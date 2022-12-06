ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee

A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Receiver De-Commits From Tennessee

Four-star receiver Mazeo Bennet de-committed from Tennessee Thursday night after spending nearly two months as a Vols commit. “With the recent changes in the coaching staff, me and my family have decided to take a step back and re-evaluate Tennessee and others,” Bennett wrote in a statement he tweeted. “Tennessee will still be one of my top schools. It hurts to say but I will be decommitting from the University of Tennessee, and re-opening my recruitment.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Vols Lose Commitment of 2024 WR Mazeo Bennett

After committing to Tennessee in October, Greenville (S.C.) wide receiver has de-committed from the Vols and committed to South Carolina.  Bennett announced the news moments ago.  "I mean, ever since I first went up there, I fell in love," Bennett told Volunteer Country in October of why ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee HC Rick Barnes Reacts to Win Over Eastern Kentucky at Home

Behind the strength of a huge second half in Knoxville, the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers soundly defeated Eastern Kentucky by a score of 84-49 in Thompson Boling Arena. Veteran Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi was absent for a second straight game due to injury as the Vols saw Julian Phillips, Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic, Tyreke Key, and Jahmai Mashack in the starting lineup.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Lady Vols Star Tamari Key Out For Remainder Of Season

Tennessee women’s basketball star Tamari Key is out for the remainder of the season after physicians discovered blood clots in her lungs during testing, head coach Kellie Harper announced Thursday. Key missed Tennessee’s win over UTC Monday— the first game the Cary, North Carolina native has missed in her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Adds JUCO Offensive Lineman

After adding two players from the transfer portal this week, Tennessee has also landed a commitment from a JUCO offensive lineman. On Wednesday night, Hutchinson Community College offensive lineman Larry Johnson III announced that he was committing to Tennessee and OL coach Glen Elarbee via social media. “I thank every...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s Bennett decommits from Tennessee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville High’s Mazeo Bennett Jr. is back on the market after announcing he has decommitted from Tennessee. The junior receiver had made his commitment to the SEC power in October, saying he knew the moment he saw it; it was home. Flash forward two...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Spun

2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Stadium Controversy

The city of Knoxville has filed a complaint against Tennessee's alcohol vender, claiming that it's responsible for fans being rowdy at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee's current alcohol vendor is Aramark. Last year, alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium generated $2.67 million in sales. According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the city wants...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy