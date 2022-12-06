ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, AL

WPMI

Florida State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after federal indictment

Gainesville, FL — State Rep. Joe Harding resigned his seat in the Florida House Thursday. The Federal Government indicted Harding this week. He was charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making false statements and two counts of money laundering, as part of an investigation into COVID-19 relief loan fraud. According to the report, Harding illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 in pandemic loans from the Small Business Administration for two corporate entities that had been inactive until he applied for the funds.
WPMI

Alabama lawmakers weigh in on low military recruiting levels

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The pool of those eligible to join the military continues to shrink, and according to some republican lawmakers, the Covid-19 vaccine mandate is partly to blame. Military leaders also said the pool of young women and men that are actually eligible to join the military...
WPMI

Staying warm, some rain Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tomorrow will remain unseasonably warm (widespread 70s) and muggy with more clouds than sun. However, Sunday rain chances increases along with the threat of some rumbles of thunder are possible, but there is no threat of severe storms this weekend. The next several nights will continue to feature dense fog, use caution if you out and about late at night and through the morning hours. Lows will be in 50s and lower 60s.
