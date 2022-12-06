Read full article on original website
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act
Watch NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera Here. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
A San Jose Man Allegedly Shot An Unarmed Black Airbnb Guest Who Was Walking To The Grocery Store
Prosecutors said the victim, who was renting a nearby Airbnb, was crossing a street when he saw the suspect exit a home and "quickly approach him" while holding a handgun.
San Jose man charged with shooting unarmed Black man renting Airbnb, DA says
The DA says the victim attempted to run to safety, but Waters shot him while his back was turned, seriously injuring his leg.
San Jose receives millions from the state for homeless motels, so where are these rooms?
SAN JOSE HAS received millions from the state to add hundreds of permanent and temporary homes in an attempt to alleviate homelessness across the city. But progress is slow with only 76 units available so far. As of December, San Jose has received roughly $74 million from a state program...
San Mateo Co. Sheriff criticized for potentially favoring donors when issuing gun permits
Sources within the Sheriff's Office say they have serious questions about Bolanos' approval process of gun permits, including allegations of favoring prominent Bay Area billionaire donors.
‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
Woman fatally struck by SUV was co-founder of San Jose health care organization
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A SUV hit the co-founder of a San Jose health care organization and killed her Wednesday evening, according to city officials. Maria Marcelo, 47, died in the collision reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Little Orchard Street and Perrymont Avenue, police said.Mayer was the co-founder of Healing Grove Health Center, and at the time of the collision was leading a procession of the Virgen de Juquila, a Oaxacan traditional Christmastime celebration, the center's executive director Brett Bymaster wrote on social media. "No doubt about it, Maria died in the line of duty doing exactly the...
As San Jose clears massive homeless encampment, housing remains uncertain
It was once one of the largest homeless encampments in the Bay Area. Now, San Jose is entering the final months of a lengthy process to clear it out.
PLANetizen
San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums
San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested after defrauding thousands from Bay Area's 'most vulnerable'
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Two men have been charged with several financial felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Californians on public assistance, authorities said. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30 have been accused of forming a "sophisticated financial criminal scheme" that targeted the state's "most vulnerable residents," Contra...
kalw.org
San Francisco backs off on armed police robot program
Last week, the city’s Board of Supervisors approved a bill that would have let police use remote-controlled robots with deadly weapons. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott assured the robots will be used as a last resort in life-and-death situations. Scott said in a news release that "We live...
KQED
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
San Jose Eggo waffles factory fined $85K for toxic gas leak
SAN JOSE – A San Jose facility that makes waffles has been ordered to pay nearly $85,000 in connection with the release of toxic ammonia gas from its facility last year.The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Friday that the Eggo Company was convicted on charges of negligently discharging an air contaminant, failing to immediately report that release, providing inadequate to contractors and failing to implement an adequate emergency action plan.According to prosecutors, the incident took place on January 22, 2021 when a subcontractor on a scissor lift damaged a pipe containing anhydrous ammonia. The gas, which is commonly...
Masks will now be required at these places in Alameda Co. due to rising COVID levels
Health officials say that Alameda County has moved up to the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, and now more high-risk settings will require masks.
Man charged in unprovoked shooting that injured young man in San Jose in October
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– A 66-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of an unarmed man in San Jose in October, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Mark Waters, a San Jose resident, is accused of the unprovoked attack on a 21-year-old man who had just exited his nearby Airbnb rental […]
Bay Area woman reportedly missing in Mexico
She was forced into a van, according to Facebook posts.
San Jose faces grim record after traffic fatality
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Another person has died from a car crash on San Jose streets: this crash has San Jose breaking a grim record of now 61 deadly traffic fatalities. A pedestrian was hit and killed last night in south San Jose at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard near the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
cupertinotoday.com
COVID-19 Levels in Santa Clara County Surpass 2021 Peak
Santa Clara County’s wastewater monitoring program has detected a sharp increase in COVID-19 levels over the past month, according to a statement released by the county this week. The wastewater monitoring report revealed that the County’s four sewer sheds are currently in the high category for COVID-19 concentration levels....
San Francisco couple accused of trafficking nanny from the Philippines
The couple face felony charges for allegedly forcing their live-in nanny to care for their child seven days a week.
