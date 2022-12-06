Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly I-10 crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another is in jail following a fatal car accident on IH-10 West just before 1 a.m. Friday. A 56-year-old man was riding a Yamaha CP250W Moped when he was rear-ended by a 34-year-old man driving a gray Hyundai Genesis, according to San Antonio police.
KSAT 12
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
BCSO searches for vehicle suspected in shooting of 12-year-old boy
SAN ANTONIO — A 12-year-old boy was shot after a disagreement on the west side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident occurred on Bear Springs Drive around 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Salazar says the boy was involved in the sale of an illegal substance and after...
KTSA
Man dead after being ejected from moped in southeast side crash, another arrested for intoxication manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found to be driving while intoxicated is now charged after a fatal crash on I-10 early Friday morning. Investigators say the rider on a moped was thrown from the bike when he was rear-ended by a car. San Antonio police say the rider was thrown from the moped into a concrete divider near Roland Road. He died at the scene.
KTSA
Trial begins for San Antonio man accused of stabbing friend to death
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The murder trial of a San Antonio man accused of stabbing his friend to death on the South Side is now underway. Prosecutors say Abel Garcia, 38, stabbed Albert Adame, 44, at a home in early 2020, and he now faces anywhere from 5 years to life in prison if convicted.
KSAT 12
Man killed in East Side shooting after being chased through apartment complex, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after being shot in the chest on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called out to the 3300 block of Roland Avenue on Friday evening for a shooting call. They found a man leaning against a fence with one shot in the chest.
KSAT 12
2 people killed in explosion in far Southeast Bexar County, SAFD confirms
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed in an explosion in far Southeast Bexar County Friday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. at K-Bar, a construction company located in the 9700 block of South Presa Street. When firefighters arrived, they found...
KSAT 12
Murder of Schertz businessman Henry Gutierrez, Jr. now classified as cold case seven years after death
SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department announced on Thursday the high-profile murder of Henry Gutierrez, Jr. will be classified as a cold case, the first in the department’s history. Gutierrez, a well-known businessman and community member, was found shot to death on Christmas Eve in 2015. Investigators...
Two dead in San Antonio explosion, SAFD investigating as arson
Update at 3:30 p.m.: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located, bringing the the fatality count to two. Spokesperson Joe Arrington said the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues. Original story: San Antonio police and fire officials are investigating after an explosion at a private property reportedly killed at least one person on the Southeast Side late last night. The explosion happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday, December 9, on a large tract of private property in the 9700 block of South Presa. Police said the property is the site of K-Bar, a construction company. KSAT said in a broadcast the property spans 75 acres with a number of work trucks, work equipment and RVs were on the property. The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the explosion as arson. This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
KSAT 12
Live Oak PD investigating homicide after finding body in wooded area
LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department is investigating a homicide after uncovering a body on Wednesday. Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road around 3 p.m. for a report of a body in a wooded area behind vacant apartments. The Bexar County...
KSAT 12
Reward offered for info on gunman who killed 30-year-old man during argument outside Walgreens on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot and killed a man during an argument at a Walgreens parking lot. Ricardo Ortega, 30, was shot just after midnight on Nov. 27 in the 4700 block...
KSAT 12
‘Ringleader’ gets life in prison for 2018 double murder of teen, senior citizen
SAN ANTONIO – It took more than four-and-a-half years for Richard Montez’s case to go to trial but only four-and-a-half hours on Thursday for a jury to convict him of capital murder. Montez was the third man charged and convicted in the shooting deaths of Angel Gebara, 14,...
KSAT 12
Man arrested in shooting death of woman following fight at East Side bar, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for fatally shooting a woman after a fight in an East Side bar in September, records show. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was booked Wednesday on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to Bexar County Jail records. He is...
KTSA
San Antonio police arrest man in connection to shooting death of woman on the east side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a man accused of shooting a woman to death in custody. Investigators say Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, shot Samantha Gonzales, 27, in the head after a fight at an east side bar on September 26. Police say she was found in the back seat of a car a few blocks away from where shots were fired in the 1500 block of South Gevers Street.
mesquite-news.com
Alleged road rage on way to campus leads to arrest
Texas A&M University-San Antonio police arrested a student Oct. 11 on campus on a charge of deadly conduct after a man told police the student pointed a gun at him when the two were involved in an incident on Loop 410 near campus. Xavier Raynard Cooper, 35, was arrested after...
news4sanantonio.com
Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet
POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
San Antonio couple chases thieves driving stolen truck. How their vehicle was recovered in 15 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves stole a locked truck from a north side apartment complex. The truck’s owners, Gary and Kyiah Mansfield, say they watched it happen and swiftly took action. The young couple shared with KENS 5 how they managed to get their car back within 15 minutes.
KSAT 12
Trial in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne scheduled for March
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway this summer, killing the driver of another vehicle, is scheduled to go to trial in March. Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with...
kgns.tv
Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
Webb County, TX. (KGNS) - After eight days of trial in San Antonio, the former Border Patrol agent found guilty of the gruesome murders of four women is behind bars at the Webb County Jail. On Friday morning Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar held a press conference where he went...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after pursuing relationship with teenage girl, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man was arrested after pursuing a relationship with his neighbor, a teenage girl, and requesting explicit photos and videos, according to San Antonio police. Troy Lycan was taken to the Bexar County Jail Thursday afternoon. He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor to...
