ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Taste of Country

John Prine’s Spectacular Nashville Mansion for Sale for $4.95 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]

John Prine's luxurious former Nashville mansion has gone on the market, and pictures show a lavish home that's worth every penny of its $4.95 million asking price. The late country legend's 4-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 7,209-square-foot mansion sits on just over two acres in Oak Hill, one of the most exclusive high-dollar areas of Music City. According to online property sites, that asking price breaks down to $687 per square foot and a monthly payment of $28,854.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Party Fowl’s Nashville Location is Moving

Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
NASHVILLE, TN
addictedtovacation.com

The 23 Best Restaurants In Nashville For Date Night

Finding new and unique dinner places is no easy task, which is why here we’ll go over some of the best restaurants in Nashville for a date night with your significant other. Indeed, taking out the time for a romantic and intimate date night every now and then is one of the easiest ways to keep the spark of your relationship alive.
NASHVILLE, TN
hotelnewsresource.com

Southall, Franklin, a Farm-based Resort, Opens in Tennessee

Southall, officially opened its doors. Set on a working farm dedicated to education and exploration, Southall encompasses over 325 acres of Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region, while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages; a spa; a wealth of farm, wellness, and adventure activities, and a signature restaurant and culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
NASHVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Gallagher’s Family Restaurant a big deal for the Bluff

Rick and Norma Gallagher fell in love in the kitchen. Now the residents of White Bluff are falling in love with their kitchen, too. The transplants from Phoenix opened Gallagher’s Family Restaurant in White Bluff in May in the former home of Houston’s Restaurant. The 4,000-square foot building has a spacious dining room with a large stage that offers the perfect setting for live music.
WHITE BLUFF, TN
livability.com

7 Reasons to Move to Williamson County, TN

Located just south of Nashville, this fast-growing county has so much to offer, including a city that ranked high on Livability's Top 100 Best Places to Live. One of the wealthiest counties in Tennessee, as well as the entire United States, Williamson County boasts a median family income of more than $111,000. As a result, this fast-growing community offers a standout quality of life and plenty of reasons to make it your home. Here are just a few.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesborovoice.com

Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom

(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy