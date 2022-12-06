Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Chicanos Por La Causa lending program faces investigation as part of COVID-19 loan fraud scandal
The U.S. Small Business Administration is investigating the lending arm of one of Arizona's most notable charitable organizations, Chicanos Por La Causa, as well as a fintech company called Blueacorn that was implicated in a recent congressional report that detailed billions in fraudulent pandemic loans. The recent report from the...
ABC15's (dis)Honorable special exposes judge who mocked people during hearings
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge and her staff frequently mocked and ridiculed people during hearings and trials by emailing each other cruel, racial, and obscene statements, jokes, and memes.
Phoenix New Times
Sheriff Paul Penzone Braces for $1.15 Million Monthly Court Fine
One month after Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was held in contempt in an ongoing federal court case, the county is readying itself for a fine of $1.15 million — and possibly more. At the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board voted unanimously to authorize...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Gould pushing for lawsuit against Maricopa County￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County and the State of Arizona have certified the November 8 general election results, but that doesn’t mean the party’s over. The Board of Supervisors will consider potential litigation nine days before Christmas. to consider bringing a lawsuit against Maricopa County, the Arizona...
AZFamily
Abe Hamadeh, RNC push forward with lawsuit against top election officials
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Republican Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee had their first election lawsuit thrown out over a week ago, Hamadeh announced on Friday afternoon he filed another lawsuit against Arizona’s top elections officials, current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Democratic opponent Kris Mayes. Hobbs’ office confirmed they received the lawsuit and are reviewing it.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Scott Ghormley, family law attorney at Rose Law Group, encouraged by Mesa program that helps youth aging out of foster care
Every 44 minutes in Arizona, one or more children witness domestic violence. Many carry the trauma of that violence with them for years. All too often, children enter foster care due to allegations of domestic violence in their homes. In the first six months of 2022, nearly 400 teenagers in...
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
AZFamily
City of Phoenix needs lifeguards, ups incentive to $3000 for certification
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The City of Phoenix is looking for lifeguards and is now offering a $3,000 signing bonus to boost its 2023 Certified Aquatics Staff. The city offered $2,500 for the prior swimming season. Anyone interested is encouraged to get certified now before interviewing starts in March.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report
The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
AZFamily
Phoenix businesses weigh in after city receives $1 million grant to expand light rail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a quest driving through a sea of orange for drivers commuting from south Phoenix to downtown. “Google maps and Apple maps are sending them to a different route,” David Gill with La Rosca Taco Truck said customers are having trouble finding their business.
AZFamily
Chandler man accused of hacking New York company to steal $430K
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Chandler man was arrested after investigators said he hacked a company in New York and stole more than $430,000. Foster Cooley was taken into custody on Thursday morning. The feds say Cooley gained access to a nail salon’s payment system by stealing employees’ usernames and passwords in May. He used malware to get the information from the victims’ internet browsers. Court records show he then moved credit card payments from the victim’s bank account to his own and others. “Because Cooley was able to steal this money without stepping foot into one of the salons he stole from, his crimes went undetected for weeks,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a news release.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Maricopa County erred in blocking a Gateway Pundit writer from attending on-site election news conferences, a federal appeals court ruled
Gateway Pundit — a website described by PolitiFact as conservative with a high number of false findings about its work — is known for its right-wing lean. Maricopa County erred in blocking a Gateway Pundit writer from attending on-site election news conferences, a federal appeals court said Monday.
AZFamily
Kari Lake lawsuit alleges thousands of illegal votes counted during midterm election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit on Friday evening against current Secretary of State and opponent Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County election officials over how the midterm election was handled. Lake’s lawyers say the number of illegal votes cast in the general election exceeded the...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Recount begins for 3 Arizona races: AG, superintendent of public instruction, LD 13
PHOENIX - A recount is underway for three races that fell within the state's automatic recount guidelines as they were all within half a percentage point. The recount includes two statewide races: Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction. Maricopa County is also recounting ballots cast for State legislative...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX — (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
AZFamily
Mother of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake plans to file wrongful death lawsuit
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The mother of the man who went into Tempe Town Lake to get away from police and drowned plans to sue the city for $3 million. Lawyers for Turee Toro filed a notice of claim on Nov. 15 regarding the death of her son, 34-year-old Sean “Madrocks” Bickings. According to the court paperwork, the officers showed “callous indifference” regarding Bickings needing help while in the water on May 28. Officers first talked to Bickings because he had been fighting with his wife and alleged that he hit her, which she later denied. Then, in order to get away from officers, Bickings went over the railing and slid into the water.
AZFamily
Some Arizona candidates haven’t taken down their political signs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Drive around the Valley, and you can’t miss the number of political signs. Many residents say they’re tired of seeing them, and city officials say they understand residents’ frustration. “Absolutely yes, I mean they create quite a visual clutter in our community,”...
For Black Families in Phoenix, Child Welfare Investigations Are a Constant Threat
One in three Black children in Maricopa County, Arizona, faced a child welfare investigation over a five-year period, leaving many families in a state of dread. Some parents are pushing back.
More legal drama as Phoenix prepares for new homeless camp cleanups
Business and property owners suing Phoenix over 'the Zone' homeless encampment are now asking a judge to put their case on hold.
