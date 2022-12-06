Read full article on original website
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
John Prine’s Spectacular Nashville Mansion for Sale for $4.95 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
John Prine's luxurious former Nashville mansion has gone on the market, and pictures show a lavish home that's worth every penny of its $4.95 million asking price. The late country legend's 4-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 7,209-square-foot mansion sits on just over two acres in Oak Hill, one of the most exclusive high-dollar areas of Music City. According to online property sites, that asking price breaks down to $687 per square foot and a monthly payment of $28,854.
Good Times coming to Nashville
The Bar will open early next year, according to owner Shaun Shekab Folad.
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
Party Fowl’s Nashville Location is Moving
Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
The 23 Best Restaurants In Nashville For Date Night
Finding new and unique dinner places is no easy task, which is why here we’ll go over some of the best restaurants in Nashville for a date night with your significant other. Indeed, taking out the time for a romantic and intimate date night every now and then is one of the easiest ways to keep the spark of your relationship alive.
Wendy’s of Bowling Green may be opening a new Wendy’s in Brentwood
The new location might be related to Wendy's of Bowling Green, Inc., a franchisee that owns multiple Wendy's in the surrounding Nashville area.
Southall, Franklin, a Farm-based Resort, Opens in Tennessee
Southall, officially opened its doors. Set on a working farm dedicated to education and exploration, Southall encompasses over 325 acres of Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region, while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages; a spa; a wealth of farm, wellness, and adventure activities, and a signature restaurant and culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown.
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
Here's where to find the best holiday lights around Middle Tennessee
It's that time of year! It's about time to throw on a coat, grab your family and enjoy some holiday lights!
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
Watch: Van swept away trying to cross raging floodwaters near Nashville
"Turn around, don't drown" – you hear that relentlessly from National Weather Service officials when heavy rains and flooding are forecast, and a driver who didn't heed those warnings during a storm in Tennessee Wednesday illustrated exactly what happens when you don't heed the warning.
Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
Gallagher’s Family Restaurant a big deal for the Bluff
Rick and Norma Gallagher fell in love in the kitchen. Now the residents of White Bluff are falling in love with their kitchen, too. The transplants from Phoenix opened Gallagher’s Family Restaurant in White Bluff in May in the former home of Houston’s Restaurant. The 4,000-square foot building has a spacious dining room with a large stage that offers the perfect setting for live music.
Gallatin salon owner receives flood of Christmas donations for foster children
Thanks to an outpouring of donations, Gallatin salon owner Jordyn Clark has enough gifts for all 150 foster children on her list and then some.
7 Reasons to Move to Williamson County, TN
Located just south of Nashville, this fast-growing county has so much to offer, including a city that ranked high on Livability's Top 100 Best Places to Live. One of the wealthiest counties in Tennessee, as well as the entire United States, Williamson County boasts a median family income of more than $111,000. As a result, this fast-growing community offers a standout quality of life and plenty of reasons to make it your home. Here are just a few.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom
(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
