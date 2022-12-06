ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

Lake Area children get free bikes from La. law firm

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana law firm is giving away over 400 bicycles to kids in need this holiday season. Today winners in the Lake Area claimed their gifts from Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys on Ryan Street. There were plenty of bikes - and of course, helmets - to choose from for kids of any age.
KPLC TV

Progress made towards Contraband Bayou Extension Project

W.O. Boston Panthers 1972 championship team Looklive. Updated: 7 hours ago.
KPLC TV

Job training, resources offered for for ex-offenders in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Region 5 American Job Center and Louisiana Workforce Commission held a Second Chance Job and Resource Fair Thursday to help ex-offenders and others who have been involved in the justice system. In partnership with the United Way’s Calcasieu Prisoner Reentry Initiative, the event at...
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More thick fog tonight; rain and storms likely by early Sunday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With similar weather conditions in place, we’ll start to see the sea fog returning tonight after sunset. First along the coastal parishes and working north through the area through the late-evening and overnight hours. Another dense fog advisory will likely be issued for the entire viewing area, and this fog will likely hang around again until mid to late-morning Saturday.
