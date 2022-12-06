ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FOX4 News Kansas City

Bengals safety fined for faking injury vs. Chiefs

CINCINNATI, Ohio. — Cincinnati Bengals safety Jesse Bates was issued a $50,000 fine by the NFL on Saturday for allegedly faking an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Bates abruptly fell down and appeared to grab his hamstring in the back of their own endzone late in the second quarter while Bengals players […]
CINCINNATI, OH

