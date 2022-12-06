Read full article on original website
Just.a.Texas.girl
3d ago
As my retired border patrol brother says: the walk won’t stop them but it’ll slow them down.
Todd Smith
3d ago
One of the omissions of the mainstream media, along with the Hunter laptop.That's why i do not trust them.
M G
3d ago
at what point is it called ... invasion? 🤔
