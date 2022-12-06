Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Kirstie Alley Dies: Ted Danson Remembers His Cheers Leading Lady
Ted Danson is paying tribute to his former Cheers leading lady Kirstie Alley, whose death from cancer was announced on Monday. “I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers,” Danson said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh...
ComicBook
Kirstie Alley Tribute to Air on The Masked Singer
Wednesday's special episode of The Masked Singer will pay tribute to Kirstie Alley, who died at age 71 on December 5th after a private battle with colon cancer. The Cheers and Look Who's Talking actress made her final television appearance on Fox's reality singing competition earlier this year, participating in Season 7, The Masked Singer: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. In Season 7 Episode 8, which aired on April 27th, Alley performed "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)" by Cher and "Me Too" by Meghan Trainor before she was eliminated and unmasked as Team Cuddly's Baby Mammoth mascot.
Looking Back at Kirstie Alley's Risqué Cheers Emmys Acceptance Speech About Then-Husband Parker Stevenson
Kirstie Alley died of colon at the age of 71 on Monday As Hollywood replays some of Kirstie Alley's best moments, one awards show speech comes to mind. While accepting her 1991 Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Alley the Cheers star laughter to the room with a sexual joke about her then-husband Parker Stevenson. "And I wanted to thank my husband — and I didn't want to thank him like, 'You know, I really love him and everything.' So I'd like to thank my husband Parker, the man...
‘Cheers’ Stars Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman Raise a Glass to Kirstie Alley After Her Death
Kirstie Alley’s castmates on the long-running sitcom Cheers fondly remembered their coworker and friend as “brilliant,” “unique and wonderful,” and more following her death from cancer at the age of 71. As People reports, the show’s lead Ted Danson (who played bar owner Sam Malone) noted in a statement that the day Alley died, he was on a plane doing something he rarely does: watching old episodes of Cheers. Danson described the episode as one where Tom Berenger’s character, a plumber named Don Santry, repeatedly proposes to Alley’s Rebecca Howe, who keeps saying “no,” even though she wants to say “yes”...
John Travolta and Kelsey Grammer lead tributes to Kirstie Alley as she dies of cancer aged 71
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, and numerous other celebrities have paid tribute to Cheers star Kirstie Alley following her death from cancer at age 71."Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," said Mr Travolta, who starred with Ms Alley in the Look Who's Talking films and remained a close friend. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."Ms Alley’s Cheers costar Kelsey Grammer likewise told Variety: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Ms...
Cheers co-stars Kelsey Grammer and Rhea Perlman lead tributes to Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars Kelsey Grammer and Rhea Perlman have led tributes to the late actress, following her death from cancer at the age of 71.Alley debuted on the NBC sitcom in 1987 as Rebecca Howe, quickly becoming a fan favourite for her role opposite Ted Danson’s womanising bar owner Sam Malone.Grammer, who played the psychiatrist Frasier Crane alongside Alley in Cheers, admitted that he had loved the actress.“I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her,” the 67-year-old said in a statement provided to the PA news agency.In a...
How Kirstie Alley Gave New Life to the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Actress Kirstie Alley died this week at the age of 71 after battling cancer. Known for film roles in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan...
