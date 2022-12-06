Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi budget blueprint has slight spending increases
JACKSON — Top legislators are recommending only a slight increase in Mississippi state government spending for the coming year, even as Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn renews his push to eliminate the state income tax. Mississippi’s 2023 budget year ends June 30, and the 2024 budget year begins July...
Commercial Dispatch
Avian influenza outbreak on the rise in Mississippi
JACKSON — Mississippi wildlife regulators Thursday warned hunters to be on the lookout for sick and dead birds across the state and surrounding states as an apparent outbreak of avian influenza is underway. The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, in a news release, said it has received many...
