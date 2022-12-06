HONOLULU (KITV4) A strong high pressure system centered far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce strong trade winds across the state through tonight then decreasing to more breezy trades from Saturday into Tuesday. These strong winds will build clouds over mountain areas and produce periods of showers mainly over windward and mountain areas with drier conditions over all island leeward sections through the weekend.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO