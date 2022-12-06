Authorities on Friday responded to reports of a man armed with a gun on the train tracks in Hawthorne. Hawthorne Police Department officers were dispatched to the tracks near Aviation Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue after learning of the allegedly armed suspect. A number of officers could be seen with guns drawn on the tracks. They utilized a drone and K-9 unit in the search for the suspect. Police detained a man at around 5 p.m.Service for the Metro C Line was impacted while the search continued.

HAWTHORNE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO