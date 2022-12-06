Read full article on original website
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
The best Apple Watch apps in 2022
These are the best Apple Watch apps for getting the most out of your smartwatch.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro Max for rumored iPhone 15 Ultra — here's why
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best phones this year, but I'm more excited for an iPhone 15 Ultra with a possible new design, USB-C and periscope zoom camera.
TechRadar
This incredible iPhone 14 Pro deal includes a free Apple Watch, iPad, and headphones
If you haven’t already scooped up a bargain in the past few days then this amazing Cyber Monday deal on the iPhone 14 Pro could be the one to go for – it nets you basically an entire Apple ecosystem in one fell swoop at a hefty discount.
Digital Trends
Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more
There are some amazing deals going at Walmart, with everything from Chromebook deals to iPhone deals and more. Whatever you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best deals currently available, as you never know, the product you’re looking to buy might be on offer right now! These deals won’t be around forever, and they’re already selling fast, so if you spot something that looks good, make sure you grab it now, before it sells out.
9to5Mac
Apple announces physical Security Key support for Apple ID two-factor, new iMessage verification technology
Alongside a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud data, Apple has two other major security announcements today. The company says that it will add support for using Security Keys to further enhance your Apple ID and iCloud account security. There’s also a new feature for iMessage in particular, which the company is called iMessage Contact Key Verification.
Apple needs a new iPhone SE 4 in 2023 — here’s why
Apple generally doesn't release new iPhone SE models in consecutive years. But if it waits, the iPhone SE 4 risks falling behind competitive midrange phones from Google an Samsung.
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
Engadget
Apple’s latest iPad drops to $399 at Amazon
Some 256GB models are also discounted. Save on Samsung for the holidays. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
makeuseof.com
What Size Apple Watch Should You Buy?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Apple Watch is a fantastic piece of technology that works best with your iPhone. Apart from simply displaying notifications on your wrist, it also includes several health features such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, and others.
ZDNet
Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
9to5Mac
Wednesday’s best deals: Apple 11-inch Magic Keyboard $210, M2 MacBook Air $150 off, more
Wednesday has arrived with a fresh batch of notable Apple discounts. Leading the way, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro has hit the best price of the year at $210 alongside Apple’s M2 MacBook Air returning to an all-time low. Then make sure to check out Apple Watch Series 7 models starting from $260 in this 1-day Woot refurbished sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Should you buy a cellular Apple Watch? Here’s everything to consider
The Apple Watch lineup is available in a number of different options and configurations, ranging from different case materials, colors, sizes, and more. One of the most important things to consider, however, is whether or not you should buy an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. An Apple Watch with LTE...
Hands-on: HyperPack Pro backpack with Apple Find My compatibility [Video]
Hyper may be best known for their USB-C hubs and charging solutions for Apple devices, but now they’ve launched a backpack perfect for all your tech while on the go. The HyperPack Pro includes built-in Find My support to always keep track of your valuable gear and cable routing to ensure all your devices – from your MacBook, iPad, and iPhone all the way down to your AirPods – will remained charged up while out and about.
9to5Mac
Six Apple Watch workout tips from Apple’s fitness expert Jay Blahnik
Apple’s VP of Fitness Technologies Jay Blahnik is known for his appearances at almost every Apple event to talk about what’s new for Apple Watch users. This week, the executive shared some workout tips in an interview with The Sun. Jay Blahnik talks about the fitness features of...
Phone Arena
The best time to buy a Fitbit Sense 2 is now!
If you're on the lookout for a new smartwatch and you have some positive feelings toward Fitbit devices, today's your lucky day. Black Friday may be long gone, but there are still some pretty nice deals out there. For example, Best Buy has slashed $100 off the regular price of...
9to5Mac
Why I think email is still the best communication service, as Yahoo Mail for iOS gets another upgrade
Earlier this fall, Yahoo Mail added new features designed to streamline how users manage commerce features via email. As the Christmas season likely leads to more email newsletters, shopping alerts, and discounts, read on to learn how Yahoo is looking to improve signal-to-noise with your inbox. Yahoo Mail’s new top-of-inbox...
9to5Mac
Hands-on: How to use Apple Music Sing karaoke feature in iOS 16.2
After announcing its fun new karaoke feature yesterday, Apple Music Sing is live with the iOS 16.2 RC build. Follow along for a hands-on look at how to use Apple Music Sing karaoke including adjusting vocal volume, seeing the Duet view, and more. iOS 16.2 is currently finishing its testing...
9to5Mac
Twitter Blue will be more expensive on iPhone to offset App Store fees
While Elon Musk paid a visit to Apple Park last week for a meeting with Tim Cook, he was not able to get Apple to change its App Store fees (shocker!). As such, The Information reports that Twitter is planning to charge more for its Twitter Blue subscription on iPhone, as a way to offset the 30% cut Apple will take.
