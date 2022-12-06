ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

KTSA

Man dead after being ejected from moped in southeast side crash, another arrested for intoxication manslaughter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found to be driving while intoxicated is now charged after a fatal crash on I-10 early Friday morning. Investigators say the rider on a moped was thrown from the bike when he was rear-ended by a car. San Antonio police say the rider was thrown from the moped into a concrete divider near Roland Road. He died at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Two dead in San Antonio explosion, SAFD investigating as arson

Update at 3:30 p.m.: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located, bringing the the fatality count to two. Spokesperson Joe Arrington said the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues.  Original story: San Antonio police and fire officials are investigating after an explosion at a private property reportedly killed at least one person on the Southeast Side late last night.  The explosion happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday, December 9, on a large tract of private property in the 9700 block of South Presa. Police said the property is the site of K-Bar, a construction company.  KSAT said in a broadcast the property spans 75 acres with a number of work trucks, work equipment and RVs were on the property. The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the explosion as arson.  This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police arrest man in connection to shooting death of woman on the east side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a man accused of shooting a woman to death in custody. Investigators say Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, shot Samantha Gonzales, 27, in the head after a fight at an east side bar on September 26. Police say she was found in the back seat of a car a few blocks away from where shots were fired in the 1500 block of South Gevers Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mesquite-news.com

Alleged road rage on way to campus leads to arrest

Texas A&M University-San Antonio police arrested a student Oct. 11 on campus on a charge of deadly conduct after a man told police the student pointed a gun at him when the two were involved in an incident on Loop 410 near campus. Xavier Raynard Cooper, 35, was arrested after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet

POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
POTEET, TX
KSAT 12

Trial in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne scheduled for March

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway this summer, killing the driver of another vehicle, is scheduled to go to trial in March. Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with...
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested after pursuing relationship with teenage girl, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man was arrested after pursuing a relationship with his neighbor, a teenage girl, and requesting explicit photos and videos, according to San Antonio police. Troy Lycan was taken to the Bexar County Jail Thursday afternoon. He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

