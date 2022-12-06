ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maksim Chmerkovskiy reflects on ‘wild’ friendship with Kirstie Alley after her death

By Nicki Cox
 2 days ago

Maksim Chmerkovskiy says his former “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Kirstie Alley, was “one of the most unique people” he ever met following her tragic passing at the age of 71.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on the pair’s “wild” relationship ever since competing together on Season 12 of the ABC dance series in 2011.

“My dearest Kirstie,” Chmerkovskiy started the post alongside a photo of the pair dancing. “We haven’t spoken lately and I’ll tell you everything when I finally see you, but for now I want to say that I love you very much and I wish you the most peaceful rest.”

“You were one of the most unique people I have ever met and easily one of the brightest moments of my personal and professional life,” he continued.

While some of their relationship was “heavily documented” on the show, Chmerkovskiy said only a “select few” know what a “wild rollercoaster” their friendship truly was.

“As I’m typing this, memories of our time together rush to my head, I remember how absolutely wild you were and I start to tear up. Something you’d absolutely hate.”

The pair met over a decade ago while competing on the ABC series.
The professional dancer went onto say he “can’t help but smile” when thinking about what Alley asked him to say at her funeral.

“I thought you’d be around forever. I wish we spoke often. Thank you for everything. I love you Kirstie Alley,” he concluded the emotional post.

The pair — who came in second place on “DWTS” in 2011 and seventh place the following year — grew apart after getting into a fight on Twitter over Alley’s comments about the war in Ukraine.

Chmerkovskiy revealed the paid hadn’t talked in a while.
“I don’t know what’s real or what is fake in this war,” the late actress wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “So I won’t be commenting. I’ll pray instead.”

To which Chmerkovskiy, who is Ukranian, replied, “We haven’t spoken in a while, but I clearly remember being right next to you while you were organizing trucks of aid during Hurricane Sandy and I remember all that you were saying to me about situations where innocent are suffering.”

Adding, “That same energy is needed right now. No one needs your prayer if you don’t know what’s real or fake.”

Alley died after a short battle with colon cancer.
Alley’s children William “True” and Lillie — whom she shared with ex-husband Parker Stevenson — announced her death on Monday following a short battle with colon cancer that was “only recently discovered.”

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement read, adding that she was an “incredible, fierce and loving mother.”

The dancer wished Alley the “most peaceful rest.”
“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Following the shocking announcement, many celebrities — including co-stars John Travolta and Ted Danson flocked to social media to share their favorite memories of the late actress.

