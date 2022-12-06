Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Gov. Kemp and legislative leaders extend gas tax suspension, inflation-fighting measures
Atlanta, Ga. (WGXA) -- Governor Brian Kemp along with legislative officials has extended the temporary suspension of motor fuel, locomotive fuel tax, and the supply chain state of emergency. State leaders reaffirmed their support of a second tax refund equivalent to this year's refund, and an extension of the homestead...
WTVCFOX
Georgia runoff elections: Are they worth the cost to taxpayers?
After back-to-back costly runoff elections, some lawmakers are questioning the need for the special election process in Georgia. But, one local representative says strong voter turnout is discouraging changes at the state level. Tuesday was another race, another runoff, and another overtime victory for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. "After a...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee airport still feeling effects of pandemic
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Tri-Cities Airport with lower passenger traffic and businesses more cautious about expanding their footprint. “At the height of COVID, we lost 90% of our customers at our lowest point,” Gene Cossey, TCA executive director, said. Cossey made his comments...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee state leaders continue to push for Gov. Lee to address DCS issues faster
Governor Bill Lee said they’re working on how to fix the problems surrounding Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS). Members of both parties said the governor's plan to wait months for a new budget simply won't work. State leaders said the budget goes into effect in July,...
WTVCFOX
Patients at risk: Expanded Medicaid relief to end soon in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thousands of Tennesseans could soon be without healthcare coverage. The Coronavirus Response Act provided Tennessee families with exceptions for Medicaid coverage, but that coverage is expected to end in April. Now, patients with critical medications could be without access. High priced products like Insulin, which can...
WTVCFOX
Inflation Woes: Average Tennessee household paying $616 more monthly than last year
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans are paying an average of $616 more for the same goods and services compared to last year according to a federal inflation tracker. The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee Republican's inflation report uses data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau and a host of other agencies to compile the data.
WTVCFOX
DeSantis pulls into dead heat with Biden in hypothetical 2024 matchup
(TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining ground in a new poll of possible presidential contenders for 2024. The Marquette Law School conducts national surveys every couple of months. The newest survey, held after the midterms, shows DeSantis pulling into a tie with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
WTVCFOX
Dolly Parton publishing new children's book about dog chasing big dreams in Nashville
Country star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton will publish a new children's book about her god-dog that wants to become a country music star in Music City. Parton's publication, Billy the Kid Makes it Big, follows Billy as he follows his big dream to bark away to the beat of country music.
