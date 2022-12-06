Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Preteen girl missing from Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Authorities say Nevaeh Allred was last seen around 11 a.m. near East Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco. At the time, she was wearing a blue tie-dye T-shirt...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable man found
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have found a vulnerable 62-year-old man after he was recently reported missing. Authorities say the man had last been seen near the 5000 block of East Third Street. Officers thanked the public for their help in finding him. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
KOLD-TV
Man convicted of 2019 murder of 61-year-old woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A trial jury recently found a man guilty of killing a 61-year-old woman in her apartment nearly three years ago. Robert J. Ocano was convicted on Thursday. Dec. 8 of first degree murder, second degree murder and attempted sexual assault. He had also been initially charged with robbery, but was found not guilty of that charge.
PD: Officers shoot, kill armed man at Tucson apartment
Tucson police officers shot and killed a suspect Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened at an apartment near Tucson Boulevard and Drexel Road.
Oro Valley police need help identifying burglary suspect
The Oro Valley Police Department is looking for a person involved in a recent a burglary caught on camera.
Benson Police K9 gets new body armor
A K9 at the Benson Police Department is now patrolling the community while remaining safe in a newly donated vest.
Marana police find 7-year-old girl who walked away from school
Officers responded to a report of a 7-year-old girl who went missing from her school program and was returned to her parents shortly after.
New Medical Examiner's facility to serve Southern Arizona by 2024
The Office of the Medical Examiner will be getting a new building by fall of 2024, according to Pima County officials. County leaders broke ground Thursday, Dec. 8 for the $45 million facility.
TPD: Missing 62-year-old man has been found
Tucson Police Department needs the public's help in the search for David Stuart Robertson, 62, who has been reported missing.
KOLD-TV
Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found on Tucson’s east side on Monday, Dec. 5. According to Tucson police, the body was found near the 9400 block of East 22nd. Nothing suspicious was noted at the scene, according to officers.
KOLD-TV
Corrections officers may get an early Christmas gift from Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just before Christmas, the Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote on a pay package for the county’s corrections officers which would give them a 7.5% pay hike, making them the highest paid corrections officers in the state. “So be it,” said District...
Marana special needs preschool target of break-ins and vandalism
Over the weekend, vandals broke into classrooms, destroying several of them and set off fire extinguishers.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: DPS identifies 18-year-old killed in trooper-involved shooting on Arivaca Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, Dec. 7, identified the smuggling suspect who was killed in a trooper-involved shooting on West Arivaca Road. 18-year-old Mark Limon of Tucson was the driver of a large sport utility vehicle that was carrying seven other...
KOLD-TV
Woman found dead near Irvington, Mountain in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a possible fatal pedestrian accident near Irvington and Mountain in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a woman was found dead in the area and she may have been hit by a vehicle. The TPD said more...
Up to $13,000 reward to help police track down Donasti "Juan Nunley" Davonsiea
The Tucson Police Department is offering up to a $13,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Donasti Lemuel Davonsiea.
Settlement in Arizona's ketamine case
An Arizona fire and medical company has reached a settlement with a family that blamed their 23-year-old son's death on a paramedic's decision to inject him with ketamine.
Thief steals star from atop Christmas tree
Sometimes instead of getting the Christmas spirit—people get mean spirited instead. Like this guy, caught on surveillance taking the star from a Christmas tree.
KOLD-TV
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing several charges after a drive-by shooting left a woman injured in Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 3. Michael Koch, 38, has been charged with attempted murder, drive-by shooting and hit-and-run. The Tucson Police Department said the woman was found shot near...
New gateway to San Xavier Mission in time for Christmas
Two local craftsman have completed a new main gate to San Xavier Mission after hundreds of hours of work.
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
