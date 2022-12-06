ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Sheriff Paul Penzone Braces for $1.15 Million Monthly Court Fine

One month after Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was held in contempt in an ongoing federal court case, the county is readying itself for a fine of $1.15 million — and possibly more. At the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board voted unanimously to authorize...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Gould pushing for lawsuit against Maricopa County￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County and the State of Arizona have certified the November 8 general election results, but that doesn’t mean the party’s over. The Board of Supervisors will consider potential litigation nine days before Christmas. to consider bringing a lawsuit against Maricopa County, the Arizona...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Abe Hamadeh, RNC push forward with lawsuit against top election officials

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Republican Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee had their first election lawsuit thrown out over a week ago, Hamadeh announced on Friday afternoon he filed another lawsuit against Arizona’s top elections officials, current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Democratic opponent Kris Mayes. Hobbs’ office confirmed they received the lawsuit and are reviewing it.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report

The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Chandler man accused of hacking New York company to steal $430K

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Chandler man was arrested after investigators said he hacked a company in New York and stole more than $430,000. Foster Cooley was taken into custody on Thursday morning. The feds say Cooley gained access to a nail salon’s payment system by stealing employees’ usernames and passwords in May. He used malware to get the information from the victims’ internet browsers. Court records show he then moved credit card payments from the victim’s bank account to his own and others. “Because Cooley was able to steal this money without stepping foot into one of the salons he stole from, his crimes went undetected for weeks,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a news release.
CHANDLER, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Maricopa County erred in blocking a Gateway Pundit writer from attending on-site election news conferences, a federal appeals court ruled

Gateway Pundit — a website described by PolitiFact as conservative with a high number of false findings about its work — is known for its right-wing lean. Maricopa County erred in blocking a Gateway Pundit writer from attending on-site election news conferences, a federal appeals court said Monday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Mother of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake plans to file wrongful death lawsuit

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The mother of the man who went into Tempe Town Lake to get away from police and drowned plans to sue the city for $3 million. Lawyers for Turee Toro filed a notice of claim on Nov. 15 regarding the death of her son, 34-year-old Sean “Madrocks” Bickings. According to the court paperwork, the officers showed “callous indifference” regarding Bickings needing help while in the water on May 28. Officers first talked to Bickings because he had been fighting with his wife and alleged that he hit her, which she later denied. Then, in order to get away from officers, Bickings went over the railing and slid into the water.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Some Arizona candidates haven’t taken down their political signs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Drive around the Valley, and you can’t miss the number of political signs. Many residents say they’re tired of seeing them, and city officials say they understand residents’ frustration. “Absolutely yes, I mean they create quite a visual clutter in our community,”...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy