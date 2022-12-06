ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

Kimberly, Bay Port to meet the next two regular seasons

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Kimberly and Bay Port are two of the most successful football programs in Northeast Wisconsin, if not the state, and in recent seasons they have met during the postseason. That still may continue, but what is certain is the Papermakers and Pirates will meet during Week 2...
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere, Neenah lead boys rankings

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Here is this week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings:. 1. De Pere (1-0): Last week: No. 1. 2. Neenah (2-0): Last week: No. 2. 3. Brillion (2-0): Last week: No. 4. 4. Xavier (3-0): Last week: No. 5. 5. Oshkosh North (3-1): Last week:...
DE PERE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Neenah’s winning streak snapped at 29 games

NEENAH, Wis. (NBC 26) — Neenah basketball’s winning streak is over at 29 games after an 87-48 loss to Wisconsin Lutheran, the top-ranked boys basketball team in Division 2, Tuesday night. The streak dated back nearly a calendar year, to a win over Appleton North on December 7...
NEENAH, WI
cw14online.com

HSGT: Neenah falls, while De Pere wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in boys basketball, Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran 87-48 in non-conference action, while De Pere topped Pulaski in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click the video for highlights.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vander Loop family reunion on the hardwood

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Basketball is family for the Vander Loops with Mike Vander Loop serving as the head coach at Freedom. Meanwhile, his son Garrett Vander Loop spent the last five years learning under him. “It’s been huge. It’s all summer long, basketball, offseason too, November to March,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Ziebell's dream comes true as she commits to UConn

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Before Allie Ziebell ever made a 3-pointer she had a dream and that dream was to play for the most iconic women's college basketball program, Connecticut. "I had a UConn birthday cake when I was little, so that was always my dream," she said Monday. That was...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Snow across the north Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A quick-hitting boundary will slide across northern Wisconsin Wednesday bringing light snow. Accumulations will be around an inch or less for areas north of Green Bay, which could make roads a bit slippery late morning and afternoon. Quiet conditions elsewhere with mostly cloudy skies. The high is 35 degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC26

It's 'Great Being Home'

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NeighborWorks of Green Bay launched a new housing assistance program today designed to help Green Bay employees work towards. According to Realtors.com, The average price of a home in Green Bay is around $249,000, while the average income per household is $52,000. But, NeighborWorks...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin sees odd funnel-like cloud Tuesday morning

(WLUK) -- Early on Tuesday morning, we got more than a few viewers who snapped photos of this odd-looking cloud drifting over the Fox Valley. Cerry's husband snapped this photo near Oshkosh and was worried that it was a funnel. It's easy to see the concern -- a seemingly round,...
OSHKOSH, WI
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin

Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Another mild day before some snow moves in

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 36. Tonight we'll see increasing clouds a low of 26. Tomorrow will be cloudy with snow showers and a high of 35. Right now it looks like our southwest counties could see an inch to 3 of snow, which could lead to some slippery roads. In Green Bay and areas north will be up to an inch of snow.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay apartment building listed on State Register of Historic Places

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay apartment building is being recognized for its contribution to the city's social history. Mason Manor at 1424 Admiral Court is now listed on the State Register of Historic Places. Constructed in 1971, the eight-story building was built to address the housing needs of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Kiel barber marks 60 years in business

KIEL (WLUK) -- A popular barber in Kiel is celebrating a milestone. Wilmer, known as Willie Mueller, marked his 60th anniversary working at Mueller's Barbershop Tuesday. Mueller still works five days a week at the Fremont Street business. He also takes care of his customers at the local nursing homes,...
KIEL, WI
Fox11online.com

New down payment assistance program could bring more workers to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay organizations are teaming up to provide prospective employees with down payment grants for new homes. NeighborWorks Green Bay has partnered with Greater Green Bay Chamber and the city to lure people here. Eligible home buyers can now participate in the program, Great Being Home....
GREEN BAY, WI

