Maryland Volunteer Fire Chief Zachary Reid Killed In Crash

An off-duty fire chief in Washington County who was also a career firefighter in Hagerstown died in a single-vehicle crash on US 40, officials confirmed.

Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief Zachary Reid, 32, was found unconscious inside his truck by police shortly before 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 on Route 40 near Rockdale Road approaching Wilson in Washington County.

Police say that Reid was driving a 2013 Ford F650 east on the highway when he lost control for unknown reasons and hit the pole. He was rushed to Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Monday morning.

Reid’s father, Capt. Michael Reid, confirmed his son’s death with an emotional post on the agency’s Facebook page.

Reid has been a member of the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company since he was 17, according to his department, joining the agency on Feb. 7, 2007.

“Zack dedicated his life to serving the community as well as surrounding areas,” according to his fire company. “From an early age, Zack showed the heart and dedication to be a Chief Officer. (At) the beginning of 2008, Zack was first appointed as a Sergeant for the company. Since then, Zack has held all Operational Officer ranks within the Company.

“In January of 2021, Zack reached the pinnacle of his volunteer career when he was named Chief of the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company, which he has held since.”

He was also a career firefighter with the Hagerstown Fire Department, where he was a Fire Apparatus Operator.

“Our sincere, heartfelt sympathies and prayers are extended to the Reid family, the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Department, as well as his friends and colleagues throughout the fire service and Clear Spring community.

Reid leaves behind his wife, and three daughters, Carolina, Oakley, and Layne.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.