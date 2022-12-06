ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WTVCFOX

Georgia runoff elections: Are they worth the cost to taxpayers?

After back-to-back costly runoff elections, some lawmakers are questioning the need for the special election process in Georgia. But, one local representative says strong voter turnout is discouraging changes at the state level. Tuesday was another race, another runoff, and another overtime victory for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. "After a...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVCFOX

Tennessee airport still feeling effects of pandemic

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Tri-Cities Airport with lower passenger traffic and businesses more cautious about expanding their footprint. “At the height of COVID, we lost 90% of our customers at our lowest point,” Gene Cossey, TCA executive director, said. Cossey made his comments...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Patients at risk: Expanded Medicaid relief to end soon in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thousands of Tennesseans could soon be without healthcare coverage. The Coronavirus Response Act provided Tennessee families with exceptions for Medicaid coverage, but that coverage is expected to end in April. Now, patients with critical medications could be without access. High priced products like Insulin, which can...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Inflation Woes: Average Tennessee household paying $616 more monthly than last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans are paying an average of $616 more for the same goods and services compared to last year according to a federal inflation tracker. The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee Republican's inflation report uses data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau and a host of other agencies to compile the data.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

DeSantis pulls into dead heat with Biden in hypothetical 2024 matchup

(TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining ground in a new poll of possible presidential contenders for 2024. The Marquette Law School conducts national surveys every couple of months. The newest survey, held after the midterms, shows DeSantis pulling into a tie with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
FLORIDA STATE

