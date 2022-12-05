Read full article on original website
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
chapelboro.com
UNC Housekeepers Maintaining Push for More Pay, No More Parking Fees
Kaiser Htoopo says he’s worked at Carolina since 2005. Each day, he cleans specific buildings and coordinates with his supervisor. For eight hours, he and other housekeepers do a variety of tasks – ranging from emptying trash and cleaning bathrooms to intense disinfection following the spread of COVID-19.
cbs17
Growing pains: Durham leaders work on solutions for development concerns
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – “We have had really an unprecedented level of development in southeast Durham,” Sara Young, director of the Durham City-County Planning Department, told city councilmembers Thursday. If you take a drive through southeast Durham, you’ll see no shortage of construction. Construction sites are on...
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
lbmjournal.com
Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion
Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
WRAL
Knife-wielding man arrested on UNC campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Officers were called to a disturbance before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Bojangles on South Road, where they found a man threatening both employees and a Chapel Hill bus driver. The Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road is where University of North Carolina...
Chronicle
Durham School Days returns post-pandemic, aims to encourage middle school students to pursue college education
Nearly 300 middle school students from Durham Public Schools toured Duke’s campus and experienced college life for a day last month. This year’s Durham School Days program on Nov. 18 was back in-person for the first time since the pandemic. The annual program aims to encourage middle school students to pursue a college education, especially those who would become first-generation college students.
Substitute teacher took indecent liberties with students at 2 North Carolina high schools, warrants say
A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.
NC State student named in Forbes 2023 30 Under 30 list
A North Carolina State University student and her sister who created a South-Asian-themed apparel line were named to the 2023 Forbes 30 under 30 list.
triangletribune.com
Raleigh's Black Historic Neighborhoods
RALEIGH — Black Oak Society hosted a book talk with Raleigh native, author and public historian Carmen Wimberly Cauthen to discuss her debut book, “The History of Raleigh’s Black Neighborhoods.”. Cauthen read excerpts from her book, answered questions about her journey and writing process, and signed purchased...
FBI investigates after shots fired near South Carolina Duke Energy plant
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating after shots were fired near a Duke Energy plant in South Carolina.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Defining the layers of the drug epidemic in Alamance County
After 18 years in active addiction, Todd Perry surrendered. Numerous arrests, a Driving While Impaired charge, and an overdose all led him to Residential Treatment Services of Alamance in 2018. The decision to seek treatment came after Perry was arrested for a DWI when his court-appointed attorney’s son — who...
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
cbs17
Man arrested after threatening Bojangles employees on UNC campus, Chapel Hill bus driver, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest was made after a man wielded a knife and made threats Wednesday morning on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus. The 911 call came in at 8:56 a.m., according to UNC. Officers responded to the disturbance at the Bojangles restaurant in the Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road.
Why are flags in North Carolina at half-staff this Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Chronicle
Rent prices in Durham, Triangle hit a peak this summer. Why do housing costs remain high?
Durham and the Triangle saw significant spikes in rental unit prices this past summer. Despite cooling down since their peak this summer, housing costs in Durham have witnessed upward momentum since the pandemic began in 2020. This has aligned with trends in other growing cities in the Triangle area and throughout North Carolina.
‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
cbs17
Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
Wells Fargo robbed in Greensboro; 2nd bank robbery in 4 hours in Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash […]
WRAL
Student fires gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School; second Wake Co. lockdown in three days
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed before classes began on Thursday after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. Authorities said the threat was not directed at any specific student or staff. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the...
Drag artist vows to return to Moore County despite recent show ending early due to power grid attack
"This is not a moment to silence yourself. This is a moment to speak up and speak out," Naomi Dix said.
