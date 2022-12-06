Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Katie Albright, 70 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Katie passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
Annette Paul, 59, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: suggested to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Private family interment at Mamre Cemetery-Stanton, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Linda Dunn, 70, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December 12, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Regency Retirement Residence or American Diabetes Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Charles "Chuck" Eklof, 89, of Stanton, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Betty Hefflefinger, 90, of Corning, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, December 11, 2022. Visitation Start:3:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Open Visitation. Visitation End:5:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Family receiving friends. Memorials:Rose...
kmaland.com
Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Lewis, Iowa
Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 16, 2022 (prior to Service) Visitation Start:. 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:
kmaland.com
Steve Porter, 80, of Corning, Iowa
Time:11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. Location:Corning United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall - A luncheon will be provided. Visitation Location:Corning United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, December 17, 2022. Visitation Start:11:00 A.M. Visitation End:1:00 P.M. Memorials:To the family. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th...
kmaland.com
Floyd A. Fike, Jr., 85 of Essex
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Floyd passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Red Oak Rehabilitation Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (12/8): Clarinda, Lenox get sweeps
(KMAland) -- Clarinda swept past Creston while Lenox nabbed two wins in KMAland bowling on Thursday. Check out the full results below. Clarinda scores: Dakota Wise 352, Maddie Smith 335, Ally Johnson 327, Kemper Beckel 308, Andi Woods 283, Ryplee Sunderman 257. Creston scores: Mica Andreason 257, Jenna Orr 219,...
kmaland.com
Glen M. Blanchard, 91, Clarinda, IA
Https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx... Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (12/9): Creston grabs OT win, Shenandoah picks up victory No. 1
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah got their first win, Glenwood was impressive, Creston won in OT, Mount Ayr kept winning, AL downed TJ, South Holt picked up a big W and much more from Friday in KMAland boys hoops. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 73 Clarinda 47. Logyn Eckheart led three Glenwood players...
kmaland.com
Junior Dale "J.D." Hines, 80, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Junior Hines Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
kmaland.com
Edwin "Ed" Weddle, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.
kmaland.com
Darrell Wesley "Buzzy" Keever, 82, Quitman
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Red Oak's Athen, Lewis Central's Cushing named NAIA All-Americans
(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders earned NAIA Volleyball All-American honors on Friday. Those accolades went to Red Oak's Sierra Athen and Lewis Central's Rachel Cushing. Athen (Bellevue) and Cushing (College of St. Mary) were both second-team choices. View the full list of selections here.
kmaland.com
Baird Christmas lights shine Saturday
(Red Oak) -- Family members of a Montgomery County man are helping one of KMAland's greatest Christmas traditions continue. For almost a half-century, residents have enjoyed the Baird family's elaborate Christmas light display at the Jack Baird Farm at 1233 E Avenue in Red Oak. Plans call for switching on the lights for the first time this holiday season Saturday evening. Chris Baird is the son of Jack Baird, the light display's creator. Chris talked about the origins of the family's annual decorations on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning.
kmaland.com
Progress reported on SMC cancer center addition
(Shenandoah) -- Significant progress has been made on the latest construction efforts at the Shenandoah Medical Center. That's the message from SMC CEO Matt Sells, who tells KMA News the construction phase is beginning to hit its final stride and could wrap up by early next year. The hospital started the construction efforts on the nearly 10,000-square-foot, $12 million Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center earlier this year. Sells says the project has remained largely on schedule, which he credited to tremendous planning from the project's contractor.
kmaland.com
Florida truck driver killed in Pottawattamie County wreck
(Minden) – A Florida truck driver was killed in a Pottawattamie County wreck Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says authorities responded to the wreck around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound near Minden. The Patrol says a semi driven by 42-year-old Alain Hernandez Rodriguez of West Palm Beach entered the median and rolled on its side.
kmaland.com
Glenwood alum Sanders, Maryville grad Sundell honored on Phil Steele All-MVFC teams
(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders were honored by Phil Steele with the release of the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference teams. Glenwood alum and South Dakota State senior Caleb Sanders (DL) was a first team pick while Maryville alum and North Dakota State senior Jalen Sundell (OL) was a second team honor.
kmaland.com
KMA MORNING SHOW - Chris Baird, Baird Family Christmas Light Display
(Red Oak) -- Family members of a Montgomery County man are helping one of KMAland's greatest Christmas traditions continue.
Comments / 0