ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Katie Albright, 70 of Shenandoah

Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Katie passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Annette Paul, 59, of Red Oak, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: suggested to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Private family interment at Mamre Cemetery-Stanton, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Linda Dunn, 70, of Red Oak, Iowa

Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December 12, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Regency Retirement Residence or American Diabetes Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Betty Hefflefinger, 90, of Corning, Iowa

Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, December 11, 2022. Visitation Start:3:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Open Visitation. Visitation End:5:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Family receiving friends. Memorials:Rose...
CORNING, IA
kmaland.com

Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Lewis, Iowa

Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 16, 2022 (prior to Service) Visitation Start:. 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Steve Porter, 80, of Corning, Iowa

Time:11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. Location:Corning United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall - A luncheon will be provided. Visitation Location:Corning United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, December 17, 2022. Visitation Start:11:00 A.M. Visitation End:1:00 P.M. Memorials:To the family. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th...
CORNING, IA
kmaland.com

Floyd A. Fike, Jr., 85 of Essex

Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Floyd passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Red Oak Rehabilitation Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
ESSEX, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Bowling (12/8): Clarinda, Lenox get sweeps

(KMAland) -- Clarinda swept past Creston while Lenox nabbed two wins in KMAland bowling on Thursday. Check out the full results below. Clarinda scores: Dakota Wise 352, Maddie Smith 335, Ally Johnson 327, Kemper Beckel 308, Andi Woods 283, Ryplee Sunderman 257. Creston scores: Mica Andreason 257, Jenna Orr 219,...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Glen M. Blanchard, 91, Clarinda, IA

Https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx... Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Junior Dale "J.D." Hines, 80, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Junior Hines Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
TARKIO, MO
kmaland.com

Red Oak's Athen, Lewis Central's Cushing named NAIA All-Americans

(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders earned NAIA Volleyball All-American honors on Friday. Those accolades went to Red Oak's Sierra Athen and Lewis Central's Rachel Cushing. Athen (Bellevue) and Cushing (College of St. Mary) were both second-team choices. View the full list of selections here.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Baird Christmas lights shine Saturday

(Red Oak) -- Family members of a Montgomery County man are helping one of KMAland's greatest Christmas traditions continue. For almost a half-century, residents have enjoyed the Baird family's elaborate Christmas light display at the Jack Baird Farm at 1233 E Avenue in Red Oak. Plans call for switching on the lights for the first time this holiday season Saturday evening. Chris Baird is the son of Jack Baird, the light display's creator. Chris talked about the origins of the family's annual decorations on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Progress reported on SMC cancer center addition

(Shenandoah) -- Significant progress has been made on the latest construction efforts at the Shenandoah Medical Center. That's the message from SMC CEO Matt Sells, who tells KMA News the construction phase is beginning to hit its final stride and could wrap up by early next year. The hospital started the construction efforts on the nearly 10,000-square-foot, $12 million Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center earlier this year. Sells says the project has remained largely on schedule, which he credited to tremendous planning from the project's contractor.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Florida truck driver killed in Pottawattamie County wreck

(Minden) – A Florida truck driver was killed in a Pottawattamie County wreck Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says authorities responded to the wreck around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound near Minden. The Patrol says a semi driven by 42-year-old Alain Hernandez Rodriguez of West Palm Beach entered the median and rolled on its side.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy