Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Christmas Candy Recalled
A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Popculture
Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained
Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Popculture
Ice Cream Recalled
For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer cold cuts recalled due to possible cross-contamination
The Kraft Heinz Foods Company announced the recall Monday.
Ice cream recall: This ice cream brand was recalled in 7 states, including N.J.
Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because the product might contain undeclared soy and coconut products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The supermarket chain issued the recall because the 48-ounce containers might have been distributed to 197...
Popculture
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Popculture
Shredded Cheese Recalled
Lidl shoppers have been urged to check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar as part of an urgent recall. Plastic pieces may be present in the product, making it unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who return the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Consumer Reports.org
Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese
At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
News4Jax.com
8 million units of laundry detergent, other cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk
About 8 million units of The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products are being recalled because they could contain bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recalled products can contain bacteria, and people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung...
H-E-B Supplier Recalling Contaminated Ground Beef
On November 16, the U.S. Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that near to 94,000 pounds of raw ground beef products by the Amarillo-based Tyson Dresh Meats, Inc. are being recalled after the company received feedback from customers complaining about “mirror-like” materials in the meat.
Popculture
Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products
More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
marthastewart.com
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Popculture
Public Health Alert Issued for Sausage That May Be Contaminated With Plastic
Health officials are advising consumers not to eat certain summer sausages after they were found to possibly be contaminated with a foreign material. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an urgent public health alert on Nov. 30 for fully cooked summer sausage products after a consumer reported finding plastic in the product.
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
EatingWell
Lidl Chocolate Advent Calendar Recalled for Salmonella Contamination
Lidl has just announced a voluntary recall on one of their advent calendars sold in stores nationwide. The 8.4-ounce Favorina brand calendar—Premium Chocolate with Creamy Filling—was recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination found during routine quality testing. The calendars affected by this recall were sold at Lidl between...
Children's clothing sets sold at TJ Maxx, Amazon and other retailers have been recalled for lead paint
Children's clothing manufactured by Bentex has been recalled due to lead paint, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The clothing sets feature Disney characters and were sold at TJ Maxx, Ross, DD's Discount, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and other retail stores nationwide, according to Bentex. They were...
Frozen Stuffed Chicken Products & Microwave Ovens: A Recipe for Salmonella
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After repeat U.S. outbreaks of salmonella tied to frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products, researchers are now pointing to microwave cooking as a key driver of illness. Because they’re breaded, the popular products — for example, chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken cordon bleu, or chicken Kiev — can look cooked. But under that breading the meat is raw, noted researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
LIDL Voluntarily Recalls 8.4 Oz Favorina Branded Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling) Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Potential presence of Salmonella. Company Name:. Lidl...
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
Comments / 0