natureworldnews.com

Sunflower Sea Stars Suffer from Population Decline; Scientists Call for Urgent Help in Species Conservation

The population decline of sunflower sea stars has raised concerns among West Coast scientists, urging an immediate conservation and restoration plan for the said species. The sunflower sea stars are considered one of the largest globally, measuring up to 3 feet. According to NOAA Fisheries, the species of sunflower sea stars have suffered in massive decline due to disease.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Strong Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast Of Baja California

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of Baja, California, in Mexico on Tuesday (November 22) morning. The epicenter of the quake was about 20 miles southwest of Las Brisas in Baja, California, at a depth of 6.2 miles. The United States Geological Survey received...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Atlas Obscura

These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches

Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
ALASKA STATE
CNET

Scientists Stumble on Shark Graveyard at Bottom of Indian Ocean

At the bottom of the Indian Ocean, at a depth of more than 17,000 feet, lies a shark graveyard. The elasmobranch cemetery, discovered in October by scientists aboard an Australian research vessel, contained more than 750 fossilized shark teeth, representing both modern and ancient sharks. The surprising find was made...
AccuWeather

Rare ice age fossils discovered on the drought-stricken Mississippi River

(CNN) -- Recently exposed sandbars along the drought-stricken Mississippi River have caught the attention of fossil hunters, leading to two exceptional finds from a rare ice age species. Wiley Prewitt was exploring a newly exposed area on October 26 when he came across a rather large tooth poking out of...
natureworldnews.com

Oceanic Large Manta Ray Species Found on Ecuador's Coast, Research Shows

A large and healthy manta ray population found on the Ecuador coast is ten times larger than the usual species. The study explained that the place is considered healthy and favorable to a large manta ray population to roam over the coast of Peru and southern Ecuador. The species of...

