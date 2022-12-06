Read full article on original website
Browns’ Myles Garrett Reacts to Baker Mayfield’s Rams Rally
The two were teammates in Cleveland for four seasons.
Bengals safety fined for faking injury vs. Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio. — Cincinnati Bengals safety Jesse Bates was issued a $50,000 fine by the NFL on Saturday for allegedly faking an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Bates abruptly fell down and appeared to grab his hamstring in the back of their own endzone late in the second quarter while Bengals players […]
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
Bogus Touchdown Call Decides Georgia State Championship (Video)
The officials involved will surely have some questions to answer after a pivotal head-scratching decision.
2022 Indigenous Bowl is Sunday inside U.S. Bank Stadium
Over 70 Native American athletes will play in the fifth annual Indigenous Bowl inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday . The football game is in partnership with the NFL, Minnesota Vikings, and the 7G Foundation.
