Meet the extinct sea cow that cultivated Pacific kelp forests
A sketch of the extinct Steller's Sea Cow from a book published in 1896. Biodiversity Heritage Library/California Academy of SciencesUnderstanding the ancient creature's impact could help aid conservation efforts.
natureworldnews.com
Sunflower Sea Stars Suffer from Population Decline; Scientists Call for Urgent Help in Species Conservation
The population decline of sunflower sea stars has raised concerns among West Coast scientists, urging an immediate conservation and restoration plan for the said species. The sunflower sea stars are considered one of the largest globally, measuring up to 3 feet. According to NOAA Fisheries, the species of sunflower sea stars have suffered in massive decline due to disease.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
Mysterious giant forest monsterPhoto byImage by Artie_Navarre. Located east of Papua New Guinea, the thousand or so islands that make up the Solomon Islands were discovered and named by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in1568. Prior to the arrival of the Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
The Hawaiian Islands are physically moving towards Japan at a rate of four inches per year
HawaiiPhoto byNational Park Service; Public Domain Image. It's no secret that Hawaii is moving closer to Japan every year. This has been known since 1985. In 1985, both Japanese and American researchers discovered that Hawaii had moved 1.6 inches closer to Japan within a year.
Large underwater volcano likely erupting beneath Pacific Ocean's surface, scientists warn
A large submarine volcano is likely erupting below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, according to scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, citing discoloration.
iheart.com
Strong Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast Of Baja California
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of Baja, California, in Mexico on Tuesday (November 22) morning. The epicenter of the quake was about 20 miles southwest of Las Brisas in Baja, California, at a depth of 6.2 miles. The United States Geological Survey received...
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Volcano Is Spraying Lava 200 Feet In The Air, And The Photos Are Incredible
There had been signs that an eruption was brewing following a series of earthquakes that began beneath the volcano in September.
Mauna Loa Eruption Map Shows Where Lava Flow Is Heading on Hawaii
A map produced by the USGS shows how the first 24 hours of the volcano's eruption has progressed and where it is heading to next.
California’s last series of violent volcanic eruptions created a national park
While Hawaii is experiencing the reawakening of the world's largest active volcano, it has been more than 100 years since California's volcanoes have seen any action.
Atlas Obscura
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches
Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
Endangered Seabird at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Caught on Camera for the First Time
An endangered seabird, a ʻakēʻakē fledgling, otherwise known as a band-rumped storm petrel, was caught on camera at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park for the first time. On Tuesday, the national park posted a video of the first one documented in the region. The National Park Service...
Dozens of earthquakes swarm Hawaii as the world's largest volcano erupts
The eruption is so far not threatening downhill communities or affecting flights
CNET
Scientists Stumble on Shark Graveyard at Bottom of Indian Ocean
At the bottom of the Indian Ocean, at a depth of more than 17,000 feet, lies a shark graveyard. The elasmobranch cemetery, discovered in October by scientists aboard an Australian research vessel, contained more than 750 fossilized shark teeth, representing both modern and ancient sharks. The surprising find was made...
A Mysterious New Breed of Tropical Cyclone Has Just Been Identified
For something as chaotic as the wind, meteorologists tend to have a pretty good grip on the kinds of circulating air patterns we might expect to see whipping up storms around the globe. One, it seems, has until now slipped under the radar. In an effort to better understand contrasts...
AccuWeather
Rare ice age fossils discovered on the drought-stricken Mississippi River
(CNN) -- Recently exposed sandbars along the drought-stricken Mississippi River have caught the attention of fossil hunters, leading to two exceptional finds from a rare ice age species. Wiley Prewitt was exploring a newly exposed area on October 26 when he came across a rather large tooth poking out of...
watchers.news
Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano, Aviation Color Code raised to Yellow, Alaska
Seismic activity under Takawangha volcano, Alaska increased over the past couple of days and intensified on November 18, 2022, forcing the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) to raise the Aviation Color Code to Yellow and the Volcano Alert Level to Advisory. The last known eruption at this volcano took place in...
100,000 Die in Search For Gold: A Look at The California Gold Rush
The California Gold rush attracted more than 300,000 people. It began on January 24, 1848. The discovery of gold in California in 1848 was like burning gasoline. The Gold rush spread rapidly. Within a year of its discovery, thousands of migrants using the California Trail flocked to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
natureworldnews.com
Oceanic Large Manta Ray Species Found on Ecuador's Coast, Research Shows
A large and healthy manta ray population found on the Ecuador coast is ten times larger than the usual species. The study explained that the place is considered healthy and favorable to a large manta ray population to roam over the coast of Peru and southern Ecuador. The species of...
Wichita Eagle
Elusive creature spotted on Mauna Loa for first time before eruption. Is it in jeopardy?
Scientists spotted an elusive creature on Mauna Loa for the first time about a month before the volcano erupted. Conservationists are equally as “transfixed” by the sighting of a young ʻakēʻakē, an endangered nocturnal seabird, as they are with the historic eruption, officials with the National Park Service said in a news release.
Mauna Loa Eruption on Hawaii's Big Island Filmed From Space
Satellite images show a cloud of volcanic ash and gas pouring out of the volcano as it erupts.
