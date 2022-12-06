ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Williston man arrested for domestic assault on girlfriend

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

WILLISTON, ND ( KXNET ) — An 18-year-old Williston man was arrested for domestic violence when he choked his longtime girlfriend while punching her after he became upset over something on her phone in Williston.

According to an affidavit from the Williston Police Department, the man, Mitchell David Hayes, became very upset with his girlfriend due to something that was on her phone in the early morning of December 1.

Despite trying to speak with Hayes, the girlfriend was then punched in the body by Hayes before being forced to sit in a shower stall chair while he put his hands on her throat and began choking her. When she would try to fight back, Hayes would then punch her in the body, and when she stated that she could not breathe, he would say that he didn’t care.

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Officers stated that they then responded to a call for Domestic Violence around 3:34 a.m. to find scratch marks and bruising on the girl’s neck and that there was a clear sign of a struggle in the bathroom with the shower curtain having been pulled down to the ground.

The girl shared that Hayes had left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement which led officers to begin a search for his vehicle which led them to his apartment complex where Hayes refused to comply with authorities forcing officers to have to use force to arrest him.

Hayes was then transported to Williams County Correctional Center where he is currently being held for the following charges:

  • Domestic Violence – Serious Bodily Injury (Class C Felony)
  • Preventing Arrest (Class C Felony)

A trial for Hayes is currently scheduled for April 3, 2023.

Robert Stancel
2d ago

probably time to take our town back and quit catering to the trash and opportunists that came here for one reason or another

