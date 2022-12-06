ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

KITV.com

Giving history old history new life: Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

PEARL HARBOR (KITV4) -- They call it history for a reason, with stories of the past. But those stories and that history take a different form when they're standing in front of you, larger than life: the Douglas SBD-Divebomber was one of the defending American aircrafts deployed on December, 7 1941.
KITV.com

Officials give update on missing snorkeler, reported shark attack on Maui

Officials with DLNR DOCARE held a press conference Thursday evening to provide an update on a missing snorkeler and a reported shark attack in waters off Keawakapu Point in Kihei on Maui. Rescuers searching for missing snorkeler following 'shark encounter' in waters near Kihei. Emergency crews are searching for a...
KITV.com

Advocates object to Hawaii's cancellation of lucrative tourism contract with CNHA

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii Tourism Board meeting drew some jeers for community members, disapproving of the last minute cancelation of a multi-million dollar deal. Outgoing Economic Tourism Director Mike McCartney decided to scuttle a deal that had long-time contractor, Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, sharing a $40-million contract with the non-profit Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA).
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

USPS says guaranteed delivery date for gifts is Dec. 17

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) recommends getting your holiday gifts in the mail now as we just hit the peak holiday season. The holiday shipping deadline for Hawaii and Alaska is Dec. 17, postal officials said. As for local and inter-island shipping, the cut-off date is Dec. 21.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Weekend Weather Forecast: Breezy winds, light showers continue

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Breezy winds continue into the weekend. Wind Advisory in place until 6 am Saturday for Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii Island. East winds 20-35 mph, gusts to 55 mph. Haleakala/Hawaii Island Summits will see 25-45 mph, gusts to 60 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Morning Weather - Strong Winds Continue with Choppy, High Surf

HONOLULU (KITV4) A strong high pressure system centered far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce strong trade winds across the state through tonight then decreasing to more breezy trades from Saturday into Tuesday. These strong winds will build clouds over mountain areas and produce periods of showers mainly over windward and mountain areas with drier conditions over all island leeward sections through the weekend.
HONOLULU, HI

