL) was a second team honor.
College Soccer (12/9): Creighton falls in NCAA Final Four
(KMAland) -- The Creighton men lost in the Final Four of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Friday. Syracuse 3 Creighton 2 (Final Four)
Nebraska Cornhuskers Recruiting news: Big weekend, QB transfer, more
For the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there really hasn’t been a weekend as big as they one they are about to engage in. Especially when you consider this is going to be the first big recruiting weekend under Matt Rhule. Right at the top of the list of big...
Women's College Basketball (12/7): Iowa takes down ISU, Shelley stays hot in Nebraska win
(KMAland) -- Iowa downed Iowa State, Nebraska rolled Wisconsin and K-State took care of UMKC in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday. Iowa (7-3) & Iowa State (6-2): No. 16 Iowa used a big third period to pull away from No. 10 Iowa State for a 70-57 win. Caitlin Clark had 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals, and Monika Czinano pitched in 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kate Martin also had a strong evening with 13 points and five rebounds. Emily Ryan and Ashley Joens both scored 15 points to lead Iowa State in the defeat. Lexi Donarski scored 10 and Stephanie Soares added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Raiola, White officially named to Nebraska coaching staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two new coaches have been officially named to the Nebraska football coaching staff. Previous reports have stated Tony White would take over as defensive coordinator and Donovan Raiola will be retained as offensive line coach under new head coach Matt Rhule. White’s hire is pending the...
Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces two more coaching staff additions
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football's head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday two more coaching staff additions. The Huskers' new defensive coordinator will be Tony White and the offensive line coach will be Donovan Raiola. This comes after Rhule's first six hires: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, E.J. Barthel, running backs;...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Former defensive commit visiting Lincoln
Since Matt Rhule took over as the Huskers’ head coach, the Nebraska football recruiting efforts have been a whirlwind and a bit of a roller coaster. There have been quite a few players that have entered the portal. There’s also been some decommits. However, this weekend could prove to provide quite the upswing in momentum.
Huskers Continue Stand with Bulldogs
Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Samford Bulldogs (4-7, 0-0 SoCon) Saturday, December 10, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Doors Open: 60 Minutes Prior to Tip (Double-Header with MBB, 1:15 p.m. tip) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media. Larry Punteney (PBP), Jami Hagedorn (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio...
Crouse reaches career milestone as East Mills holds off Stanton
(Malvern) -- The early-season unbeaten streak for the East Mills Wolverines (5-0) continued Friday in a 66-61 victory over Stanton (2-2). What appeared to be another easy victory for the Wolverines quickly turned into a dogfight. “We came out and stomped on [Stanton’s] throats and they started hitting their shots,...
Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims
Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Huskers Make Two More Staff Assignments Official
Donovan Raiola staying as O-line coach; Tony White coming in as defensive coordinator
REPORT: El Paso native Tony White lands defensive coordinator position at Nebraska
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native and Burges High School graduate Tony White has received a new role in the college football world. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Nebraska is hiring White as the team’s new defensive coordinator. White spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. White arrived at […]
The 25 best players in Nebraska football history
Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
Georgia Tech QB, juco edge rusher among Nebraska’s transfer visitors this weekend
While Nebraska awaits a final decision from its current starting quarterback, a three-year starter at Georgia Tech appears headed to NU this weekend for a visit. If Jeff Sims — soon to tour campus, according to multiple recruiting reports — were to land with the Huskers, it would offer some hint as to which direction coach Matt Rhule wants to take the offense.
Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Lewis, Iowa
Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 16, 2022 (prior to Service) Visitation Start:. 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:
Matt Rhule Reportedly Selects Nebraska's New Defensive Coordinator
There's a new Rhule-r in Nebraska. And he just hired his new defensive coordinator. Newly-hired Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is reportedly hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White to manage the defensive side of the ball. White spent three seasons as Syracuse's defensive coordinator. The ...
Loaded Lewis Central girls wrestling stressing daily improvement
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central looks to have a powerhouse lineup in the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling. The Titans' program is rolling under former Thomas Jefferson head coach August Manz, and big things may soon be in store. "The girls have come out blazing," Manz said. "We've exceeded...
Sterling girls hoops 'focused on the process' after strong start
(Sterling) -- The Sterling girls basketball team has been focused, tough and efficient in their 2-0 start. Sterling opened the year with a 47-43 win over defending Class D2 state champion Falls City Sacred Heart on Friday and followed with a victory over Friend on Tuesday. "We're tough and focused...
Nebraska men’s basketball served reality check in loss to No. 14 Indiana
Fresh off its biggest win in recent memory, over then-No. 7 Creighton, Nebraska came back down to earth on Wednesday with a sobering 81-65 loss at No. 14 Indiana. The loss snapped the Huskers’ three-game winning streak over ranked opponents dating back to last season. It came at the hands of both a triple-double outing from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and an exceptional team shooting performance. Despite what the 16-point final deficit might suggest, the Huskers never ceded but couldn't overcome an ugly start.
