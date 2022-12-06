Read full article on original website
Solid Waste Authority discusses recycling needs
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Solid Waste Authority Board discussed promoting recycling and other projects at its Wednesday meeting. Don Smith, president of the board, said he is working on a spring advertisement campaign for recycling. He told board members the cost for space on the electronic sign across from Walmart is $750 a month. Smith said the advertisement would be seen once every minute.
Preston native named to state DHHR post
CHARLESTON — Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Preston County native Nicholas Stuchell as interim commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. This appointment is effective immediately and is part of DHHR’s...
Upshur County Community Education Outreach accepting Junior Belle applications
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Upshur County Community Education Outreach Services (CEOS) organization is now accepting applications for the 2023 Upshur County Junior Belle. Applicants must be an Upshur County resident, be a 4-H member and be in third or fourth grade. Applicants must be willing to represent...
PATCH receives funding from Women's Giving Circle
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Planned Approach to Community Health (PATCH) Coalition of Taylor County was the recipient of a grant that will help to propel their programs into the new year. The coalition was one of seven recipients of awards from The Women’s Giving Circle of North...
Ralph Junior Cathell
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ralph Junior Cathell, 76, of Clarksburg, joined his wife in h…
United High School's (West Virginia) Jingle Surprise spreads Christmas cheer while promoting attendance
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At United High School, the Jingle Surprise program is serving double duty as a way to spread Christmas cheer and promote good attendance. This is the third year of the program, and officials say it has been well-received.
Buckhannon, West Virginia Colonial Arts Center hosts BCT’s 50th anniversary show
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Members of Buckhannon Community Theatre, both current and alumni, are returning to the Colonial Arts Center Main Hall to showcase their 50th Anniversary Show. This variety show will include songs from past decades and characters of all ages and settings. With pieces ranging from Annie Get...
WVU Extension invites youths to explore computer science at 4-H Code Camp
WESTON — From smartwatches and robots to video games and apps — today’s digital world runs on code. At West Virginia University Extension’s 4-H Code Camp, youth from across the state will have the opportunity to learn one of the world’s most in-demand skills through fun, hands-on coding activities.
All is calm, all is bright: live nativity, light displays in Upshur County
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Local churches, organizations and businesses are presenting lots of holiday cheer, with several happening this weekend. Churches are hosting live Nativity scenes and activities. Also, many residents spreading the joy of the Christmas season with light displays. Continue reading here to learn more about...
Nevaeh Ann Compton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nevaeh Ann Compton took her final rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Zane and Michelle, of Clarksburg. Nevaeh arrived on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Our family is forever changed and forever...
Community calendar 12.09
• The Kingwood Public Library’s annual Children’s Christmas Party for newborn through age 13 will be held 10 a.m. til noon. A movie will not be shown this year. There will be special events, refreshments and a visit from Santa. Call the library to register, at 304-329-1499.
A greater tomorrow: WVU Medicine Children's Hospital is on a mission to improve children's health care, quality of life
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The need was obvious. The “how” of fulfilling that need would prove to be challenging but not insurmountable, especially when it meant better health care and quality of life for the children of West Virginia. Open for about two months now, WVU...
South Harrison buries 11 3's in win over Calhoun County
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — A perfect complement to Reagan Rudder’s six 3-pointers? Halle Bland hitting five 3-pointers herself. Rudder’s six 3s and 22 points are both believed to be career highs, and Bland and Hope Woods each scored 17 points in the Hawks’ 67-40 home victory over Calhoun County on Friday.
Buckhannon native begins ALS Christmas Angel program
BUCKHANNON— Seth Poling, a Buckhannon native, has started ALS Christmas Angel, which sponsors another West Virginian living with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Poling has been living with ALS since his diagnosis in 2017. Poling wants to help a fellow ALS warrior in need this Christmas season.
Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School wrestling posts impressive showing in tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School (B-UMS) Buccaneers wrestling team competed in the American Thoroughbred Tournament at South Morgantown Middle School on Saturday, with first place finishes from Haiden Tenney and Hunter Rohr, who led the team in points. Tenney (155 pounds) would win by a...
Horne, Keener lead 3-0 Grafton to Sam Bord girls title
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — With her team leading by three in the fourth quarter, Grafton’s Hadley Horne scored a layup, got a steal and scored again. It was exactly what Bearcats coach Bartsel Keener has been preaching in the early stages of his first season in charge.
Athlete insight: Kenna Maxwell
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur junior guard Kenna Maxwell has become a central part of Buccaneer basketball from her desire to succeed and take not only her game but the team to the next level.
Bobcats fall to Alderson Broaddus, 78-62 in MEC matchup
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The West Virginia Wesleyan (WVWC) Bobcats men’s basketball team came up short against Alderson Broaddus at home on Wednesday, December 7 with a final score of 78-62. A trio of Bobcats managed to put-up double-digit figures in the loss. Freshman forward D’Vante Rivera, finishing with 17 points, graduate student guard Darius Green, who finished with 13 points and freshman forward Curtis Litton, who finished with 10 points, all racked up double digit scoring in the loss to Alderson Broaddus.
Lessons Learned
Recently Allia Shaver, student journalist, and I interviewed Heather Baston Hull, producer of the movie “In God’s Time” being filmed by JC Films in Buckhannon in the Fall of 2022, and her son Brody Hull, an actor in the film. Allia: “In God’s Time” is already very...
The holidays are here, and so is the fun in Mountaineer Country!
Holiday season is coming in hot and so are activities all around Preston County. Check out the drive-through nativity to learn about the story of Christmas, snap pictures with holiday figures, eat alongside friends and family, and visit with Santa Claus. There are so many opportunities to be involved all month long.
