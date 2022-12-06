ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

1420 WBSM

Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested

STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
CARVER, MA
CBS Boston

Former Malden firefighter sentenced to probation for selling drugs while on duty

MALDEN -- A former Malden firefighter was sentenced in federal court on Monday after pleading guilty to drug charges. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, dealt drugs to other firefighters, according to US Attorney Rachael Rollins. Eisnor was sentenced to five years of probation, and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and forfeiture of $900.   "As a firefighter, Mr. Eisnor was responsible for protecting the Malden community. Instead, he dishonored his noble profession and sold drugs while on duty," Rollins said in a statement. In June, Eisnor pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The drugs included oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin, and Adderall, the Department of Justice said.   
MALDEN, MA
ABC6.com

Seekonk police catch Pawtucket man trying to break into car

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police said Wednesday they arrested a Pawtucket man after catching him trying to break into a car. Police said Seekonk and its neighboring communities have seen a surge in car thefts over the past several weeks. To address the problem, police started patrolling neighborhoods...
SEEKONK, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

DA: Suspect dead after shooting three people in Fall River

FALL RIVER – Police said a 25-year-old man died by suicide after shooting three people, one fatally, Wednesday morning at a home in Fall River.There was a large police presence on Bank Street following the incident. Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn said two men died, including the suspected shooter. Two women were also taken to an area hospital. Quinn said he is "optimistic" both will survive.Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.No identifications have been released.
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared

BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole

BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
BROCKTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Former IT Director charged with fraud, aggravated identity theft

The former IT Director at a Warwick supplier of precision tubing and fabricated metal components has been charged in federal court in Providence with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly embezzling more than $1M from the company, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Charging documents allege that...

