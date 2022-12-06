Read full article on original website
Giving history old history new life: Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
PEARL HARBOR (KITV4) -- They call it history for a reason, with stories of the past. But those stories and that history take a different form when they're standing in front of you, larger than life: the Douglas SBD-Divebomber was one of the defending American aircrafts deployed on December, 7 1941.
"Representation matters." | Deaf Santa inspires deaf keiki from around Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Almost 200 deaf keiki wrote down their Christmas wish lists and presented them to a deaf Santa Claus at Pearlridge Center. This event allows deaf children to participate in a major holiday tradition - sitting on Santa's lap. It is the state's only deaf Santa signing...
Search ends for missing snorkeler following reported shark attack off Maui beach | UPDATE
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rescuers have called off the search for a snorkeler who was reported missing following an alleged shark sighting off Keawakapu Beach on Maui on Thursday. The 60-year-old woman and her husband were snorkeling about 75-yards off Keawakapu Beach around noon on Thursday when the husband said...
Rescuers searching for missing snorkeler following 'shark encounter' in waters near Kihei
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Emergency crews are searching for a missing snorkeler missing after a reported shark encounter in waters near the Kihei area on Maui, Thursday afternoon. Rescuers responded to Keawakapu Point just before noon after a 911 caller reported a possible shark attack about 50 yards from shore.
HIRO Systems Hawaii is helping to provide peace of mind this holiday season
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - HIRO Systems Hawaii is helping to provide peace of mind this holiday season with their all-purpose cleaning devices, and they also make for a great gift idea!. David Yonamine (CEO & President, HIRO Systems Hawaii) shared, “HIRO Systems Hawaii, it was becoming forged during the...
2022 Holiday events happening around Hawaii
Mele Kalikimaka from KITV! Enjoy all the holiday fun across Hawaii at the following events, happening now through January:
Suspect in 1972 Waikiki cold case killing pleads 'not guilty'
An elderly Nevada man accused in a 50-year-old cold case murder in Waikiki pleaded “not guilty” in court on Thursday. Tudor Chirila, 77, was arrested in Nevada on Sept. 13 after DNA evidence linked him to the January 1972 murder of Nancy Anderson.
Officials give update on missing snorkeler, reported shark attack on Maui
Officials with DLNR DOCARE held a press conference Thursday evening to provide an update on a missing snorkeler and a reported shark attack in waters off Keawakapu Point in Kihei on Maui. Rescuers searching for missing snorkeler following 'shark encounter' in waters near Kihei. Emergency crews are searching for a...
Jan. 6 Capitol rioters, including Hawaii Proud Boys leader, sentenced to prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Tennessee man who authorities say came to Washington ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot prepared for violence in a car full of weapons and assaulted officers who were trying to defend the Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than five years behind bars. Federal...
Advocates object to Hawaii's cancellation of lucrative tourism contract with CNHA
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii Tourism Board meeting drew some jeers for community members, disapproving of the last minute cancelation of a multi-million dollar deal. Outgoing Economic Tourism Director Mike McCartney decided to scuttle a deal that had long-time contractor, Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, sharing a $40-million contract with the non-profit Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA).
USPS says guaranteed delivery date for gifts is Dec. 17
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) recommends getting your holiday gifts in the mail now as we just hit the peak holiday season. The holiday shipping deadline for Hawaii and Alaska is Dec. 17, postal officials said. As for local and inter-island shipping, the cut-off date is Dec. 21.
Weekend Weather Forecast: Breezy winds, light showers continue
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Breezy winds continue into the weekend. Wind Advisory in place until 6 am Saturday for Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii Island. East winds 20-35 mph, gusts to 55 mph. Haleakala/Hawaii Island Summits will see 25-45 mph, gusts to 60 mph.
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: December 7, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Strong winds create hazards across the islands. Wind Advisory in place until Friday evening for Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii Island. East winds 20-30 mph, gusts to 50 mph.
Morning Weather - Strong Winds Continue with Choppy, High Surf
HONOLULU (KITV4) A strong high pressure system centered far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce strong trade winds across the state through tonight then decreasing to more breezy trades from Saturday into Tuesday. These strong winds will build clouds over mountain areas and produce periods of showers mainly over windward and mountain areas with drier conditions over all island leeward sections through the weekend.
