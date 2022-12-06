Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Lake Area children get free bikes from La. law firm
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana law firm is giving away over 400 bicycles to kids in need this holiday season. Today winners in the Lake Area claimed their gifts from Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys on Ryan Street. There were plenty of bikes - and of course, helmets - to choose from for kids of any age.
KPLC TV
Oysters from area of Galveston Bay recalled after dozens report illness in La., Texas
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Dozens of people have gotten sick from eating recalled raw oysters at restaurants in Louisiana and Texas, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. The Texas Department of State Health Services has recalled oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec....
KPLC TV
Progress made towards Contraband Bayou Extension Project
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. W.O. Boston Panthers 1972 championship team Looklive. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Three amendments on ballot as Louisiana voters head to the polls
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana voters will decide on three amendments when they head to the polls Saturday. Also included will be some runoffs from the Nov. 8 election as well as some local tax renewals. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Calcasieu announced...
KPLC TV
Job training, resources offered for for ex-offenders in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Region 5 American Job Center and Louisiana Workforce Commission held a Second Chance Job and Resource Fair Thursday to help ex-offenders and others who have been involved in the justice system. In partnership with the United Way’s Calcasieu Prisoner Reentry Initiative, the event at...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More thick fog tonight; rain and storms likely by early Sunday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With similar weather conditions in place, we’ll start to see the sea fog returning tonight after sunset. First along the coastal parishes and working north through the area through the late-evening and overnight hours. Another dense fog advisory will likely be issued for the entire viewing area, and this fog will likely hang around again until mid to late-morning Saturday.
