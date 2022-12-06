ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

High school event raises $7K for local families

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000 this year in just 20 minutes. The Amazing Race event raises money to help local families in need through the holiday season. The mad dash for cash took place Friday morning throughout the Saginaw Township school.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. The grant will help residents build windows and roofs as part of an ongoing home renovation program. “I’m just glad that they have a...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 6 hours...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Dec. 9

Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. High school event raises $7K for local families. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

New Aviator Cookie Co. store soars into Bay City

BAY CITY, MI — Midland-based Aviator Cookie Co. is expanding with a second location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Owner Chris Welch, who is also a full-time airline pilot, said he’s excited for his bakery to become part of the Bay City community. “We’ve had customers that...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Overcrowding in animal shelter causing stress for animals, volunteers

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. “It’s stressful. I’m not going to lie,” sighed Kyle Baker, a volunteer at the shelter. There are too many...
WNEM

Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
BAY CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan’s flu numbers not as severe as rest of state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we head into the holiday season, the flu is continuing to spread across the country. It’s having a major impact across the state as well, but the impact in Mid-Michigan isn’t quite as severe. Michigan is one of two states in the country...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, December 10

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. High school event raises $7K for local families. Updated: 22 hours ago.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Midland Police Warning of Scammers Impersonating Police

The Midland Police Department is warning residents about a scam using their phone numbers. The department says that they’ve had several reports of scammers using their phone number to call people demanding money. The scammers claim that their victims have warrants, and say that unless they pay up they’ll be taken to jail.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Holiday baking tips from Owosso's Drizzle Cakes and Bakes

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
OWOSSO, MI
WNEM

Christmas Town Fun Run returns to Frankenmuth

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. High school event raises $7K for local families. Updated: 5 hours ago.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Extra security at middle school following Snapchat threat, police say

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – Extra security personnel were on site at Grand Blanc East Middle School Friday following a threat made on Snapchat. Late Thursday night, a vague, anonymous threat toward the school was posted on Snapchat and a student, police said, reported it online via ‘OK2Say,’ Grand Blanc Community Schools said in a statement.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Interview with Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy