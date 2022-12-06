ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Preteen girl missing from Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Authorities say Nevaeh Allred was last seen around 11 a.m. near East Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco. At the time, she was wearing a blue tie-dye T-shirt...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable man found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have found a vulnerable 62-year-old man after he was recently reported missing. Authorities say the man had last been seen near the 5000 block of East Third Street. Officers thanked the public for their help in finding him. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man convicted of 2019 murder of 61-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A trial jury recently found a man guilty of killing a 61-year-old woman in her apartment nearly three years ago. Robert J. Ocano was convicted on Thursday. Dec. 8 of first degree murder, second degree murder and attempted sexual assault. He had also been initially charged with robbery, but was found not guilty of that charge.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found on Tucson’s east side on Monday, Dec. 5. According to Tucson police, the body was found near the 9400 block of East 22nd. Nothing suspicious was noted at the scene, according to officers.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman found dead near Irvington, Mountain in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a possible fatal pedestrian accident near Irvington and Mountain in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a woman was found dead in the area and she may have been hit by a vehicle. The TPD said more...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man arrested after road rage shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing several charges after a drive-by shooting left a woman injured in Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 3. Michael Koch, 38, has been charged with attempted murder, drive-by shooting and hit-and-run. The Tucson Police Department said the woman was found shot near...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix

A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
PHOENIX, AZ

