Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Another suitcase theft brings second felony charge for Biden administration energy official; GOP Reps demand resignationLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas city board proposes mandate to reduce catalytic converter theftsEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
13 Investigates: Rob Telles email timeline may show motive for reporter's murder
New details are emerging in the case of murdered Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in emails to and from German's accused killer.
8newsnow.com
Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting
Two men are dead after going to a northeast valley apartment Friday morning and attempting to steal an AR-15 during a private party gun sale, according to police. Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast …. Two men are dead after going to a northeast valley...
8newsnow.com
Family speaks out after man stabbed, killed in central Las Vegas Valley
A local family is grieving after 30-year-old Marcos Anthony Rocha was stabbed and killed in an alley in the central valley last week. Only on 8: Family speaks out after man stabbed, killed …. A local family is grieving after 30-year-old Marcos Anthony Rocha was stabbed and killed in an...
8newsnow.com
Second suspect arrested for murder after human remains found inside barrel in Las Vegas
A 30-year-old woman is the second suspect in a murder case involving a dismembered man found in a barrel more than two weeks ago. Second suspect arrested for murder after human remains …. A 30-year-old woman is the second suspect in a murder case involving a dismembered man found in...
fox10phoenix.com
Las Vegas woman shoots, kills suspected carjacker in self-defense, police say
LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas police say a woman shot and killed a suspected carjacker in self-defense last month and another suspect is still on the run. According to local reports, on Nov. 19, two women were sitting in a parked car waiting to go into a friend's party before three suspects pulled up in a separate vehicle and blocked their car in.
Las Vegas businessman arrested in alleged multimillion-dollar fraud scheme
A Las Vegas businessman is one of four men arrested as part of a federal investigation into a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Energy department official caught on camera stealing luggage at Las Vegas airport, police say
An energy department official was caught on camera stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas this summer, according to an arrest warrant the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas family grieves for teen a year after he’s gunned down
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas mother is searching for closure this holiday season more than a year after her teenage son was gunned down in Oakland. Tyrique Watley moved to Oakland in 2021 after he graduated from Canyon Springs High School where he played football. The pandemic shortened...
Las Vegas man returns home to find apartment trashed before shooting squatter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man said he returned from a trip to find his apartment completely ransacked by squatters. Jermaine Pritchett told 8 News Now he walked into the unthinkable as every item he owned was gone and his apartment was destroyed. “They went through everything, pulled things apart, cut the couches, […]
Police: Two killed during attempted firearm theft in northeast Las Vegas valley
Two people are dead after a shooting early Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
iheart.com
Woman Fatally Shoots Teenage Carjacking Suspect With His Own Gun
A woman from North Las Vegas, Nevada, fatally shot an 18-year-old who was trying to carjack her with his own gun. The shooting occurred last month, but the police released information about the case after determining the woman acted in self-defense and would not face charges. Officials said that two...
Woman arrested for open murder is second suspect in death of man found in barrel
Angelica Hudson, 30, is the second suspect arrested in connection with the death of Rene Enriquez Jr.
Body camera footage shows Henderson police confronting armed teen
New body camera footage shows the moments Henderson Police opened fire on what they say was an armed 19-year-old back in October.
Suspected DUI driver speeding on Las Vegas Strip tells police she needed to use bathroom
A suspected impaired driver, accused of going double the speed limit on the Las Vegas Strip, reportedly told an officer she needed to use the bathroom, an arrest report the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Woman shot during robbery in northeast Las Vegas valley, police say
A woman was shot during a robbery in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police.
Las Vegas police arrest man in connection to shooting in east valley
Usbaldo Zarate was detained by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives in connection to a shooting that occurred Nov. 26.
actionnews5.com
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A suspected carjacker in Las Vegas is dead after police say the woman he was attempting to carjack shot and killed him with his own gun. North Las Vegas Police said the woman, who was not identified, told them she went to pick up a friend on the way to a Thanksgiving event on Nov. 19. When the two arrived at the party, they decided to wait in the car due to being early.
Police arrest 18 in undercover internet sting
An undercover internet operation carried out by the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force resulted in 18 arrests on December 1 and 2.
kjzz.com
Suspect of large Utah fuel theft scheme in custody
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas is facing three second degree...
Accused Las Vegas serial killer found incompetent to stand trial
A judge has found a Las Vegas teenager accused of murdering three people incompetent to stand trial.
