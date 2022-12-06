Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill UnsolvedPasadena, CA
NBC Los Angeles
7,000 Street Light Outages Darken LA Neighborhoods
It was nighttime when Robert, who didn’t want to use his last name, heard the alarm on his truck going off. He walked to the window of his North Hollywood home and saw thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from his truck that was parked on the street.
FOUND: LASD Investigators Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Sandra Leinett Adair, a.k.a. “Grandma.” She is a 71 year-old Black woman who was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. on the 26000 block of Isabella Parkway in Santa Clarita. Adair is 5’8” ...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Activity Swarms Boulevard in Hawthorne
Police activity shut down trains at the El Segundo and Marine Stations Friday in Hawthorne after reports of a man with a gun on train tracks. Around 4 p.m., Newschopper4 captured footage of a heavy police presence at Rosecrans and Aviation. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was assisting El...
signalscv.com
Elderly woman accidentally accelerates into Canyon Country Yum Yum Donuts
A driver accidentally accelerated into the Yum Yum Donuts shop in Canyon Country on Friday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:33 a.m. to the 16500...
Abandoned Church Burns in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County firefighters were at the scene of an abandoned church fire Thursday morning. LACoFD responded to a reported commercial building fire shortly after 7:30 a.m., Dec. 8, on the 600 block of North Mills Avenue in the city of Pomona. Once firefighters arrived...
3 men arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks
Three men were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. “Bank jugging” involves thieves staking out potential […]
theavtimes.com
Supervisors extend $20,000 reward offer in case of missing Palmdale woman
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $20,000 reward for information about a woman who was reported missing near Palmdale two years ago and is believed to be the victim of foul play. Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended extending the reward for information on the disappearance of then-27-year-old...
Man Assaulted After Car Almost Collides With Him
A man was reportedly assaulted last Tuesday after a car nearly collided with him while he was on his way to visit family. On Nov. 29, a man visiting family in Saugus was allegedly assaulted after nearly being involved in a crash with a Toyota Prius, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita ...
Thieves ransack 3 SoCal Crumbl Cookies stores on same day
On Tuesday, thieves ransacked three Crumbl Cookies stores, all within a 10-mile radius.
Fire erupts at downtown Los Angeles pallet yard
A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in LA area shooting
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
City Of Santa Clarita Annexes Tesoro Del Valle
The City of Santa Clarita welcomed the Tesoro Del Valle community as the newest area annexed into the City. In the coming weeks, residents are expected to see new City street signs being installed throughout the area. The annexation, which was effective Nov. 14, 2022, brings in neighborhoods, open space and trails located north of ...
beverlypress.com
LAPD warns about phone scams
The Los Angeles Police Department is warning about a scam involving telephone calls from an individual claiming to be a Los Angeles police officer who requests personal and identifying information, including social security numbers. The department has received numerous complaints about the scam during recent weeks. The LAPD cautions that...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Gun violence takes another life in Boyle Heights
Annenberg Media conducted the interviews and responses with the help of translation services provided by Monserrat Rodriguez Ortiz. Thirty votive candles cluster the sidewalk where Efrain Moreno died. Some lit and filled with wax, others empty, charcoaled black from the burning wicks. They outnumber the years Moreno lived. “RIP ACE”...
vvng.com
Homicide investigation closes Bear Valley Road at Amethyst Road near Stater Bros in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation shut down Bear Valley Road between Amethyst Road and Shooting Star Drive in Victorville, officials confirmed. It happened early Thursday morning at about 3:30 am, when San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a “man down” call near the bus stop in front of the Stater Bros located at 13769 Bear Valley Road.
Saugus Man Killed By Apparent Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Identified
The Saugus man that died from an apparent fatal fentanyl overdose Wednesday has been identified. Brandon Shubunka, 35, from Saugus was the man who died from the apparent fatal fentanyl overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of an overdose on the 28200 block of ...
Los Angeles to end renter protections in February
The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to extend renter protections past this December’s deadline, but tenants are concerned the extension will be too short. Renter protections have been in place in Los Angeles County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Wednesday’s vote extended the deadline for those protections in the city […]
KTLA.com
Hundreds of unclaimed remains laid to rest in ceremony at Los Angeles County cemetery
More than a thousand unclaimed souls were laid to rest Thursday, during a longstanding traditional event at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery. It’s part of an annual tradition that has lasted more than 125 years in Los Angeles County. The burial of unclaimed dead is coordinated by...
signalscv.com
Parks After Dark bring winter wonderlands to unincorporated L.A. County
Kids sledding, building snowmen and having snowball fights is not a common sight in the Santa Clarita Valley, but it was the scene at the Winter Wonderland Experience at Val Verde Park on Saturday. About 80 tons of snow was brought in to create the illusion of a fresh blanket...
iheart.com
What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase
SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
