Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Fox11online.com
Kimberly, Bay Port to meet the next two regular seasons
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Kimberly and Bay Port are two of the most successful football programs in Northeast Wisconsin, if not the state, and in recent seasons they have met during the postseason. That still may continue, but what is certain is the Papermakers and Pirates will meet during Week 2...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere, Neenah lead boys rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Here is this week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings:. 1. De Pere (1-0): Last week: No. 1. 2. Neenah (2-0): Last week: No. 2. 3. Brillion (2-0): Last week: No. 4. 4. Xavier (3-0): Last week: No. 5. 5. Oshkosh North (3-1): Last week:...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Neenah’s winning streak snapped at 29 games
NEENAH, Wis. (NBC 26) — Neenah basketball’s winning streak is over at 29 games after an 87-48 loss to Wisconsin Lutheran, the top-ranked boys basketball team in Division 2, Tuesday night. The streak dated back nearly a calendar year, to a win over Appleton North on December 7...
cw14online.com
HSGT: Neenah falls, while De Pere wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in boys basketball, Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran 87-48 in non-conference action, while De Pere topped Pulaski in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click the video for highlights.
wearegreenbay.com
New sports bar featuring football bowling ready for Green Bay debut on Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Green Bay is known for its football, and three friends turned business owners decided to expand and open its second location in Titletown. 1st and Bowl is set for its grand opening on Thursday, December 8, located at 301 North Washington...
WBAY Green Bay
Vander Loop family reunion on the hardwood
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Basketball is family for the Vander Loops with Mike Vander Loop serving as the head coach at Freedom. Meanwhile, his son Garrett Vander Loop spent the last five years learning under him. “It’s been huge. It’s all summer long, basketball, offseason too, November to March,”...
Fox11online.com
Ziebell's dream comes true as she commits to UConn
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Before Allie Ziebell ever made a 3-pointer she had a dream and that dream was to play for the most iconic women's college basketball program, Connecticut. "I had a UConn birthday cake when I was little, so that was always my dream," she said Monday. That was...
Fox11online.com
UWGB's largest fall graduating class to hear from 2 Wisconsin leaders for graduation
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay's largest fall graduating class will hear from two Wisconsin leaders to inspire them as they cross the stage. Students graduating from associate, undergraduate and graduate programs will hear from Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and former Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton on Dec. 17.
wearegreenbay.com
Snow across the north Wednesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A quick-hitting boundary will slide across northern Wisconsin Wednesday bringing light snow. Accumulations will be around an inch or less for areas north of Green Bay, which could make roads a bit slippery late morning and afternoon. Quiet conditions elsewhere with mostly cloudy skies. The high is 35 degrees.
NBC26
It's 'Great Being Home'
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NeighborWorks of Green Bay launched a new housing assistance program today designed to help Green Bay employees work towards. According to Realtors.com, The average price of a home in Green Bay is around $249,000, while the average income per household is $52,000. But, NeighborWorks...
WBAY Green Bay
SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
$100,000 Holly Jolly Raffle top prize sold in De Pere
For a customer of Kwik Trip on Main, 746 Main Ave. in De Pere, a $5 raffle ticket purchase has turned into $100,000 just in time for the holidays.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin sees odd funnel-like cloud Tuesday morning
(WLUK) -- Early on Tuesday morning, we got more than a few viewers who snapped photos of this odd-looking cloud drifting over the Fox Valley. Cerry's husband snapped this photo near Oshkosh and was worried that it was a funnel. It's easy to see the concern -- a seemingly round,...
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay RV & Camping Expo to celebrate its 60th anniversary at Resch Expo
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The outdoors are coming to the Resch Expo this winter. The Green Bay RV & Camping Expo will celebrate its 60th anniversary at the Resch from Jan. 26 through 29. Those who attend the show this year will have the chance to win a new RV.
Fox11online.com
Another mild day before some snow moves in
Today will be partly sunny with a high of 36. Tonight we'll see increasing clouds a low of 26. Tomorrow will be cloudy with snow showers and a high of 35. Right now it looks like our southwest counties could see an inch to 3 of snow, which could lead to some slippery roads. In Green Bay and areas north will be up to an inch of snow.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay apartment building listed on State Register of Historic Places
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay apartment building is being recognized for its contribution to the city's social history. Mason Manor at 1424 Admiral Court is now listed on the State Register of Historic Places. Constructed in 1971, the eight-story building was built to address the housing needs of...
Fox11online.com
Kiel barber marks 60 years in business
KIEL (WLUK) -- A popular barber in Kiel is celebrating a milestone. Wilmer, known as Willie Mueller, marked his 60th anniversary working at Mueller's Barbershop Tuesday. Mueller still works five days a week at the Fremont Street business. He also takes care of his customers at the local nursing homes,...
Fox11online.com
New down payment assistance program could bring more workers to Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay organizations are teaming up to provide prospective employees with down payment grants for new homes. NeighborWorks Green Bay has partnered with Greater Green Bay Chamber and the city to lure people here. Eligible home buyers can now participate in the program, Great Being Home....
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
