Neighbors unaware of intrusions at Florida power stations
The search is on for whoever attacked half a dozen power substations in Florida, some right here in the Tampa Bay area.
Florida AG shuts down ‘massive moving scam’ by Gold Standard
Attorney General Ashley Moody announced an end to a "massive moving scam" in Florida.
Florida insurance proposals could bring big changes
TALLAHASSEE - With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state's troubled property-insurance system.The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., offer additional reinsurance to insurers and try to speed up claims.The bills, which each top 100 pages, appeared nearly identical, indicating that House and Senate Republican leaders have agreed on the major details."I believe the goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property...
click orlando
Tax breaks teed up for Florida hurricane damage victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would...
There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'
Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
click orlando
Florida lawmakers discuss special session on property insurance at Orlando summit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With only a few days left before lawmakers are called back to the state capitol to try and fix Florida’s property insurance market, legislators say they are waiting to see the exact language written in the bill they will discuss. Some representatives and senators scheduled...
Florida's largest marijuana company faces class-action lawsuit over layoffs
The lawsuit alleges Trulieve failed to comply with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
floridapolitics.com
Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M
As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at power stations in Florida
Since early September, Duke Energy Florida has experienced at least six different "substation intrusion events," according to an incident report obtained by NewsNation.
click orlando
Sheriff: Florida Keys man tossed 2 kittens out of moving SUV, 1 dead
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a 29-year-old Islamorada man Thursday after they said he tossed two kittens out of the window of his moving SUV, according to News 6 partner Local 10 News. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said on Nov. 28,...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Does the color of my car have to match its registration?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. He was recently asked if the color of your car has to match its registration, such...
United Property & Casualty Insurance ending business in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s property insurance crisis just claimed another company. In just a few months, United Property & Casualty Insurance plans to end business in the Sunshine State. The company is responsible for more than 140,000 insurance policies in Florida, according to numbers from November. So, what’s in store for those homeowners now? […]
Fuel loading from Hurricane Ian increases fire danger in Southwest Florida
National Interagency Fire Center is forecasting above normal significant fire potential starting in February to due to increased burnable material in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
ems1.com
Fla. nonprofit sends double-strength naloxone to downtown Orlando as overdoses rise
ORLANDO — As powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl continue to drive overdose deaths in Central Florida, traditional overdose-reversal methods aren’t working anymore. Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, has been used for years to temporarily reduce the effects of opioid overdoses, restoring breathing and consciousness to an unconscious person within minutes. It can be injected or used as a nasal spray.
Bad smell in Mount Dora possibly linked to facilities getting worse, residents say
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People living in and around Mount Dora want answers about a foul smell they say has made living there almost unbearable. Back in October, the State Department of Environmental Protection noted two different facilities could be part of the problem. Some neighbors said this week...
"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe
I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.
Florida lawmakers roll out plans for emergency special session addressing property insurance
For the second time, Florida lawmakers will hold a special legislative session to stop premiums from skyrocketing and insurers from pulling out of the state.
WESH
Central Florida utility companies discuss security after attack on North Carolina substations
WESH 2 checked with Duke Energy, Florida Power & Light and Orlando Utilities Commission about how they make sure Central Florida's power grids are protected. Below are the responses from each company. Duke Energy:. "As the largest grid operator in the country, our responsibility to protect the power grid is...
LOOK: 8-Foot Crocodile Spotted Far From Home at Florida Beach
In a surprising sighting this week, an 8-foot American crocodile was seen in Central Florida–where they are rare. On Sunday, the Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of a large reptile relaxing on the beach in front of the Barrier Island Center. The program called the encounter a “rare sighting” that far north, as Brevard County is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. “American Crocodiles typically live in coastal areas throughout the Caribbean, and southern Florida is at the very north end of their range,” the program captioned the image on Facebook.
State attorney proposes juvenile justice changes to combat youth violence
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the perception that youth violence is on the rise in Central Florida, a local state attorney is proposing changes that she believes could keep teens from hopping in and out of jail. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Speaking to a crowd of...
