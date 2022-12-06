LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A suspected carjacker in Las Vegas is dead after police say the woman he was attempting to carjack shot and killed him with his own gun. North Las Vegas Police said the woman, who was not identified, told them she went to pick up a friend on the way to a Thanksgiving event on Nov. 19. When the two arrived at the party, they decided to wait in the car due to being early.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO