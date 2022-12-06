Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Related
Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested
STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
Block Island fight suspect arrested in connection with Cumberland shooting
Several rounds of gunfire were exchanged between people outside a social club and others inside a moving vehicle.
ABC6.com
Providence police identify victim in downtown stabbing, search for 3 suspects
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police on Thursday identified the victim in the downtown stabbing and are searching for three suspects. The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Weybosset and Pine streets. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found 35-year-old Brandon...
Police looking for 2 suspects in Mansfield robbery
Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly beat and robbed a man in Mansfield Wednesday afternoon.
Man involved in Amber Alert incident charged in unrelated hit-and-run
One of the men arrested following an altercation that triggered an Amber Alert in Dartmouth last week is now facing charges connected to a hit-and-run in Fall River last month.
Man Suspected Of Fatally Shooting Fiancé's Father At South Mass Home: DA
Two men are dead and two women are injured following a suspected murder-suicide at a South Massachusetts home, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 511 Bank Street in Fall River just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said on Twitter…
Former Malden firefighter sentenced to probation for selling drugs while on duty
MALDEN -- A former Malden firefighter was sentenced in federal court on Monday after pleading guilty to drug charges. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, dealt drugs to other firefighters, according to US Attorney Rachael Rollins. Eisnor was sentenced to five years of probation, and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and forfeiture of $900. "As a firefighter, Mr. Eisnor was responsible for protecting the Malden community. Instead, he dishonored his noble profession and sold drugs while on duty," Rollins said in a statement. In June, Eisnor pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The drugs included oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin, and Adderall, the Department of Justice said.
ABC6.com
Seekonk police catch Pawtucket man trying to break into car
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police said Wednesday they arrested a Pawtucket man after catching him trying to break into a car. Police said Seekonk and its neighboring communities have seen a surge in car thefts over the past several weeks. To address the problem, police started patrolling neighborhoods...
Fall River Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Dragged Officer With ATV
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — Fall River Police said they’ve arrested a person charged with striking a veteran officer with an ATV and dragging him several hundred feet while attempting to flee the scene of a traffic stop. The incident occurred on November 4 at about 7:33 p.m....
MetroWest Drug Task Force & Mass State Police Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Multiple agencies arrested a man in Framingham on December 2 on drug trafficking charges. After an investigation by Framingham Police Bureau of Investigations and the MetroWest Drug Task Force, a search warrant was executed on Friday at 7:48 a.m. at 30 Audrea Road, along with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Stop Team.
DA: 2 men dead, including suspected gunman, in Fall River shooting that also left 2 women injured
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two men are dead, including a suspected gunman, following a shooting at a home in Fall River overnight that also left two women seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Bank Street found four people suffering from apparent gunshot...
Turnto10.com
North Providence police search for man who allegedly broke into restaurant
(WJAR) — The North Providence Police Department is searching for a man accused of breaking into a restaurant. Police say the suspect broke into the Bella Luna Restaurant on Smith Street on Monday. The suspect is described as a 6’ white man who was wearing a grey and blue...
New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
DA: Suspect dead after shooting three people in Fall River
FALL RIVER – Police said a 25-year-old man died by suicide after shooting three people, one fatally, Wednesday morning at a home in Fall River.There was a large police presence on Bank Street following the incident. Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn said two men died, including the suspected shooter. Two women were also taken to an area hospital. Quinn said he is "optimistic" both will survive.Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.No identifications have been released.
WCVB
Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared
BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole
BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
whatsupnewp.com
Former IT Director charged with fraud, aggravated identity theft
The former IT Director at a Warwick supplier of precision tubing and fabricated metal components has been charged in federal court in Providence with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly embezzling more than $1M from the company, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Charging documents allege that...
Man released, charges dropped after police ID wrong suspect
The man accused of stealing car in Providence with a 3-year-old child inside has been cleared of any wrongdoing, according to authorities.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police looking to identify man who brought his dog along while breaking into bar
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is looking to identify a man who brought along his dog while breaking into a bar. Police say the early-morning break-in took place on August 30 at the tiki bar at Tri-City Elks on West Shore Road. In images released by the police...
Convicted rapist sentenced to more prison time
A Brockton man who's already behind bars has been sentenced to at least 10 more years for the rape of two young girls in Fall River.
Comments / 0