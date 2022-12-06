Read full article on original website
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Steve Kerr reveals harsh reality James Wiseman is facing in return to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors recalled James Wiseman from the G League. He’s set to play in the defending champions’ game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, too, contributing off the bench as the Warriors try and steal a road win without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, winning 128-117. In the game’s final moments, things got tense between the two teams. With roughly seven seconds left in the game, Phoenix’s Chris Paul missed a rebound. New Orleans’ Larry Nance Jr. came down with the rebound and passed the ball down the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen Curry Names His All-Time NBA Starting Five
He put himself at the point guard position while surrounding himself with other legends.
The real reason why Mavs star Luka Doncic was pissed after missing game-winner vs. Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks have been mediocre in the clutch this season. That might surprise a lot of people, considering Luka Doncic’s reputation as a clutch player prior to this season. Despite Doncic’s presence, though, Dallas has struggled to put away teams in the final moments of the game (their game against the Toronto Raptors comes to mind).
Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated
The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic scandal is still in full swing — at least if you consider how sportswear giants Nike decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets superstar after he pushed an antisemitic film on Twitter. Kyrie seems to be pleased by this recent development, though. The All-Star point guard quickly […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup
The Golden State Warriors had just recalled James Wiseman from the G League for their quick, one game road trip against the Utah Jazz, and they’ve already sent him back down to Santa Cruz as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G […] The post James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic headlines ugly injury report for Mavs-Bulls matchup
The Dallas Mavericks have no shortage of injury concerns heading into their clash with the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green will all miss the game due to various injuries, per Marc Stein. Luka Doncic is dealing with a right quadricep strain. The Mavs will proceed with caution with […] The post Luka Doncic headlines ugly injury report for Mavs-Bulls matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz
In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving among 8 Nets players out vs. Pacers
The Brooklyn Nets are resting nearly their entire rotation Saturday against Indiana on the back end of a back-to-back. Eight Nets were ruled out for the matchup with the Pacers: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Seth Curry, and T.J. Warren. The game comes as a much-needed rest night for a Brooklyn team managing several injuries early in the season.
Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Clippers-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards.
LeBron James doubles down on Jerry Jones comments
Last month, the Washington Post released a 1957 photo of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones standing alongside a group of white students seemingly trying to block black students from entering North Little Rock High School. The photo was released around the time that the Kyrie Iring controversy was the most talked-about topic in the NBA. Irving’s name was […] The post LeBron James doubles down on Jerry Jones comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans star Brandon Ingram’s savage reactions after Zion and co. down Suns
WHAT. A. WIN! The New Orleans Pelicans came out victorious against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, but it wasn’t without drama. Zion Williamson’s spectacular end-of-game dunk rubbed Phoenix players the wrong way. The result was a little altercation between the two teams after the game’s conclusion.
De’Anthony Melton reveals 1 major factor that fueled career night vs. LeBron James, Lakers
PHILADELPHIA — De’Anthony Melton proved to be the most hardcore LA Clippers fan ever in a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Philadelphia 76ers guard revealed his LAC fandom earlier in the day before playing a key part in an overtime win for the Sixers. With 33 points, eight 3-pointers in 12 attempts […] The post De’Anthony Melton reveals 1 major factor that fueled career night vs. LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 instant reactions to Lakers vs. Sixers: LA’s loss is a moral victory
In one of the wackiest games of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers (10-15) lost to the Philadelphia 76ers (13-12), 133-122, on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. The Lakers erased multiple double-digit deficits — including by 18 in the fourth quarter and 9 with 29 seconds left in regulation — thanks to […] The post 4 instant reactions to Lakers vs. Sixers: LA’s loss is a moral victory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid sounds off after avoiding disastrous collapse vs. Lakers
PHILADELPHIA — The likelihood of the Philadelphia 76ers losing in their recent game against the Los Angeles Lakers was too close for comfort. The Sixers had an 18-point lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter and ended up having to defeat the Lakers in overtime by a score of 133-122.
Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love
The Golden State Warriors may have begun the 2022-23 season with uneven performances uncharacteristic of the defending champions, but Stephen Curry remains on top of his game. In fact, one can argue that he’s playing the best basketball of his career at the moment. Through 23 games played, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, […] The post Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s true feelings on Thunder’s rebuild amid MVP campaign
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to exceed expectations this season. Before the 2022-23 campaign began, many assumed that the team would be in the running for generational 2023 prospect Victor Wembanyama. However, this has not been the case more than one-quarter of the way through the regular season. The Thunder, led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander […] The post Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s true feelings on Thunder’s rebuild amid MVP campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
