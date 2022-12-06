Read full article on original website
Related
There's a Concerning Amount of COVID in Chicago Wastewater Right Now. Here's What That Could Signal
As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Illinois, a concerning sign in Chicago shows that the increase is likely to continue in the coming weeks. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, elevated levels of COVID-19 have been detected in the city's wastewater in recent weeks.
Masks Recommended in 29 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level Status
Masks are encouraged in 29 out of Illinois' 102 counties that have been raised to "high" COVID-19 community level status as a result of an uptick in weekly metrics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest CDC data showed a total of 74 counties, which accounts...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0