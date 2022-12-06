Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Huntington Park shooting leaves one dead
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Saturday in Huntington Park, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 3:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. There was no other...
Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus
Authorities are searching for three young suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in LA area shooting
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in Santa Clarita park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police tracked down and arrested six smash and grab robbers from Long Beach
On April 28, 2022 at approximately 2pm, the Tustin Police Department responded to The Jewelry Exchange located near the 15000 block of Tustin Village Way in reference to a smash and grab robbery that had just occurred. Officers learned that six masked suspects brandishing handguns, entered the business and began...
Video: Inglewood attempted kidnapping caught on camera, suspect sought by police
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping earlier this month.
2urbangirls.com
Road rage suspected in man’s death, suspect in custody
MAYWOOD, Calif. – A man who authorities believe was a victim of road rage was killed in Maywood and the suspect is in custody Saturday, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s East Los Angeles Station responded at 8:18 p.m. Friday to the intersection of East 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard, north of Slauson Avenue regarding a traffic collision where they found the victim suffering from injuries to the upper torso, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
signalscv.com
Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. Deputies found his body in the middle...
southarkansassun.com
Dad Arrested After Killing 1-Year-Old Infant Daughter By Throwing Her Off A Bridge in Long Beach, California
Jayveyon Burley was arrested for throwing his daughter off a bridge in Long Beach, California. The remains of the dead 1-year-old infant Leilani Dream Burley were found in the Los Angeles River, says Lang. On December 4, 2022, Inglewood, California police were contacted about a possible missing child. The call...
iheart.com
What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase
SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
2urbangirls.com
Transient pleads guilty to attempted carjacking in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – A 32-year-old transient pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail, or time already served awaiting trial, for attempting to carjack a vehicle with three young children inside in an Anaheim Home Depot parking lot. Colin James Sheehan pleaded guilty to one...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities seek public’s help locating man missing in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles police were asking for the public’s help Friday to find a 68-year-old man who went missing on Nov. 24 in South Los Angeles. James Lewis was last seen in the area of 102nd Street and Broadway, according to the LAPD. Lewis is Black....
2urbangirls.com
One killed, three injured in Orange County traffic accident
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Activity Swarms Boulevard in Hawthorne
Police activity shut down trains at the El Segundo and Marine Stations Friday in Hawthorne after reports of a man with a gun on train tracks. Around 4 p.m., Newschopper4 captured footage of a heavy police presence at Rosecrans and Aviation. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was assisting El...
2urbangirls.com
Driver hits woman, three children in North Hollywood
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One woman and three children under the age of 8 were struck by a vehicle and injured Friday in North Hollywood, one critically. The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. outside 10900 Oxnard Street, near Vineland Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Homicide detectives arrest 2nd suspect in April 22, 2022 murder
Homicide Detectives continued their investigation and identified the second suspect in the murder of Jimmy Ray Hawkins. On Dec. 5, 2022, Special Investigation Detectives arrested Brandon Tyler Shackelford, a 30-year-old resident of Riverside, for the murder of Hawkins. Shackelford was arrested near the 500 block of Palmyrita Drive in the city of Riverside. Detectives served search warrants in the city of Riverside and the city of Beaumont. A firearm and other evidence were located during the search.
Police respond to reports of armed man on train tracks in Hawthorne
Authorities on Friday responded to reports of a man armed with a gun on the train tracks in Hawthorne. Hawthorne Police Department officers were dispatched to the tracks near Aviation Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue after learning of the allegedly armed suspect. A number of officers could be seen with guns drawn on the tracks. They utilized a drone and K-9 unit in the search for the suspect. Police detained a man at around 5 p.m.Service for the Metro C Line was impacted while the search continued.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one dead in LA area
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Thursday in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the man, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was...
3 men arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks
Three men were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. “Bank jugging” involves thieves staking out potential […]
signalscv.com
Elderly woman accidentally accelerates into Canyon Country Yum Yum Donuts
A driver accidentally accelerated into the Yum Yum Donuts shop in Canyon Country on Friday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:33 a.m. to the 16500...
