ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Maryland Volunteer Fire Chief Zachary Reid Killed In Crash

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbQjN_0jZcgrjY00

An off-duty fire chief in Washington County who was also a career firefighter in Hagerstown died in a single-vehicle crash on US 40, officials confirmed.

Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief Zachary Reid, 32, was found unconscious inside his truck by police shortly before 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 on Route 40 near Rockdale Road approaching Wilson in Washington County.

Police say that Reid was driving a 2013 Ford F650 east on the highway when he lost control for unknown reasons and hit the pole. He was rushed to Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Monday morning.

Reid’s father, Capt. Michael Reid, confirmed his son’s death with an emotional post on the agency’s Facebook page.

THIS IS THE HARDEST NOTIFICATION IVE EVER HAD TO MAKE! IT IS WITH A COMPLETELY BROKEN HEART THAT I ANNOUNCE THE DEATH OF...

Posted by Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company on Monday, December 5, 2022

Reid has been a member of the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company since he was 17, according to his department, joining the agency on Feb. 7, 2007.

“Zack dedicated his life to serving the community as well as surrounding areas,” according to his fire company. “From an early age, Zack showed the heart and dedication to be a Chief Officer. (At) the beginning of 2008, Zack was first appointed as a Sergeant for the company. Since then, Zack has held all Operational Officer ranks within the Company.

“In January of 2021, Zack reached the pinnacle of his volunteer career when he was named Chief of the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company, which he has held since.”

He was also a career firefighter with the Hagerstown Fire Department, where he was a Fire Apparatus Operator.

“Our sincere, heartfelt sympathies and prayers are extended to the Reid family, the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Department, as well as his friends and colleagues throughout the fire service and Clear Spring community.

Reid leaves behind his wife, and three daughters, Carolina, Oakley, and Layne.”

The Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack sends their condolences to the family of Fire Chief Zach Reid, Reliable...

Posted by Maryland State Police Hagerstown on Monday, December 5, 2022

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

One dead in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 killed one woman on Thursday, Dec. 7. Michelle K. Massey, 61, from Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Corner's office at 1:28 p.m. The crash occurred on the Exit 14 off-ramp of I-81 South...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
washco-md.net

Traffic Delays and Road Closures Expected for Funeral Service and Procession of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief

HAGERSTOWN, MD (December 9, 2022) – The Washington County Division of Emergency Services advises Washington County residents to anticipate traffic delays and road closures along Route 68, Route 632, and Route 56 on Monday, December 12, 2022, for the funeral service and procession of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief Zachary Reid.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin Fire Company: A fire and a pizza party

Franklin Fire Company volunteers celebrated their 119th birthday putting out a fire at Franklin County Career & Tech Center Thursday, followed by a pizza party. Chief Mark Trace and six first responders manning Engine 45 arrived on the scene first; where school staff told them the fire was located in the facility’s welding shop. Engines 42 and 43 with three volunteers each were close behind. Multiple first responders in privately owned vehicles then showed up to assist with firefighting efforts.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

House Damaged By Fire In Carroll County Friday Afternoon

House at 1707 The Strand in Westminster damaged by fire (Photo from Carroll County Fire & Rescue) Westminster, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire Friday afternoon in Carroll County. At around 12:50 PM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 1707 The Strand in Westminster for a...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

DelCo. Woman ID'd As Passenger Killed In Crash On I-81 In Franklin County: State Police

A woman from Wayne has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 81 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities announced the following day. 61-year-old Michelle K. Massey, was riding in the passenger seat of a 2020 Toyota Rav4 when for an unknown reason the driver, 82-year-old Albert Massey left the ramp at exit 14 on I-81 SB and struck a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, according to the Pennsylvania state police.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Woman died in Franklin County crash with tractor-trailer

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a crash on an Interstate 81 south exit ramp on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg. A tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the exit 14 off-ramp from I-81 south in Guilford Township when a Toyota RAV4 took […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after troopers said he injured one person in a Preston County crash while under the influence. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment were dispatched to a crash in Preston County around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
FireRescue1

Md. chief killed in off-duty vehicle crash

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The chief of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 40. Maryland State Police said Zachary P. Reid, 32, died following the 6:37 a.m. crash near Rockdale Road. Reid was driving a 2013 Ford F650 rollback east...
CLEAR SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Clear Spring community mourns loss of fire chief

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (DCNewsNow) — The Clear Spring and Hagerstown communities are deeply saddened after the tragic loss of their fire chief Zack Reid. Around 6:30 Monday morning, Maryland State Police were called to Route 40 and Rockdale Road for a traffic accident. When they arrived, they found a truck that had struck a utility […]
CLEAR SPRING, MD
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital after Somerset County rollover crash

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been flown to the hospital Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Route 219 in Brothersvalley Township. On Dec. 8 around 5:50 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a single-car crash that rolled over located on Route 219 northbound near mile marker 20, according to […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Decomposed Body Found Behind Maryland Grocery Store

Authorities have identified the decomposing body who was found behind a Maryland supermarket in mid-November, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced. Michael Kim Mancini, 21, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when members of the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind the Safeway location.
MIDDLETOWN, MD
stnonline.com

West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle

On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
echo-pilot.com

One dead after crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg Wednesday afternoon

One person died as the result of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on southbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg on Wednesday afternoon, Megan Frazer, Pennsylvania State Police public information officer, confirmed. Accident on Dec. 5Clear Spring Fire Chief Zachary Reid dies after single-vehicle crash on US-40 Southbound...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man survives central Pa. rollover crash, but dies after train hits him: state police

A Perry County man survived a Tuesday morning crash but was struck and killed by a train while standing on tracks beside his wrecked car, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 26-year-old Newport man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving too fast for icy road conditions around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Jeep hit an embankment and rolled several times, state police said.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy