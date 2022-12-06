TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The mother of the man who went into Tempe Town Lake to get away from police and drowned plans to sue the city for $3 million. Lawyers for Turee Toro filed a notice of claim on Nov. 15 regarding the death of her son, 34-year-old Sean “Madrocks” Bickings. According to the court paperwork, the officers showed “callous indifference” regarding Bickings needing help while in the water on May 28. Officers first talked to Bickings because he had been fighting with his wife and alleged that he hit her, which she later denied. Then, in order to get away from officers, Bickings went over the railing and slid into the water.

